By Stefan Stevenson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

DETROIT (TNS) — The Texas Rangers are the midpoint of the 2019 season and it couldn’t have come with a better exclamation point.

Texas finished off a sweep of the reeling Detroit Tigers with a 3-1 win at Comerica Park Thursday afternoon.

Joey Gallo, in just his third game since returning from the injured list, homered twice. He has been on base seven times in 13 plate appearances since his return. He has 19 homers and 44 RBIs in 53 games.

Ariel Jurado had one of his best outings in the rotation. He held Detroit scoreless on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out four.

The Rangers have won five consecutive games and are a season-high nine games above .500. They begin a three-game series against the Rays in Tampa Bay on Friday. The Rays hold a one-game lead for the top wild-card spot ahead of the Rangers and Cleveland Indians, who started the day tied for the second wild card spot.

For first-year manager Chris Woodward, who took over a team considered by most to be headed for the bottom of the American League West, it’s a point of pride.

Not for himself, but for his players, who he says have bought into his philosophies without reservation.

“The goal from the beginning was to create a culture of togetherness and care,” said Woodward, who team is 45-36 at the halfway mark, “and these guys are one of the best group of guys I’ve ever been around. They care about each other. They like each other. They want to win.”

The buy-in can be found in obvious examples in Gallo, who has stayed with his approach at the plate. It’s one that calls for more takes, more stubbornness. He’s lifted his game into All-Star consideration. It has also has been prevalent in the pitching staff, which has put an emphasis on being less predictable. Lance Lynn has been the best example of that as he learned to rely less on his fastball. Even in players such as Rougned Odor, who has struggled for much of the season, the dedication to Woodward’s way of doing things has remained consistent.

“I’m proud of the progress and the growth and the buy-in to what myself and my staff have been preaching,” he said. “These guys want to be champions. They’re acting accordingly, they’re studying accordingly, they’re playing that way.”

The winning, which includes 17-9 in June, has allowed Woodward and his staff to keep raising the bar on expectations.

“I think the players like that. They want to prove people wrong,” he said.

Woodward keeps an eye, of course, on his record and the standings — in both the wild-card race and AL West, where they trail the Houston Astros by 4.5 games following Thursday’s action. But he maintains he’s more concerned with the development of his players, especially the younger ones such as Willie Calhoun.

“Is that a true representation of our record or is it not,” Woodward said he asks himself. He thinks it is. “The good thing is I don’t think it’s smoke and mirrors. I never set out to create a culture or an organization that was just going to trick people to win. We’re going to stare them in the face and basically tell you how we’re going to beat you … and beat you. And I think that’s what we’ve done to this point. Teams know what to expect when they play us.”

———

Dodgers pull away

DENVER (TNS) — For the Los Angeles Dodgers to continue their big-brother bully act and extend their winning streak over the Colorado Rockies to 12 games Thursday night, they were going to have to score and score and score some more. That became apparent as the Rockies lined baseballs off Walker Buehler through the balmy, thin air throughout Coors Field, making Buehler look nothing like the man who had arguably been the best pitcher in baseball in June.

The Dodgers, already the highest-scoring unit in baseball without the video-game confines a mile above sea, did not wilt from the challenge. They capped off an offensive outburst with a four-run ninth inning to seize the lead en route to a 12-8 victory to begin a four-game series against the club in a distant second place behind them in the National League West.

Chris Taylor finished off a four-hit effort with a go-ahead bloop single against Rockies closer Wade Davis. Two batters later, Enrique Hernandez hammered a pinch-hit, three-run home run to straightaway center field to supply some breathing room. The Dodgers (56-27) clubbed five home runs in total — twice going back-to-back — and 17 hits overall. Their lead in the division grew to 13 games.

Buehler and Peter Lambert encountered a challenge that starting pitchers occasionally confront over the course of a season: facing the same team two starts in a row. Lambert allowed three runs over five innings at Dodger Stadium on Saturday. Buehler, meanwhile, was coming off the best start of his career when he tossed his first career shutout with a career-high 16 strikeouts and no walks against the Rockies last Friday. The recent clash complicated the pitchers’ game plans.

“The team tells you. The at-bats, the swings,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of the approach in those circumstances. “The game tells you the hitters’ approach. They’ll tell you how to react.”

The Rockies (42-39) reacted with a vengeance. After allowing three runs in his first 31 innings in June, Buehler gave up four in his first 2 1/3 innings Thursday. The number was up to seven when Buehler walked off the mound with two outs in the sixth inning, the most he’s given up in his young career. He also surrendered a career-high 13 hits — the most any pitcher has allowed in the majors this season. He collected four strikeouts and issued one walk.

Two of the 13 hits were two-run triples. Garrett Hampson smacked one over center fielder Alex Verdugo’s head in the second inning and Charlie Blackmon lashed one down the right-field line in the sixth. None of the 13 hits were home runs.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, capitalized on the conditions to bang six balls over the fence. Cody Bellinger tallied the first home run with a boost; his fly ball in the second inning bounced off David Dahl’s glove and over the wall to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead. Max Muncy homered on the next pitch and added a two-run homer in the seventh inning with a line drive that carried over the left-field wall. Verdugo launched a two-run home run in the fifth and Justin Turner followed with his second homer in two games after hitting one in his previous 34.

The sixth blast traveled 430 feet off Hernandez’s bat. He raised his right arm in excitement when he saw the ball creep over the wall. The Dodgers’ dugout exploded in jubilation. They were sure they had scored enough.

———

The Dodgers called up infielder Edwin Rios and left-hander Zac Rosscup from triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who made his major-league debut Wednesday, and left-hander Caleb Ferguson were optioned as the corresponding moves. The club transferred outfielder A.J. Pollock from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Pollock was placed on the injured list April 30 with an elbow infection and is expected to return after the All-Star break.

———

Nationals sweep

MIAMI (TNS) — Sandy Alcantara didn’t have any trouble with the Washington Nationals the first three times he went through their lineup Thursday. The starting pitcher, who lowered his ERA all the way down beneath 3.50 by holding the Nationals to just run through five innings, pounded the strike zone and got quick outs against a free-swinging lineup. He was on his way to another long, effective outing in a month and a half full of them.

The meltdown started slowly in the sixth inning, then came all at once. Trea Turner started with a single and a stolen base and Anthony Rendon got hit by a pitch. With two outs, Alcantara couldn’t put the inning away. Matt Adams belted a three-run home run to tie the game. Victor Robles crushed a two-run homer to put Washington ahead. A three-run lead for the Miami Marlins quickly flipped into a two-run deficit and eventually an 8-5 loss at Marlins Park.

For the second straight game, the sixth inning was the killer for one of Miami’s young starting pitchers.

On Wednesday, Zac Gallen made his first home start for the Marlins (30-49) and cruised through five shutout innings before the Nationals (40-40) jumped on him to score three in the sixth without letting the rookie record an out.

On Thursday, Alcantara (4-7) faced the same fate. The only run he allowed in his first five innings came when he left a sinker right over the heart of the plate for Juan Soto and the outfielder launched it over the left-field fence for a solo home run. Otherwise, the 23-year-old starter was virtually flawless. He threw strikes and limited Washington to just one other hit and a walk, even though he only notched one strikeout.

With Miami’s young staff, pitching deep into games has been a challenge. Caleb Smith throws too many pitches with his strikeout-heavy style. Pablo Lopez struggles the second and third times through opponents’ lineups.

Alcantara is the exception. He’s the pitcher who threw an 89-pitch complete game last month and has gone at least seven innings four times despite only crossing the 100-pitch threshold once in 2019. The right-handed pitcher was on his way to another seven- or eight-inning outing — but he hung a slider over the middle of the plate to Matt Adams. Then, he threw another first-pitch slider to Robles at the bottom of the zone and the outfielder hit it out. His final line: six innings with seven hits, one walk, six earned runs, three home runs allowed and just one strikeout.

One inning spoiled all the Marlins’ offense managed against Stephen Strasburg. Miguel Rojas set the tone from the start with a leadoff double against the starting pitcher in the top of the first and the infielder put Miami on the board two innings later. With runners on first and second, Rojas smacked a line drive to right and the ball got past outfielder Adam Eaton. Rojas dashed all the way to third while Eaton tried in vain to gun down a runner at home. The Marlins took a 2-0 lead and stretched it to 3-0 when outfielder Harold Ramirez grounded out to get Rojas home.

Two innings later, Rojas started another rally with a two-out single and eventually scored again to push Miami’s lead to 4-1 before Alcantara unraveled. A day after manager Don Mattingly stumped for Rojas to be the Marlins’ All-Star, the defensive stalwart put together his best game of the season, going 4 for 4 with three doubles against one of the best power pitchers in the majors. Miami even collected seven hits and held Strasburg (9-4) to only four strikeouts, but the sixth inning dug a hole too big for the Marlins to avoid a sweep in front of 7,751 in Miami.

———

Cubs beat Braves

CHICAGO (TNS) — Craig Kimbrel admitted his velocity hasn’t reached its peak, and he was late covering first base on a crucial play in his Cubs debut.

But the Cubs saw many signs in Thursday’s 9-7 victory over the Braves at Wrigley Field — from overcoming a 6-1 deficit with long-awaited clutch hitting to a near-perfect performance from Kimbrel’s fellow relievers to Anthony Rizzo alertly sprinting and diving to first base to beat Freddie Freeman for the final out — that better times might be ahead in the final 81 games.

“The problems that we had are definitely fixable,” manager Joe Maddon said as the Cubs (44-37) reached the halfway point with a one-game lead over the Brewers in the National League Central.

The Cubs overcame a five-run deficit with seven runs in the fourth and fifth innings, capped by Jason Heyward’s game-tying triple and Victor Caratini’s two-run home run.

After Ozzie Albies homered off Steve Cishek to start the sixth, Cishek, Brandon Kintzler and Pedro Strop kept the Braves scoreless to set up Kimbrel, who made his first appearance after signing a three-year, $43 million contract June 7.

A crowd of 39,823 went crazy as Kimbrel jogged from the bullpen to the sound of Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” He struck out pinch hitter Brian McCann on a called third strike that McCann hotly disputed and induced Johan Camargo to ground to second.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a ground-rule double and Dansby Swanson drew a walk, setting up a showdown with Freeman, Kimbrel’s former Braves teammate.

Fortunately for Kimbrel, Rizzo thought in advance about the seven-time All-Star’s long layoff. Freeman’s grounder caused Rizzo to make a backhanded stop well behind first base.

“The first game back at midseason, Wrigley Field, the jitters,” Rizzo said, envisioning what was going through Kimbrel’s mind. “I told (shortstop) Javy Baez I was going to throw it to second before that pitch, but it was the perfectly hit ball. I’m glad it worked out for us.”

Rizzo’s dive barely beat Freeman to cap the Cubs’ biggest comeback since July 26, 2018, when they overcame a 6-1 deficit to beat the Diamondbacks 7-6. Rizzo hugged a relieved Kimbrel near the bag.

“I need to get over and cover first base and make things easier,” Kimbrel said, speaking 65 minutes after the game.

The Cubs can be somewhat forgiving, considering that their bullpen converted only 18 of 30 save chances before Kimbrel’s arrival and that he is easily the hardest thrower on the pitching staff.

His velocity topped out at 97 mph Thursday, but he expects to throw harder soon.

“I felt good,” Kimbrel said. “I felt like I’m still ramping up a bit. It might be a little bit until I’m full bore, all I got. But right now, it felt good.”

Kimbrel said he didn’t see fans mimicking his signature dangling right arm before starting his delivery, but Maddon and several players said they felt energized by his mere appearance.

“This added person is a huge difference maker,” Maddon said.

Said Rizzo: “He (crouches) down, his arm goes up and the crowd erupts again. It gives you goose bumps as a player.”

The comeback win allowed the Cubs to salvage a 5-5 homestand as they embark on a nine-game trip against the Reds, Pirates and White Sox leading up to the All-Star break.

“Of course I’d like to be in a better positon,” Maddon said. “We’ve left some chicken on the bone, no question. But I think as we got it all together (Thursday) … “

Kimbrel’s arrival gives the Cubs a formidable presence at the back end of a now-deep bullpen, allowing Maddon to be more willing to pull starters earlier and seek more favorable matchups.

“The first one is always the tough one,” Kimbrel said. “I’d like to settle in and get on a good roll. And get the team on a good roll and do a lot of winning.”

———

Mets lose

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Jean Segura and Maikel Franco put the bam in bamboo.

Trailing by two runs in the ninth inning after Hector Neris blew a save, Franco smashed a game-tying, two-run home run and Segura belted a walk-off, three-run shot to give the Phillies a 6-3 victory over the New York Mets on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

It marked the Phillies’ first four-game sweep of the Mets at home since Aug. 27-30, 2007 and their fourth consecutive victory since infielder Brad Miller bought a good-luck bamboo plant in Chinatown and brought it into the clubhouse to help reverse a seven-game losing skid.

The Phillies rallied on a day when Aaron Nola was brilliant for seven innings, but Neris lost the lead in his third appearance in as many days. And they scored all their runs on homers, as Bryce Harper’s solo blast in the sixth inning stood as the lone run of the game until the ninth.

Neris hadn’t pitched three days in a row since Sept. 18-20, 2017, when Pete Mackanin was still managing the Phillies. It’s doubtful that Gabe Kapler will try it again any time soon.

Neris gave up a one-out, two-run homer to Todd Frazier, then allowed another run to give the Mets a 3-1 lead entering the bottom of the ninth.

But the Phillies’ winning rally began with a leadoff walk by Cesar Hernandez. Franco, who hit three homers in 145 plate appearances from April 26 through June 23, hit his third homer in his last 15 plate appearances to tie the game against Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

Sean Rodriguez drew a one-out walk, and Scott Kingery reached on a smash to third base. That brought Segura to the plate, and he delivered his first career walk-off homer.

Until the ninth inning, Nola was the story of the game.

The curveball is more than merely Nola’s best pitch. It often serves as a bellwether for how he’s going to fare. If it’s bending and biting and moving early in a game, opposing hitters probably won’t have much chance.

So, when Nola struck out the New York Mets’ two best hitters with sweeping curveballs in the first inning Thursday, it was about the best possible sign the Phillies could’ve gotten.

True to form, Nola was brilliant. He carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and allowed only a single to Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler through seven. He struck out 10 batters, and combined with his performance five days earlier, it seems he might be turning around a disappointing season.

———

Brewers rally

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — One poorly placed pitch and one short fence in a hitter-friendly park turned into three runs, eliminating the Mariners’ hopes of a sweep of a playoff team.

Minutes after giving up his first run on a bases-loaded squeeze bunt by Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson, Mariners starter Mike Leake left a first-pitch cutter over the middle of the plate that Orlando Arcia was able to sneak over the wall in short right field for a three-run homer.

The four-run fourth inning was all the Brewers would need in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Mariners at Miller Park.

The Brewers, who are locked in a battle with the Cubs and Cardinals for the National League Central, avoided being swept by a rebuilding Seattle team. The Mariners were looking for their first true series sweep since taking four from the Royals in Kansas City, Mo., on April 8-11. They have twice taken both games of a two-game set.

The Mariners won six of their last eight and were competitive in defeat, which hasn’t always been the case this season.

Leake took the loss to fall to 7-7. He worked six innings, allowing the four runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

He cruised through the outing with the exception of the fourth. Ryan Braun led off with a single and Eric Thames followed with his second double of the game. After striking out Lorenzo Cain, the Mariners intentionally walked Travis Shaw to bring Anderson to the plate since the Brewers had their pitcher bat in the No. 8 spot in the order. It was typical baseball strategy by the Mariners. But Anderson executed a perfect bunt to the first-base side of the mound, and Braun was aggressively running from third. Leake had no other play but to throw to first for the out.

The Brewers got a workable outing from Anderson, who allowed just two hits in the first five innings. His only major trouble early came when he had to work around his own walk of Leake and his miscue on a play at first base that put runners on the corners with two outs in the third inning. A big strikeout of former teammate Domingo Santana ended the drama.

The Mariners finally got to Anderson in the sixth inning. With one out, Santana reached on an error in left field by Christian Yelich and scored on Daniel Vogelbach’s double into right field. The Brewers lifted Anderson after Vogelbach’s double, but his replacement, Matt Albers, immediately gave up an RBI double to Tim Beckham that cut the lead to 4-2.

But with a late-innings lead, the Brewers bullpen locked it down. Junior Guerra pitched a scoreless seventh and ultra-dominant left-hander Josh Hader carved up the Mariners in the eighth and ninth for a two-inning save.