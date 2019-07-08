By Jerry Zgoda

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

BLAINE, Minn. (TNS) — Let’s hear it for the kids.

Matthew Wolff, a 20-year-old making his third career PGA Tour start on a sponsor’s exemption this week at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, shot a final round 6-under 65 on Sunday to win the inaugural 3M Open at 21 under total.

Wolff, who will cash $1.152 million and earn an automatic berth into PGA Tour membership, did so in dramatic fashion.

He beat 22-year-old Collin Morikawa by one and 25-year-old Bryson DeChambeau by two.

Wolff, who shed tears of joy and hugged his caddie when it was over, made a 26-foot eagle putt on No. 18 for the win.

Morikawa and DeChambeau both shot 66s in the final round.

He is the first sponsor’s exemption to win a PGA Tour event since Billy Hurley III at the 2016 Quicken Loans event in Maryland.