MIAMI —Mary Collins, a freshman pitcher and outfielder for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, was named was a second-team NJCAA softball All-American.

Collins, from Broken Arrow, played in all 53 games and started 23 of her 28 pitching appearances.

She played all three outfield positions and also saw action as the Lady Norse DP.

Mary put together a great year,” Lady Norse coach Eric Iverson said. “She mixed consistency with power and was huge with her speed.

“We look forward to her returning and building on this year.”

Offensively, Collins led the Lady Norse with 203 at bats, 62 runs, 92 hits, 56 RBIs, 20 doubles and three triples.

She belted seven home runs (second best) and finished third on the team in stolen bases (25).

In the circle, she was 14-10 with a 4.38 earned run average.

Collins struck out 57, walked 30, yielded 200 hits and 116 runs.

Collins was the only player from Region 2 to make the second team.

Seminole State College pitcher Shianne Eddings and outfielder Tarin Dubler and Western Oklahoma State infielder Marilyn Alvarado all made third team.