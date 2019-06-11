By Bill Koch

The Providence Journal (Providence, R.I.)

BOSTON (TNS) — There was a baseball game to play Monday night at Fenway Park despite the disturbing off-field events of the previous evening.

The season rumbled on for the Red Sox even with one of their former stars en route to the city via medical air transport. David Ortiz was on his way to Massachusetts General Hospital after being shot in the Dominican Republic in a stunning act of violence on Sunday.

A routine victory would have been the perfect way to move forward, but nothing has come easily for Boston this season. The latest reminder came courtesy of Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier and the much-maligned Red Sox bullpen.

The Rangers scored three times against Boston relievers after Chris Sale turned in yet another gem. Elvis Andrus slapped a base hit up the middle in the top of the 11th inning off of Brasier to finally finish this one off, as Texas scrapped to a 4-3 victory.

Danny Santana lined a leadoff double to the corner in right and Andrus finally put the Rangers ahead to stay with a sharp one-hopper to center. Jackie Bradley Jr. came up throwing but was too late, as Santana cruised toward the plate with the winning run.

Both bullpens suffered through a meltdown in the ninth, forcing a pair of extra frames. Matt Barnes was first to give up the lead, as Santana singled to left and Andrus sent a soft liner to the corner in left to put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. Nomar Mazara worked the count to 3-and-1 before sawing off a curveball in on the hands to the opposite field, giving the Rangers a 3-2 cushion.

The Red Sox struck back against Shawn Kelley, as J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts opened with back-to-back singles. Rafael Devers bounced into an unconventional 4-3-6-3 double play, but Brock Holt fisted a pinch-hit RBI single into left-center to tie it at 3. Boston’s own potential winning run was thrown out at the plate, as Marco Hernandez’s bloop double down the line in right set up Holt to be retired by a good 15 feet.

The Red Sox squandered a chance to walk it off in the 10th. Boston loaded the bases on a Sandy Leon single and a pair of walks, bringing up Bogaerts with two outs. Bogaerts could only fly to right-center, and Delino DeShields made a comfortable running catch to extend the game.

Sale turned in a three-hit shutout on Wednesday against the Royals and was nearly as good on this occasion. Santana’s two-out RBI single was the lone run Texas was able to nick off the left-hander, and it was unearned. Brandon Workman was all business in a 1-2-3 eighth before Barnes wobbled in the ninth.

The Rangers went down in order in each of the first three innings and didn’t muster a threat until the top of the sixth. Rougned Odor drew a leadoff walk, the only one issued by Sale on the night. Odor stole second, reached third on a throwing error by Leon and scored when Santana sent an RBI liner into left.

Sale reached 10 strikeouts for the third straight start and the eighth in his last 10 — no other pitcher in the big leagues this season has recorded more than back-to-back games with double-digit strikeouts. It was also the eighth time in his last 10 games Sale has surrendered two earned runs or less. That Boston is only 4-6 in that stretch is more to blame on its wasteful offense than a pitcher who has a 2.17 earned-run average since April 23.

The Red Sox required just two batters to take a 2-0 lead. Mookie Betts drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first and Andrew Benintendi sent a second-pitch fastball to deep left-center. The towering drive settled into the Monster Seats out by the second light tower to put Boston on the board.

It was the first home run in June for Benintendi, and the Red Sox couldn’t produce anything else despite a pair of good chances. Bogaerts left runners at the corners in the third when he grounded to second and Boston failed to score Bradley from third with one out in the fifth. Betts struck out swinging and Benintendi bounced to second, allowing Mike Minor to escape yet again.

———

Cardinals hold on

MIAMI (TNS) — Michael Wacha probably wouldn’t call it redemption but on Monday night the veteran Cardinals right-hander, rescued from a nearly three-week exile to the bullpen, showed that he still can be a viable rotation piece for the Cardinals.

Inducing three double plays and allowing just five singles, Wacha blanked the Miami Marlins for six innings. And the Cardinals, helped mightily by a throwing error that led to three unearned runs in the sixth, stopped a losing streak at three games with a 4-1 victory before a dismal paid crowd of 6,585 at Marlins Park.

Wacha traversed his six innings on just 75 pitches and walked only two while striking out four as his fastball, which touched 95 mph, his cutter and his changeup all played. He recorded 12 of his 18 outs on ground balls as he gained his fourth win in six decisions.

After John Gant allowed one run in two innings of relief, Jordan Hicks posted his 13th save in 14 tries with a scoreless ninth, featuring some 101 mph fastballs and a killer slider.

Injured Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had stressed before Monday night’s game the need for the Cardinals to play more “little ball.” It didn’t get much smaller than what happened in the sixth inning, perpetrated by the smallest player on the field, 5-foot-7 Kolten Wong.

After Paul Goldschmidt singled and Marcell Ozuna walked to lead off the inning in a game the Cardinals led 1-0, Wong, though hitting fifth in the lineup, dropped a bunt some 20 feet up the third-base line. Miami catcher Jorge Alfaro tracked the ball down quickly but fired over the head of first baseman Garrett Cooper and both Goldschmidt and Ozuna scored, with Wong going to third.

Harrison Bader’s sacrifice fly to deep center made it a three-run inning on just one hit as the Cardinals bumped their lead to 4-0.

———

Cubs fall by 1

DENVER (TNS) — Cubs manager Joe Maddon wasn’t about to divulge any secrets regarding Kyle Schwarber’s recent surge.

“Something has clicked in, and I’m really enjoying it,” Maddon said before Monday night’s game against the Rockies.

Schwarber extended his hitting streak to eight games by hitting his 13th home run — one of three the Cubs hit in the third inning to match a season high set in the second inning May 28 in Houston.

But the Cubs lost that game despite hitting five home runs and learned that three homers in an inning doesn’t guarantee a victory — especially at Coors Field.

The Rockies responded Monday with a pair of two-run homers by Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the third. Pinch hitter Ian Desmond launched a tie-breaking homer off left-hander Mike Montgomery in the seventh that traveled an estimated 486 feet — the longest in the majors this season.

And the biggest blows occurred in the eighth as the Rockies held on for a 6-5 win.

Daniel Murphy hit a hard grounder off reliever Steve Cishek that struck first base and skipped over Anthony Rizzo for a double.

Murphy, known more for his hitting than his speed, stole third as Raimel Tapia struck out for the second out. Ryan McMahon came through with a single to right-center to score Murphy.

The Cubs had tied the game in the top of the eighth when Javier Baez grounded into a fielder’s choice, but they left him stranded.

Aside from the third, Yu Darvish pitched exceptionally well as he didn’t walk a batter while throwing 83 pitches before he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh.

But he had little support after Rizzo, choking up several inches on the bat, ripped a two-run homer to center to cap the four-run rally in the third. David Bote also had homered in the inning before Schwarber.

Rockies starter German Marquez and reliever Jairo Diaz combined to retire 15 of the next 16 batters after Rizzo’s homer.

Baez represented the only baserunner during that span as he led off the sixth with a single. With the Rockies employing a shift against left-handed hitter Carlos Gonzalez, Baez went to second and noticed third base wasn’t occupied after Gonzalez grounded to shortstop Trevor Story, who fielded the grounder behind second.

But with the infield in, Baez was forced to hold at third as Victor Caratini grounded to Story and Kris Bryant grounded to third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Gonzalez received an ovation in his first at-bat as a visitor at Coors Field, where he played 10 seasons with the Rockies from 2009 to 2018. During his time in Colorado, he made three All-Star appearances and won three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers and the 2010 National League batting title.

Gonzalez ranks among the franchise leaders in several categories, including games played (second with 1,247), doubles (third, 277), home runs (fourth, 227) and RBIs (fourth, 749).

It also was a homecoming for Bote, who was born in Longmont, Colo., and resides in Thornton, about 10 miles north of downtown Denver.

Playing in front of several family members and friends, Bote ignited the four-run third with a homer into the Rockies bullpen in right-center.

———

Halos slide to win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (TNS) — The space between a cleated foot and home plate at Angel Stadium determined the outcome of Monday night’s Freeway Series opener. The Angels beat the Dodgers 5-3 when Shohei Ohtani slid feet-first safely into home in the eighth inning.

The Angels’ Wilfredo Tovar weakly grounded a ball to third baseman Max Muncy with one out and the bases loaded. Muncy made a high throw to catcher Russell Martin as Ohtani charged in from third. Ohtani’s hand swept over the back of the plate just before Martin’s foot landed, with home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi calling him safe.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts challenged the play as many in the announced crowd of 45,477 rose to their feet to watch replays on the video boards and root in the Dodgers’ favor. They were disappointed. The call was upheld.

Moments later, an unbridled Joe Kelly threw a wild pitch that allowed Angels pinch-hitter Brian Goodwin, who had been intentionally walked, to score and give the Angels a two-run lead.

The bullpen is the Dodgers’ most significant flaw and Kelly has been its weakest link. Signed to a three-year, $25 million contract during the offseason, Kelly is off to a dismal start that forced the Dodgers to relegate him to low-leverage work.

Before Monday, Kelly had not pitched in a game that was as close as three runs since he was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning in a three-run game against the San Diego Padres on May 4. His next eight appearances all came with the Dodgers leading or trailing by at least four runs.

Then Monday rolled around. Kelly was summoned in the eighth inning of a tied game. He walked his first batter, pinch-hitter Ohtani, and threw 31 pitches as the Angels rallied.

Kelly’s struggles spoiled the efforts of Dodgers starter Hyun Jin-Ryu. He gave up only one run on seven hits in six innings, striking out six as he continued his dominant season.

The meltdown also overshadowed the heroics of Angels star Mike Trout. The perennial All-Star and the owner of the baseball’s most lucrative contract smashed a tying, two-run homer off Dodgers reliever Dylan Floro in the seventh to knot the game 3-3.

Roberts had moments earlier removed Ross Stripling, against whom Trout entered five for five with two home runs in his career, for Floro.

The Dodgers entered the game batting .263 with an .808 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, both marks that rank third in MLB. They had scored 349 runs, baseball’s sixth-most prolific effort on offense.

Angels starter Griffin Canning, the UCLA product the Angels selected with their second pick of the 2017 draft, didn’t let the numbers rattle him.

Canning kept his poise against the most dominant lineup he’s faced since making his debut here April 30. He induced 19 swings-and-misses, including eight on his slider. He deployed the rest of his arsenal well enough to hold the Dodgers to three runs and five hits over six innings.

As his pitch count climbed to 83, his fastball velocity didn’t suffer: He struck out Martin on a 95.6-mph heater, his second-hardest of the night, to end the sixth inning after getting himself into a jam with runners on the corners and no outs.

Canning didn’t factor into the decision. Neither did Ryu, the second starting pitcher in baseball history to allow two or fewer runs over 13 consecutive starts to begin a season. Only Detroit Tigers right-hander Al Benton had a longer streak, making 15 such starts in 1945.

Kole Calhoun snapped Ryu’s scoreless-innings streak, which dated to May 25, at 19 2/3 innings when the left-handed hitter swatted a changeup left over the middle of the plate to center field for a solo home run.

The Angels mustered no further damage against Ryu, whose 1.36 earned-run average through 86 innings is the lowest among all qualified starters.

It didn’t matter. Kelly’s erratic pitching was enough to help the Angels prevail.

———

Homers power Arizona

PHILADELPHIA (TNS) — Say this for Jerad Eickhoff: He managed to do something on Monday night that hadn’t been done in the 137 seasons that the Phillies have existed.

But it might wind up costing him his job.

Eickhoff allowed back-to-back-to-back home runs to open a rain-delayed game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked the first time that the Phillies ever gave up three consecutive long balls at the start of a game and earned Eickhoff derisive applause when he finally recorded an out in the first inning.

In all, Eickhoff gave up five homers and the Phillies allowed eight — a franchise record for the Diamondbacks and tied for the most ever hit by a visiting team in a game at Citizens Bank Park — in a 13-8 loss that dropped the Phillies into a first-place tie with the surging Atlanta Braves. And it continued an epidemic that has plagued Phillies pitchers all season — and Eickhoff, in particular, over his last half-dozen starts.

The Phillies also went deep five times and the teams combined to set a major-league record with 13 homers in the game. But the Phillies have allowed 108 home runs this season, more than any National League team. Eickhoff has given up 16 to lead the club, a feat that is as remarkable as it is ignominious considering he didn’t allow any homers through 31 innings after getting called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley in mid-April.

Eickhoff’s fastball barely cracks 90 mph, which means he has less margin for error than most harder-throwing pitchers. But when he’s at his best, he makes up for it by changing speeds with his curveball and slider.

The Diamondbacks weren’t fooled by anything. Jarrod Dyson crushed a first-pitch fastball in the first inning. Ketel Marte went deep on a curveball before David Peralta hit a slider. It marked only the fifth time ever that a team hit three consecutive homers to begin a game, according to Baseball Almanac, and the first since the Ryan Flaherty, J.J. Hardy and Nick Markakis for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers on May 10, 2012.

Eduardo Escobar and Alex Avila smashed two-run homers against Eickhoff in the fourth inning after the Phillies had rallied to take the lead, 7-3. And as he trudged off the mound, Eickhoff received boos from the sparse and soaked crowd.

Eickhoff became the first Phillies pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Dustin McGowan on June 16, 2015 at Baltimore. He also was only the first Phillies pitcher since Vicente Padilla on April 19, 2005 to allow five homers while recording nine outs or fewer.

All this is to say it was the worst start of Eickhoff’s career, and it’s part of a six-start stretch in which he has allowed 27 runs in 27 1/3 innings. It also raises the question of whether the Phillies can really allow Eickhoff to make his next start, which is scheduled for Sunday in the finale of a big series in Atlanta.

After Eickhoff allowed three home runs in a May 30 start at home against the St. Louis Cardinals, manager Gabe Kapler said he wasn’t in danger of being removed from the rotation. But with Vince Velasquez having moved to the bullpen, the Phillies also lacked a viable alternative beyond Triple-A lefty Cole Irvin.

Two weeks later, Irvin remains the best in-house solution. He pitched Sunday for Lehigh Valley and could conceivably enter the rotation Sunday if the Phillies choose to call him up.

The Phillies hit five home runs, including two by sizzling Scott Kingery. Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins and Jay Bruce also went deep. In addition to the five homers against Eickhoff, Ranger Suarez allowed homers to Escobar and Ildemaro Vargas, while fellow lefty Austin Davis gave up a homer to Vargas.

The game was delayed 30 minutes at the start, and even once it began, heavy rain fell in the early innings. But Eickhoff gave up Dyson’s leadoff homer on the first pitch of the game. Marte went deep on the seventh pitch and Peralta on the 13th.

Eickhoff retired the next nine batters and seemed to be settling into a rhythm. The Phillies rallied to tie the game on solo home runs by Segura and Scott Kingery and a third-inning run that was manufactured by Segura’s hustle on the bases and replay challenges that resulted in overturned calls on back-to-back plays.

But Eickhoff walked Adam Jones to open the fourth inning and gave up a tie-breaking two-run homer to Escobar. The Phillies didn’t get anyone up in the bullpen until after Eickhoff walked Christian Walker, which preceded a two-run shot by Avila that gave the Diamondbacks a 7-3 lead.

———

Nationals triumph

CHICAGO (TNS) — This would have been a nice night to have Michael Kopech start. Or Carlos Rodon. Or Dylan Cease. Or even Dylan Covey.

But a combination of injuries and, in Cease’s case, slightly delayed development resulted in White Sox manager Rick Renteria handing the ball to Odrisamer Despaigne.

The 32-year-old journeyman pitched OK on Monday against the Nationals in his Sox debut, allowing three runs in six innings. But Sox hitters couldn’t do enough to make it a game, and the bullpen was brutal. Leury Garcia’s sixth-inning homer accounted for the only offense in a 12-1 defeat.

The White Sox bullpen gave up nine runs in three innings.

James McCann had two hits, boosting his average to .329. Yoan Moncada singled in the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 11 games but left the game a half-inning later with upper-back tightness. He is day-to-day.

Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton had a big game in his return to the South Side. Swapped after the 2016 season for pitchers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dane Dunning, Eaton went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI single.

———

Rays beat A’s

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — The kid put on a pretty good show, Tanner Anderson posting five zeroes for the A’s in his first big-league start before the lone mistake that cost him two runs.

But the old master was better, Charlie Morton working another seven scoreless as the Rays rolled to a 6-2 win over Oakland and took over first place in the American League East at 41-24 when the Yankees were rained out.

After weaving into and out of trouble in the first and third innings, Morton settled in to retire the final 14 A’s he faced.

Though, to be fair, he had some help, Tommy Pham making a pretty good leaping catch in left field to end the fifth, and center fielder Kevin Kiermaier making an even better one for the final out of the seventh.

Also, with a trio of two-run homers.

Brandon Lowe, who launched two to deep center field on Sunday in Boston, hit a two-run shot to left in the sixth off Anderson on Monday, his 14th of the season. And then Kiermaier reminded he’s more than just a pretty glove, blasting a two-run shot to center in the seventh. Ji-Man Choi made it three-pack with a two-run homer in the eighth.

With the win, Morton improved his record to 8-0 and lowed his ERA to 2.10. He also extended the majors’ longest active unbeaten streak to 21 starts, having last lost on Aug. 17 with the Astros.

Morton started the game allowing a bloop single, got an out on a hard-hit liner and hit the third batter before coming back to strike out Khris Davis and Stephen Piscotty.

Morton got one out in the third, then allowed another single to Marcus Semien and back-to-back five-pitch walks to load the bases. Pitching coach Kyle Snyder came out for a chat. Then Morton found whatever he was looking for, getting dangerous Davis swinging again and Piscotty on a weak grounder.

After that, he didn’t allow anything else. Just called up Colin Poche and Chaz Roe combined to get the final six outs, though Roe gave up back to back hits as the A’s scored twice.

Morton took the mound, of course, optimistic he would do well.

So why was he talking after his last start in Detroit, another in a string of really good ones, about being pessimistic?

Essentially, that’s just his nature, and a perspective shaped by years of struggles and setbacks early in his career.

“I try not to let good performances and good outcomes affect my mentality with volatility,” he said in advance of the start. “I don’t want to ride the roller-coaster.

“I’ve done that in years past. I had a good one, I had a bad one, you’re always judging yourself on your last performance and you’re not having a long-term outlook.”

The outlook has served Morton well, especially in recent years. And he it certainly has worked of late, as he went into Monday’s game with a 20-game unbeaten streak, stretching back to last August with the Astros, and 7-0, 2.30 with the Rays.

“I really try to stay as even keeled as possible,” he said. “And I think being semi-pessimistic is the best way to go about it.”

Anderson enjoyed a happy homecoming in his first major-league start, with his parents, girlfriend and buddies among 40 or so fans rooting him on.

The Tampa Plant High product, traded form Pittsburgh to Oakland in the offseason, was called up from Triple-A by the short-armed A’s and stepped up, delivering five shutout innings before allowing the two-run homer to Lowe.

Anderson, 25, graduated from in 2011, then played four seasons at Harvard while also earning a history of science degree. He pitched in six games last season for the Pirates, and spent this season at Triple-A Las Vegas, going 4-4, 6.26.

Manager Kevin Cash said he appreciates Morton’s veteran perspective.

“He’s even-keeled and I think he’s the same all the time,” Cash said before the game. “He obviously likes to go out there and compete and wants to compete at a really high level, which he’s done for us, but you watch him in between starts and even when he’s on the mound it’s the same guy.

“And the guy that you’re getting probably when you’re interviewing before or after games is the same guy that we get in the dugout. Talking to him, I’ve gone to him a couple times asking just his opinion on things since he’s been in the game so long and he’s seen a lot of things, and it’s always an even-keeled, mild-mannered answer.”

———

Mets, Yanks eye DH

NEW YORK (TNS) — New York baseball fans will get a double dose of the Subway Series on Tuesday after Monday’s scheduled opener was postponed due to inclement weather.

Rain storms caused the postponement of Monday’s game less than an hour before scheduled first pitch. The Yankees will host the Mets in a split admission doubleheader Tuesday to make up the matchup. The first game will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Fans holding tickets for Monday’s game can use them for the first game of the doubleheader, or may exchange them for a ticket to a 2019 or 2020 regular season game at Yankee Stadium. Tickets for Tuesday’s game are valid only for the second game, scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Both teams have off days scheduled for Wednesday, but off-field plans for both clubs made Tuesday the best option. Yankee Stadium is hosting a pair of high school baseball games, while the Mets have an event scheduled to benefit the Mets Foundation.