By Jimmy Gillispie

Stillwater NewsPress

(TNS) — With the tying run at the plate — three times — Oklahoma State couldn’t produce the necessary hit to continue its season.

A shallow pop-up was sandwiched in between a pair of strikeouts as the OSU baseball season came to an end Sunday night at Rip Griffin Park in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech eliminated the Cowboys in the winner-take-all game of the Lubbock Super Regional. It was a back and forth game, but a strong eighth inning by TTU propelled the Red Raiders to an 8-6 win over OSU.

“I think you watched the game, every pitch had a lot into it, whether it was the kid with the bat in the hand or the kid with the ball in his hand,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “The kids were competing very hard. The room for error was very small. There wasn’t much of a margin. Any pitch not thrown exactly right, whether it was on side to us, or from us to them, pitches that weren’t thrown right where you wanted were barreled, and it was not a good day to be a pitcher if the ball got hit in the air.”

Trailing 8-6 entering the ninth inning, the Cowboys (40-21) earned back-to-back leadoff walks by Alix Garcia and Cade Cabbiness at the bottom of the batting order. Hueston Morrill went down swinging for the first out of the inning.

Christian Funk, who was 2 for 3 at the plate entering his final at-bat, followed by battling to a full count before hitting a pop fly in foul territory by third base for the second out.

The season hinged on the bat of Colin Simpson, a senior catcher who hit a solo home run to kick off the eighth inning. Simpson’s final pitch as a Cowboy was a swinging strike high in the zone, leaving the two tying runs stranded on the bases.

The Super Regional title game saw four lead changes and two ties ultimately came down to an offensive eighth inning. With the game tied 4-4, Simpson blasted his 18th home run of the season and 49th of his college career — moving him into ninth place on the OSU career list — to give the Cowboys a lead.

Andrew Navigato followed with a walk before stealing second and taking third base on a throwing error. Navigato later scored on a Bryce Carter sacrifice fly for what seemed to be an insurance run for the Cowboys.

However, the Red Raiders (44-18) weren’t going down that easy. Josh Jung, who was drafted No. 8 overall by the Texas Rangers earlier in the week, blasted his second home run of the game — and 16th this season — to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, trimming the OSU lead in half.

Ben Leeper replaced Peyton Battenfield, who only faced Jung, on the mound and gave up back-to-back walks. Two batters later, Kurt Wilson hit a deep fly ball that carried over the fence, thanks to strong winds, for his fifth home run of the season. It gave TTU an 8-6 lead.

“Yeah, it was a punch in the gut to have that ball go over the fence but what are you going to do?” Holliday asked. “Turn around and jump back in on it, first two guys on base, three good swings to try to put a bat on ball against a good reliever. The kid made the pitches when he needed to. Yeah, they came back for us. We’re used to it. We’ve been back and forth now for quite some time. We haven’t played an easy baseball game in two or three months. Today was just another one of those great challenges.”

OSU blasted a pair of solo home runs earlier in the game. Trevor Boone hit his 21st of the season to lead off the second inning. Boone hit 10 last year as a sophomore.

Cade Cabbiness blasted his ninth of the year, tying the game at 4-4 in the seventh inning. In his first two seasons, Cabbiness combined for five home runs.

Despite the season-ending loss, Holliday was proud of his team for its accomplishments this spring, which include the Big 12 Tournament Championship and the third Super Regional berth during his seven-year tenure.

“Proud of the kids. They played great baseball,” Holliday said. “They’ve found the true meaning of team. They honored each other in the way that they not went about their business and I’m forever grateful to them. This is one heck of a good team. I’m very proud of this group.

“Some real special individuals that allowed this to happen and Colin Simpson’s legacy, one of the best power hitters we’ve had at Oklahoma State in the last 20 years. The emergence of Trevor Boone, the outstanding pitching of Jensen Elliott down the stretch, and the great work of so many other kids out of that bullpen to pitch us so this point. Just a real special group of kids, I’m proud of them. I thanked them after the game. I’m not sad. I’m proud.”