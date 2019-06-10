MIAMI — If you like lots of offense, then the Oklahoma Eight Man Football Coaches Association all-start game is right up your alley.

But it also can be a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.

In the 2018 game, the Green logged a 56-8 blowout against the White.

A year before, the teams combined for 93 points and 1,055 total yards.

Who knows what to expect in the 2019 game, which will be played Saturday, June 15 at Red Robertson Field.

The 48-point margin of difference in last year’s game was the widest since the game switched to a Green-Gold (White) format in 2006.

The final score of the 2017 fireworks display was 53-40 in the Green’s favor.

Eight or fewer points decided 13 of the games and four had a margin of one or two points.

There have been two ties, 6-6 in 1975 (the third year for the game) and 12-12 10 years later.

Five times one of the two teams erupted for 50 or more points.

Last year’s game was the second straight victory for the Green and was its eighth in 13 games.

The game has previously used East vs. West and Class B vs. Class C formats.

This marks the 17th year the game has been played in Ottawa County.

It was staged in Alva from 1973 to 2002, but shifted to Miami and NEO in 2003.

It was played at Commerce from 2007-09, at NEO in 2010-12, at Commerce in 2013 while Robertson Field was undergoing its major facelift and returned to Miami in 2014.

The week got started Monday, when coaches and counselors arrived to make final plans. Players checked in Tuesday morning.

Players will be kept busy during the week: in addition to four practice, they will be treated to a burger fry hosted by the Miami Rotary Club, bowling, an evening of entertainment at the Coleman Theatre, a performance by a hypnotist (which has become one of the biggest highlights of the week) and movies.

An awards banquet will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at the Calcagno Family Ballroom in NEO’s Carter Student Union Ballroom.

Top players in the two eight-man classes will be recognized as well as players and all-star cheerleaders.

There also will be 10 scholarships totaling $10,000 that will be awarded to players.

There also will be $1,000 in scholarships for two of the cheerleaders.

Corporate sponsors are Oklahoma’s Electric Cooperatives (Touchstone Energy), the Miami CVB, Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Midwest Sports, Adidas and the Oklahoma Center for Orthopedics/Dr. Sean O’Brien.

Additional event sponsors include PlayLand Lanes, City of Miami, Miami News-Record, Coleman Theatre, Miami Friends Church, NEO A&M College, Miami Rotary Club, Miami Schools, Tote Along, Gary Crow, Dr. Mark Folks, The Steakhouse/High Winds Casino and Alert Services.

Tickets are $5 for all ages and are available in advance at the Miami CVB (111 N Main Street) or can be purchased at the gate Saturday.

Only OEMFCA Corporate sponsor passes are accepted at the gate.

The gates will open at 4 p.m.

For more information, contact the Miami CVB at 918-542-4435.