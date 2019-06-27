By Joe Lyons

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The Oakland A’s used a pair of solo homers to defeat the Cardinals 2-0 before a sellout crowd of 44,871 Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Right-hander Daniel Mengden worked six shutout innings as the starter for the A’s and picked up the win. Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth for his second save of the season.

Beau Taylor hit an 0-2 pitch for a two-out shot in the fourth. With two down in the seventh, Matt Chapman did the same.

The Cardinals got two hits from rookie Tommy Edman, who was filling in at third base. He led off in the first with a single and had an infield hit with two outs in the third.

Dexter Fowler added a one-out single in the fifth. In the sixth, Paul Goldschmidt singled with one out. Marcell Ozuna doubled with one out in the ninth.

The A’s loaded the bases in the second on a Mark Canha double, a hit batter and a walk and had one-out hits from Chapman and Matt Olsen in the third, but failed to score.

In the third, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright struck out the side, getting Khris Davis and Canha on called third strikes.

After allowing hits to Davis and Canha to open the sixth, Wainwright rallied to get a flyout and two strikeouts to end the threat.

Rangers tame Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — Mike Minor makes it look easy.

The Texas Rangers ace threw his second complete game to stifle the Detroit Tigers, 4-1, Wednesday night at Comerica Park.

Minor last threw a complete game against the Angels on April 16.

Against the Tigers, Minor outlasted Tigers’ left-hander Matthew Boyd, who struck out 11 Rangers in seven innings.

The Rangers homered three times in the fifth against Boyd to build more than enough of a lead for Minor, who struck out seven.

In the ninth, the first two batters reached on a single and walk but Minor got Brandon Dixon swinging with a fastball and induced a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Willie Calhoun, Jeff Mathis and Danny Santana each hit solo homers in the fifth inning to push the lead to 4-1. It’s the first time the Rangers have hit three homers in a game since May 20.

The last time Texas hit three homers in an inning was Sept 2, 2018 against the Twins in Arlington. The last time Texas did it on the road was Sept. 19, 2013 at Tampa Bay.

The Rangers had struggled to put together much power for the last month. Until the fifth inning on Wednesday. In fact, they had hit two or fewer homers in 34 consecutive games (May 21-June 25) until hitting three in one inning against the Tigers. That’s their longest such stretch in a season since they went the final 49 games in 2014 with two or fewer homers in a game.

Calhoun scored on a sacrifice fly from second base in the third inning. Ronald Guzman’s deep drive forced center fielder JaCoby Jones up against the wall and Calhoun took advantage. He was rounding third before shortstop Niko Goodrum received the relay throw in shallow center. His throw home was way off and Calhoun scored easily to give Texas a 1-0 lead. Calhoun had two doubles and a homer on Wednesday.

Royals fall

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Trevor Bauer entered Wednesday riding a bit of a roller coaster of recent outings.

Luckily for the Indians, the starting pitcher was again the best version of himself, and the Tribe went on to secure a 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

Bauer had produced two gems and two duds in his previous four starts, and he added one to the former column against the Royals, allowing just one run on three hits and striking out 12 in 6 2/3 innings. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season and the first since May 11.

Bauer (6-6) seemed frustrated after he was unable to finish the seventh inning after a walk to Cam Gallagher led to his being pulled from the game at 127 pitches, but he received a loud standing ovation as he walked off the mound. He tipped his cap to the home crowd just before entering the dugout.

He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Humberto Arteaga grounded a ball that got by a diving Bobby Bradley at first base with two outs. Gallagher then singled to right and Billy Hamilton followed with a bloop that landed a few feet fair and a few inches between three fielders for a weakly hit RBI double.

Aside from that, Bauer was in control of the Royals lineup.

The Indians (44-36) gave Bauer an early lead. Francisco Lindor opened the first inning with a single and stole second base. Carlos Santana singled to left send Lindor to third, and Jason Kipnis’ sacrifice fly to center field brought him home.

Lindor opened the third inning with a double to right field and then scored on Oscar Mercado’s RBI single to right field. It was the 12th time in 13 games, and the fifth in a row, Mercado has recorded at least one hit.

In the fourth, the Indians added a couple insurance runs on a couple of swings. Jake Bauers, back in the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury, broke an 0-for-15 skid when he launched a solo home run down the right-field line to make it 3-0. A few batters later, Tyler Naquin drilled his second home run in as many days and the sixth this season.

In the Royals ninth, Lucas Duda hit a solo home run and Alex Gordon added a pinch-hit RBI single off reliever Nick Wittgren that cut the Indians’ lead to 5-3. Wittgren recovered, though, to strike out Billy Hamilton and Whit Merrifield to end the game.

Rockies take series

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Every time Giants pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith take the mound, their uncertain futures with the franchise become a hot topic of conversation.

With strong performances on Tuesday night against Colorado, Bumgarner and Smith boosted their respective trade values and reminded Giants fans what the club will miss if each player is dealt this summer.

In Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Rockies, another player who might be on the move in the next month showcased his abilities, but it’s not as clear whether Pablo Sandoval will find himself in the heat of a playoff race this fall.

In a 2-for-4 showing that included a double and home run, Sandoval proved once again he’s the most dangerous hitter on the Giants roster, even if he isn’t playing on an every day basis.

“We’re keeping him rested, I think that’s helping,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s throwing out at-bat after at-bat and he’s a good hitter basically is what it is. Those guys get in a really good area as far as timing and rhythm and they’re going to do some damage.”

Sandoval is a team leader in several offensive categories, but as the Giants have learned, it takes more than one hot hitter to win most games, including the one they played Wednesday.

For the second consecutive start, Jeff Samardzija allowed four runs in the third inning as he battled command issues that left him frustrated with his performance.

Armed with a 2-0 lead, Samardzija allowed a leadoff walk to catcher Tony Wolters, a one-out single to shortstop Garrett Hanson and another walk to right fielder Charlie Blackmon. With top Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado standing on deck, Samardzija surrendered a go-ahead home run to center fielder David Dahl who became the first Rockies player to ever hit a grand slam in San Francisco.

“Frustrating is a great way to put it,” Samardzija said. “Felt good out there, felt like we had all of our pitches, a good slider and then just walks, we’ve talked about it before, they always come back to haunt you.”

Dahl’s 398-foot shot landed in the first row of the left center field bleachers and gave the Rockies a lead they held onto the rest of the day. Samardzija became the sixth different Giants pitcher to give up a grand slam this season as no club has allowed more (6) than San Francisco in 2019.

“Usually when you’re throwing up zeroes and then they get crooked numbers, if they’re getting hits or you’re walking guys, it’s when you’re in the stretch,” Samardzija said. “It’s something we need to address here going forward and we will.”

After allowing another run to score in the fourth, Samardzija exited in the top of the sixth with the Giants trailing 5-3.

Despite keeping his ERA under 4.00 through his first 14 starts, Samardzija has allowed 10 earned runs in his last 11 innings. The veteran right-hander’s season ERA now sits at 4.52 as he’s allowed at least three earned runs in four consecutive appearances.

“It’s just staying away from the crooked number, the big inning,” Bochy said. “That’s what’s hurt him.”

Rockies starter German Marquez benefitted from Samardzija’s struggles as he overcame a rough first inning to earn the victory in a series-clinching finale.

In his last outing against the Giants, Marquez fired 7 1/3 innings of no-hit ball before an Evan Longoria single in the bottom of the eighth broke up his bid for perfection. Between his complete game shutout at Oracle Park on April 14 and his outing on Wednesday, Marquez had posted a 5.08 ERA in 13 starts.

The Giants didn’t see the same dominant version of Marquez on Wednesday, as they jumped out to a rare first-inning lead on consecutive doubles from Sandoval and Alex Dickerson.

Sandoval’s 114.7 mile per hour double into right center field marked the hardest hit ball by a Giants player since Mac Williamson hit a 116.8 mile per hour lineout on July 3, 2016. Since Statcast began tracking exit velocities of batted balls, Sandoval had never hit a ball harder than 114 miles per hour until Wednesday.

After the Giants fell behind 4-2 in the third, Sandoval smoked his second extra-base hit of the game to dead center field as he launched a solo home run off Marquez. The ball landed an estimated 444 feet from home plate as it was the third farthest homer hit by a Giants player this season and the longest hit by Sandoval.

With a 114.7 mile per hour double and 110.8 mile per hour double, Sandoval became the third Giants player with multiple hits of at least 110 miles per hour in the same game since 2015 and the first since Madison Bumgarner had two against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day in 2017.

“He’s got good rhythm and timing right now and he’s in a good place here,” Bochy said. “He’s seeing the ball well, it’s just jumping off his bat.”

Nearly every contending club could use another starter like Bumgarner or a dominant reliever like Smith on their postseason roster, but it’s less clear what kind of value a player like Sandoval would have in a July trade. He’s a versatile corner infielder who has a demonstrated ability to deliver in pinch-hit situations, but he isn’t a full-time starter.

Is acquiring Sandoval worth the loss of a solid prospect or two? That’s a question front office executives around the league will be asking as they evaluate the overall depth of their rosters heading into the final months of the season.

Is parting with Sandoval, one of the club’s most popular position players and one of Bochy’s all-time favorites, worth a middle-tier prospect in return? That’s a question president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi will wrestle with in the coming weeks.

Phillies tip Mets

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — The baseball landed in center field, an unlikely 5-4, 10th-inning win over the Mets was complete, and Jay Bruce kept running.

The Phillies limped through the first stages of Wednesday night’s game at Citizens Bank Park, but they sprinted to the finish. The team charged out of the dugout, mobbed Bruce near third base, and soaked him with water after his walk-off double.

The Phillies have won three straight games, seeming to turn the tide after a miserable stretch that included a seven-game losing streak and six wins in 22 games. Brad Miller brought bamboo into the clubhouse on Monday afternoon, and the Phillies have yet to lose. The bamboo is here to stay.

Bruce’s double followed singles by Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto. Roman Quinn replaced Hoskins as a pinch-runner and scored easily as Bruce’s hit landed over the outstretched glove of Mets outfielder Juan Lagares. It was the Phillies’ first walk-off win this season.

They rallied in the seventh inning and won for just the third time this season in 33 tries when they were trailing after six innings. They overcame a rough night from starter Nick Pivetta, finally reached the Mets’ bullpen, and caught the Mets with a Cesar Hernandez double and a Jean Segura two-run single.

Pivetta allowed four runs before being lifted with two outs in the fifth. He struck out three, walked three, and allowed nine hits, including two homers. It was the fifth straight game that a Phillies starter failed to complete six innings.

Pivetta threw 41 four-seam fastballs, but both swinging strikes against the pitch came by opposing pitcher Jason Vargas. Pivetta had a 1.80 ERA in his first three starts after returning from Triple-A but has a 7.13 ERA in his last three starts.

Vargas mostly stumped the Phillies for six innings, limiting them to a solo homer by Segura, as he fooled them with his array of low-velocity pitches. The left-hander, who made headlines this week by offering to fight a New York beat writer, paired a low-80s fastball with a high-70s change-up and low-70s breaking ball. He threw 77 pitches, and the average velocity was just 79.5 pitches.

But his final few pitches were hit hard, which was enough for Mets manager Mickey Callway to leave the dugout and remove his starter. That was a welcome sight for the Phillies. They jumped all over reliever Seth Lugo, and five batters later they had a tie game.

Hernandez greeted Lugo with an RBI double. Miller kept the rally alive with a two-out walk, and Scott Kingery reached first base after what would have been an inning-ending strikeout bounced away from Mets catcher Tomas Nido. With the inning still going, Segura dropped a two-run double into right-center. Miller slid across home for the tying run.

Hours earlier, he delivered a ceramic pot to Gabe Kapler’s office at Citizens Bank Park. Miller had stopped in Chinatown for the third straight day to purchase bamboo, which he believes has brought good luck to the team after a seven-game losing streak. It was a great gift, Kapler said. The manager was happy to have a plant for his desk. He was even happier to have another win.

Twins batter Rays

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — The Twins have lived by the home run this season, scoring more than half of their runs via their power trips, some from unexpected sources. So the Rays tried to make the formula their own Wednesday.

Nice try, anyway.

Tampa Bay crushed three long home runs, and held the major leagues’ home-run leaders in the park all night. But ultimately, Minnesota’s offense found alternate routes to the usual destination: a 6-4 victory over the Rays at Target Field.

The Twins were held without a long ball for only the second time this month and 14th time this season. But they improved to 14-6 in those homer-free games by putting together a pair of three-run rallies, with five of the runs driven in by their All-Star starting candidates.

Eddie Rosario and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back singles in the first inning to drove home runs, and Rosario scored a third on a Charlie Morton wild pitch. And in the seventh inning, with the Twins trailing 4-3, Nelson Cruz slugged a bases-loaded double more than 400 feet to the warning track in center field, driving home the game-winners.

Rosario, Cron and Cruz, along with Jorge Polanco, will all learn Thursday whether they have been elected to the AL All-Star team.

Tampa Bay deserves credit for their homer-centric ploy Wednesday, given the degree of difficulty. The Twins used Jake Odorizzi, who had allowed the fewest homers in their rotation, and Trevor May, the most homer-free pitcher in their bullpen. Naturally, Odorizzi allowed two blasts, May surrendered the tie-breaker, and the Twins appeared headed to their fourth loss in seven games.

No team has hit more homers this season than the Twins, and only the Rays, by coincidence, had allowed fewer in the AL. But Kevin Kiermaier blasted an over-the-middle fastball over the center-field fence in the second inning, a two-run shot, and Tommy Pham surprised Odorizzi by slicing a first-pitch cutter into the right-field seats in the sixth.

That tied the score and an inning later, Willy Adames untied it against May with a 424-foot cannon shot into the berm beyond the center-field fence.

That only set up the seventh-inning dramatics, however. Jason Castro led off with a sharp single to right, and Jake Cave followed with a grounder to first base. But Morton dropped the toss from first baseman Ji-Man Choi, and Cave was save.

Two batters later, makeshift outfielder Luis Arraez lined his second hit of the night, loading the bases. And with two outs, the Rays turned to right-hander Emilio Pagan to face Cruz. It didn’t go well. Pagan fed the veteran a steady diet of sliders, one of which Cruz fouled off, one he swung at and missed. But the third one was low in the strike zone and Cruz dug it out, just missing a grand slam to center field. It brought home three runs, though, and put the Twins in the lead.

Nationals win close

MIAMI (TNS) — Zac Gallen had set an expectation in his MLB debut, even though Don Mattingly knew better than anyone expectations can change quickly for a rookie. Still, those expectations were for Gallen to pitch like a rookie. His debut Thursday was brilliant in doses, as he held the St. Louis Cardinals to just one run, and frustrating in others, as he only lasted five innings with wavering command.

For three innings in a 7-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Gallen mostly pitched to expectations — he kept the Nationals off the board even as his pitch count quickly climbed — until the Miami Marlins needed him most. He gave them a one-run lead in the bottom of the third, then went into shutdown mode, dominating his next two innings.

In his sixth and final frame, Gallen went back to doing what young pitchers do. Pitching into the sixth inning for the first time and facing the top of Washington’s lineup for the third, Gallen couldn’t record a single out. Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon all whacked singles into the outfield to tie the game at 1-1, and chase the starting pitcher to an ovation from the 6,276 at Marlins Park. Two batters later, Matt Adams sent everyone home with a three-run homer to give the Nationals a 4-1 lead.

Two dominant innings in the middle of an ultimately disappointing outing will leave Miami (30-48) thrilled with the promise of their latest rookie starter.

Gallen’s first three innings weren’t far off from the standard he set last week in St. Louis. He kept Washington (39-40) off the board entirely with three strikeouts and only one hit allowed, but he walked a batter and needed 50 pitches to get through three.

In the fourth, Gallen (0-1) got a chance at a shutdown inning and he locked in like he hadn’t yet in the Majors.

Patrick Corbin matched Gallen all game and the starting pitcher mowed through the first eight hitters he faced before Gallen came up with two outs in the bottom of the third. Gallen worked the count to 2-2, fouled off a couple pitches and then ripped a hard-hit single up the middle to start a two-out rally. Miguel Rojas walked to move Gallen into scoring position and outfielder Harold Ramirez sent the right-handed pitcher all the way home from second base when Juan Soto couldn’t quite make a diving catch in left field. Gallen returned to the mound with a lead to challenge the middle of the Nationals’ order in Miami.

The righty’s first test was Soto and the two battled to a full count. The outfielder fouled off a couple pitches before Gallen got Soto to whiff on a cutter down and away. Matt Adams was next and the slugger foul tipped a curveball back into catcher Bryan Holaday’s glove for a second strikeout. To best Victor Robles, Gallen went back to his curveball and got the outfielder to chase a pitch in the dirt to strike out the side.

Gallen struck out two more in the fifth to keep his 1-0 lead intact. In his second turn through the order, Gallen struck out six batters using all four of his pitches as putaway pitches. After 86 pitches in five innings, Mattingly let him hit with a runner on first in the bottom of the fifth and come back out for the sixth for the first time in his two-game career.

It was one inning too many. Gallen stopped fooling Washington’s star-laden lineup and Turner, Eaton and Rendon singled on three straight pitches, all with an exit velocity faster than 93 mph. The Marlins entrusted Chen with a high-leverage situation and the pitcher couldn’t handle it. A three-run deficit was too much against Corbin, who finished fifth in National League Cy Young Award voting last season. Corbin (7-5) allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts.

Padres smack 5 HR’s

BALTIMORE (TNS) — Matt Strahm eventually gave up what has become his requisite pair of home runs.

It didn’t really come close to mattering.

Not only did the Padres left-hander have his finest outing in a month, allowing five hits and striking out nine in six innings, but the Padres hit five homers in a 10-5 victory Wednesday over the woeful Orioles at Camden Yards.

The two-game sweep of the major leagues’ worst team completed a five-game road trip that began with the Padres being swept in Pittsburgh.

They left San Diego a game over .500 and return even, at 40-40. Friday’s series opener against the Cardinals, one of two teams between them and the second National League wild card spot, will mark the midpoint of the season. The Padres have not had a winning record after 81 games since 2010 (48-33).

The Padres’ nine home runs here were the second time this season and second time in team history they hit nine or more homers in a two-game span. They hit three homers May 24 and seven May 25 at Toronto.

Not since 2007 had the Padres hit at least four homers in back-to-back games.

For the second game in a row, the Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never led again.

As Strahm mostly muted Baltimore’s bats, save for a two-run homer by Jonathan Villar in the fourth inning and a solo shot by Pedro Severino in the sixth, the Padres built leads of 3-1 after the second inning, 4-1 after the third, 6-3 after the fifth, 8-4 after the sixth and 9-4 after the seventh.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run homer in the second inning. After Manuel Margot walked and went to third on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s single later in the third, a groundout by Eric Hosmer drove in Margot with one of the two Padres’ runs that didn’t come via the homer.

The first of Franmil Reyes’ two home runs gave the Padres a 4-1 lead in the third. Reyes’ two-run homer in the fifth made it 6-3.

Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the sixth. Hunter Renfroe led off the seventh with his team-leading 24th homer of the season, two more than Reyes.

After Strahm finished six innings for the first time in four starts, the Orioles at least made it tense against Trey Wingenter.

Villar and Chris Davis started the bottom of the seventh with singles. Wingenter got two strikeouts and appeared to get out of the inning on a grounder to shortstop. But Tatis sailed the throw, taking Hosmer off the bag. That loaded the bases, but Wingenter struck out Trey Mancini to end the inning.

In the eighth inning, Tatis was twice called out before scoring the Padres’ final run.

First, he beat out a hit to the left side but was called out by first base umpire Ed Hickox. A crew chief review took 52 seconds and left Tatis on first base.

On the second pitch to Hosmer, Tatis took off for second and beat a tag for his 10th stolen base of the season but was called out by second base umpire Carlos Torres. Again, a crew chief review that took a little more than a minute overturned the call.

Two pitches later, Hosmer singled through the left side for his fourth RBI of the day.

Cal Quantrill entered in the eighth, and again the Orioles loaded the bases. This time, they scored, as a leadoff walk was followed by two outs and then two more walks.

That forced manager Andy Green to do what he absolutely did not want — bring in Craig Stammen to get four outs. Even though Stammen hadn’t pitched since Saturday and the Padres are off Thursday, Green had indicated this week he would like to do all he could to preserve Stammen more. The 35-year-old right-hander was pitching in his 37th game, 10th most of among major league relievers.

Stammen ended the eighth by striking out Dwight Smith Jr. on a full-count sinker Smith watched sail over the plate’s inside edge.

He then pitched a perfect ninth and the Padres could start their journey home.

Torres lifts Yanks

NEW YORK (TNS) — At the start and toward the end, this surely looked like a sticky wicket for the Yankees. They were down 5-0 almost instantly and in the ninth inning, they squandered a one-run lead. This was no way to give themselves a sendoff to London. It turned out to be only the prologue for another clutch showing by their offense, which is as dependable as Big Ben.

They bailed out James Paxton and closed out a 9-1 homestand by repeatedly rallying for an 8-7 victory over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Gleyber Torres’ third hit of the day, a single to right in the bottom of the ninth, drove home Didi Gregorius (who also had three hits) with the winning run. All told, it was the Yankees’ way of saying “Cheerio” to a run that has them 24 games over .500, heading into a two-game weekend series against the Red Sox at London Stadium.

After home runs by Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu, which extended their streak to 29 games in which they have homered, the Yankees broke a 6-6 tie with three consecutive singles in the sixth. But Zack Britton gave up a run in the top of the ninth against the foundering Blue Jays, who have lost 38 of their past 53 games. Britton (3-1) wound up getting the victory. Nick Kingham (3-2) took the loss.

A tight schedule during the four-day, two-game trip to England is bound to limit the Yankees’ time to see the sights. They are more likely to be the sights, what with the way they have been playing and, particularly, hitting home runs.

What’s more, in their final pre-British Isles sojourn, they had reason for optimism because Paxton had looked solid in his previous two starts.

“He’s got tremendous stuff and capable, every time he steps out there, of being an elite pitcher,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “I think the common thread is his stuff can overwhelm you. I feel like his cutter-slider has been a really good pitch for him his last couple starts. The breaking ball has been there and the fastball, when he really starts locking into that lane where he can drive it up in the zone and work that slider-cutter off of that, that’s a pretty lethal combination. He has been really good his last two.”

But this was not one of his better days. Before he achieved his first out, he had given up three runs on a three-run home run by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. The hole increased to 5-0 on a two-run homer in the second from Danny Jansen. This was really foreign turf for the Yankees, with the other side beating them at their own longball game.

Yankees power-hitting is as predictable and reliable as the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. Sure enough, they tied it against Blue Jays starter Trent Thornton before they incurred their second out in the fourth inning.

Gregorius got them rolling with a home run in the second. After a walk and a single, Aaron Judge cut the deficit to 5-3 in the same inning with a two-run single. In the bottom of the fourth, LeMahieu drew the Yankees even with a one-out, two-run shot to right-centerfield. It was the 12th home run of his impressive season and his second hit of the game.

The Blue Jays regained the lead, 6-5, in the fifth as Gurriel went deep on Paxton again, this time hitting it into the left-center-field bullpen. Paxton was yanked after having allowed six runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Still, his team’s bats protected him from sustaining a loss. They tied it at 6 after he had left the game as Edwin Encarnacion hustled to second for a one-out double in the fifth, advanced on a single by Gregorius and came home on Aaron Hicks’ sacrifice fly.

The Yankees knew that no matter how the day went, they would be leaving directly afterward for a unique adventure in England.

“My family is already over there,” Boone said. “I’ve gotten some good pictures from them this morning. I’ve never been there. So, no real expectation or one thing that I necessarily want to see, but I’m looking forward to getting over there to just kind of experience it. I’m part of a clinic over there tomorrow that we’re taking part in. Just looking forward to being somewhere I’ve never been and experiencing a different culture.”

So, what exhilarating experiences has the manager’s family had so far? The photos and texts on his phone told the story. “I saw a red phone booth, I saw a nice bridge, Heathrow (Airport),” he said. “And they said the hotel is nice.”

ChiSox nip Boston

BOSTON (TNS) — The White Sox began the day one man short because of the ankle injury to Tim Anderson, then lost Yoan Moncada in the first inning to a bruised right knee.

When Charlie Tilson was removed in the seventh because he was vomiting from illness, the Sox had to move designated hitter Jon Jay to right field, leaving the pitcher in the DH spot.

The Sox won the battle of attrition, blowing a late lead before coming back in the ninth on Jose Abreu’s two-run home run for a wild 8-7 win over the Red Sox before 36,823 at Fenway Park.

Abreu had four RBIs on the afternoon, giving him 59 for the season, as the White Sox snapped a four-game losing streak, avoided a sweep and ended the road trip against the Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox with a 3-5 record.

Closer Alex Colome gave up a two-run single to Xander Bogaerts in the Red Sox’s three-run eighth, his first blown save in 17 chances, only to notch the win with a scoreless ninth.

Leury Garcia singled off closer Matt Barnes to open the ninth but was thrown out trying to steal second on a failed hit-and-run. Yolmer Sanchez followed with a single to right, and Abreu cranked a 96-mph fastball over the Green Monster for a two-run blast that stunned the crowd.

Reynaldo Lopez had a shaky start but managed to last six innings, giving the Sox a chance to beat former ace Chris Sale.

The Sox provided a jolt of electro-shock therapy with a three-run first off Sale, sending nine men to the plate. Moncada was replaced as a pinch runner by Sanchez after being hit by a Sale pitch, leaving the Sox with only two bench players in Yonder Alonso and Zack Collins.

The Red Sox came back in the bottom of the first on J.D. Martinez’s two-run homer, but the White Sox added two more off Sale in the third on James McCann’s homer and a hustle play by Jay, who scored from second on Ryan Cordell’s infield hit.

Lopez and Sale both settled in, and Sale wound up with 10 strikeouts in a six-inning stint. Abreu’s RBI single off Marcus Walden in the seventh increased the White Sox lead to 6-3, but the Red Sox added a run off of Aaron Bummer in the bottom of the inning.

Brock Holt’s pinch-hit blooper in the eighth dropped between Jay and Yolmer Sanchez and bounced into the box seats near the Pesky Pole for a Fenway-style ground-rule double, putting the tying runs in scoring position.

One day after a “bullpen” game, manager Rick Renteria called on Colome for a five-out save. Mookie Betts hit a sharp grounder to third, but Rondon tried to nail Eduardo Nunez at the plate instead of getting the sure out at first. Nunez was safe on a headfirst slide, cutting the deficit to one run.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Bogaerts singled up the middle on a 2-2 cut fastball, bringing home the tying and go-ahead runs. It was Colome’s first blown save in a Sox uniform.

Just when it looked like the Sox had blown another one, up stepped Abreu to save the day.

Meanwhile, Anderson is bound for the injured list with a high right ankle sprain. Anderson left the clubhouse Wednesday morning for an MRI and was unavailable to speak with the media before the game. Anderson suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Tuesday night’s game and had to be helped off the field. The Sox said X-rays were negative.

Moncada was hit in the right knee by a Sale pitch in the first inning. He stayed in the game but was removed after running to third on Abreu’s double.