By Mark Gonzales

Chicago Tribune

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Left-hander Cole Hamels rebounded from a rough stretch by pitching seven innings of two-hit ball Sunday.

But Hamels was outdueled by Adam Wainwright, who no-hit the Cubs through 5 1/3 innings and received defensive help from second baseman Kolten Wong in the eighth inning to complete a masterful 126-pitch performance.

Wong made a leaping catch to rob Anthony Rizzo of a game-tying hit as the Cardinals held on for a 2-1 victory and complete a three-game sweep of the Cubs at Busch Stadium.

With the loss, the Cubs (31-26) were swept in a three-game series for the first time since early April at Atlanta as they concluded a 1-5 trip. They’ve lost eight of their last 10 games.

Wainwright walked a season-high seven but kept the Cubs’ batters off-balance with an array of pitches to the lower quadrants of the strike zone and finished with eight strikeouts.

The Cubs’ lack of clutch hitting surfaced from start to finish, as they stranded two runners at second in the first two innings.

Their most promising opportunity occurred in the eighth as Wainwright started the inning at 108 pitches with a 1-0 lead. Daniel Descalso drew a walk with one out and moved to second on a hit by Kyle Schwarber.

But Kris Bryant, who snapped Wainwright’s no-hit bid with a single in the sixth, struck out for the third time on a 91 mph fastball. Rizzo followed with a soft liner to right, but Wong, already positioned in shallow right, sprinted hard and was able to time his leap perfectly.

In the ninth, the Cubs put the tying run at first with one out, but mustered only one run as Addison Russell grounded into a fielder’s choice and David Bote grounded to short.

The Cubs finished with one hit in their last 34 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Hamels’ only blemish occurred with one out in the fifth when he allowed a walk to Jedd Gyorko, who got a big jump and stole second. The throw from Willson Contreras sailed into center field, thus allowing Gyorko to advance to third and score on a sacrifice fly by Wong.

Hamels, who hadn’t pitched more than five innings in his three previous starts, pitched seven innings of two-hit ball.

The Cardinals added an insurance run in the eighth on a single by pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter off left-hander Mike Montgomery.

Javier Baez returned to shortstop after missing Saturday’s 7-4 loss because of recurring discomfort in his right heel.

“I talked to him after the game last night and he said, ‘I want to play,’ ” said manager Joe Maddon, who replied: ” ‘OK. You want to play third?’ “

Baez: ” ‘No, I want to play shortstop.’ “

“So we’ll just keep a close eye on him,” Maddon said. “I know it’s not 100 percent, but that’s just who he is. I’ll just watch him. He wants to play. He’s ready to go. so we’ll do that.”

Baez moved well defensively but went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

———

Astros sweep A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — The nightmare for the Athletics late-inning relievers continued Sunday as the Houston Astros scored twice against Lou Trivino in the 12th inning to win 6-4 and sweep the three-game series at the Coliseum.

Michael Brantley and Yuli Gurriel delivered RBI singles as Trivino (2-3) got his third loss on the homestand before a crowd of 23,144.

All the Athletics’ scoring came courtesy of solo home runs — Robbie Grossman (his fourth) in the second, Jurickson Profar (ninth) in the second, Ramon Laureano (seventh) in the seventh and Matt Chapman (16th) in the eighth.

It was the fifth straight loss for the Athletics, who fell to 29-30 and are in third place, 10 { games behind Houston in the American League West and two games behind second-place Texas. Josh James (3-0) was the winning pitcher for Houston.

Athletics hitters were retired in order in each of the last four innings.

Neither Athletics manager Bob Melvin nor right fielder Stephen Piscotty were around at the finish, as both were ejected by home plate umpire Alan Porter after Piscotty struck out looking to end the 10th inning.

The Athletics tied it at 4 in the bottom of the eighth on Chapman’s home run in center field to lead off the inning against reliever Ryan Pressly.

Cole gave up two runs on the second-inning home runs, but needed to throw 104 pitches to get through six innings. Will Harris took over in the seventh, and he surrendered Laureano’s home run to left field to get the Athletics within 4-3.

Bassitt left after six innings and 100 pitches, 65 of them strikes, in favor of left-hander Ryan Buchter. The Astros got a run off Buchter for a 4-2 lead when Myles Straw, who drew a one-out walk, scored on Derek Fisher’s ground ball single to left.

Houston didn’t exactly wear the ball out in scoring two runs in the fifth inning to take a 3-2 lead.

Tony Kemp opened with a walk, then raced around to third base on a ground single to left by Straw. After Fisher popped to second, Alex Bregman followed with a grounder to the right of Marcus Semien at deep shortstop. Kemp came in to score, and when first baseman Matt Olson couldn’t dig Semien’s throw out of the dirt, Straw scored as well.

The Athletics got to Cole for two runs in the second inning on solo home runs, with Grossman leading off the inning with a blast to right and Profar doing the same with one out.

Houston got to Bassitt for a run in the first when Derek Fisher hit the first pitch of the game for a double to center and scored on a two-out double by Yuli Gurriel.

———

Royals stumble again

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — Brad Keller didn’t have a dominant performance on the mound, but he certainly kept the Royals in a position to come away with a win. The problem with that was that Rangers right-hander Adrian Sampson handcuffed the Royals so thoroughly that Keller needed to be near perfect on Sunday afternoon.

Sampson, who made his 11th career start in the majors, held the Royals to one run on eight hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out a career-best 11. The lone run he allowed came on Jorge Soler’s sixth-inning home run.

The Royals dropped the series finale against the Texas Rangers, 5-1, in front of an announced 21,891 in Globe Life Park. The Royals go into their day off on Monday having lost three consecutive games and coming off a 1-6 road trip.

Keller (3-7) allowed three runs on nine hits in seven innings, and he struck out six. After having struggled mightily with command this season, Keller has walked just one in his last 13 innings (two starts).

Trailing 1-0 but with runners on second and third, Keller faced a potential turning point in the third inning. He got to a 3-2 count against Rangers left-handed hitting outfielder Nomar Mazara in the middle of what was ultimately a 10-pitch at-bat.

Royals manager Ned Yost popped out of the dugout and strolled to the mound for a conference with Keller, catcher Cam Gallagher and the rest of the infield. Keller came out of that chit-chat and got Mazara to ground out sharply to first base, giving the runners no shot to advance, and then got an inning-ending ground ball to shortstop by Hunter Pence.

The Royals loaded the bases while down by a run in the fifth with no outs. Gallagher singled to left field, and then Terrance Gore and Billy Hamilton followed with back-to-back bunt singles. Whit Merrifield lined out to third base, Adalberto Mondesi struck out swinging on a high changeup and Alex Gordon froze on a curveball called for strike three.

In the bottom half of the fifth, the Rangers quickly put runners in scoring position again to keep the pressure on Keller. Shin-Soo Choo’s looping line drive dropped just in front of Hamilton’s dive in center field for a leadoff single, and Danny Santana doubled to put runners on second and third.

Keller uncorked a wild pitch to allow Choo to score, and Mazara’s RBI single to left created a 3-0 lead for the Rangers.

Soler’s 15th home run of the season, a solo blast, took a bite out of that lead in the sixth inning.

The Royals left the bases loaded in the eighth as the Rangers went to their bullpen. Shelby Miller came in and ended the threat.

The Rangers tacked on a pair of runs in the eighth inning against relievers Scott Barlow and Jake Diekman (one run each).

———

BoSox bounce Yanks

NEW YORK (TNS) — David Price might just have run out of Red Sox demons to exorcise.

His sterling performance at the tail end of last year’s postseason slayed the fiercest dragon of them all. But there remained unfinished business at Yankee Stadium in a Boston uniform, a matter Price settled when his club needed him the most on Sunday night.

There was no sweep for New York in an early attempt to bury the Red Sox in the American League East race. There was no first five-game losing streak for Boston since 2015. Instead it was Price performing like a stopper and his offense ably supporting him from the top of the batting order to the bottom.

The Red Sox pulled away for an 8-5 victory in the Bronx, one it felt like they had to have at this point in the season. Boston was in danger of sinking back below the .500 mark and trailing the Yankees by double digits in the division race.

Price’s previous six starts here with the Red Sox all resulted in defeat, and his 9.79 earned-run average included 13 homers allowed in just 30 1/3 innings. The left-hander covered 6 1/3 strong frames on this occasion, scattering six hits and striking out six against a lone walk. Boston had gone 610 games without dropping five straight, the longest such streak in the big leagues.

Price set down the first 10 men he faced before running into his lone real trouble spot in the fourth. The Yankees racked up four straight hits, the first a 436-foot solo home run to left field by Luke Voit. That cut the Red Sox lead to 3-1 and brought the crowd of 40,068 fans to life for the first time.

Consecutive singles followed from Gary Sanchez, Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres, loading the bases with one out. Gio Urshela chased in Sanchez with a sacrifice fly to deep center, making it a one-run game. New York ran into the inning’s final out as Torres broke from first and Hicks was eventually tagged at the plate by Price, a 2-4-3-2-5-1 caught stealing.

J.D. Martinez drove a solo homer to left field in the top of the first, staking Boston to an early lead. Eduardo Nunez grounded an RBI single through the right side in the second and Xander Bogaerts led off the third with a booming solo home run to left, making it 3-0. C.C. Sabathia held the Red Sox there until exiting after six innings, but his bid to become the 48th pitcher with 250 career victories came up short.

Boston added on in the seventh and eighth thanks to some timely hitting and shaky defense in right field from Clint Frazier. His two-base error on a Nunez single allowed Michael Chavis to score all the way from first in the seventh, doubling the Red Sox lead to 4-2. Brock Holt fisted a pinch-hit RBI single to shallow right and Andrew Benintendi’s liner was misplayed by a diving Frazier, an eventual RBI single that made it 6-2.

Boston tacked on two more runs in the eighth when Bogaerts doubled down the line in left, Rafael Devers dunked an RBI single into left-center and Chavis took aim at the line in right with a soft liner. Frazier broke in and allowed the ball to skip past his glove side into the corner, an RBI triple that made it 8-2. The Red Sox needed the insurance after Mother Nature decided to play a role in the final two innings.

Thunder and lightning descended on the Bronx in the bottom of the eighth, and the heavy rain that ensued clearly ruffled Boston reliever Matt Barnes. Three straight men reached and DJ LeMahieu was balked home, making it 8-3. Hicks grounded to first and Torres flew to right to plate two more runs, bringing the Yankees within three. The deluge eventually stopped in time for Barnes to strike out Urshela, ending the threat.

———

Angels smash ball

SEATTLE (TNS) — The scoreboard in T-Mobile Park on Sunday looked like something you’d see next door at CenturyLink Field. The Los Angeles Angels scored a touchdown in the second inning and tacked on a field goal and a safety in the fifth inning of a 13-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

The offensive outburst made for a relatively breezy major league debut for Jose Suarez, the stout 21-year-old left-hander from Venezuela who gave up three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three, to lead the Angels to their seventh win in nine games.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pound Suarez, who signed for $300,000 as a 16-year-old in 2014, mixed a fastball that touched 93 mph with a curve, slider and an impressive changeup that he threw between 81-83 mph and used on all of his strikeouts. The Mariners swung and missed at 10 of the 26 changeups Suarez threw.

Suarez gave up two runs in the second inning on Domingo Santana’s single, Kyle Seager’s double and a pair of RBI groundouts. He was pulled with a pitch count of 88 after Seager’s two-out solo homer to right in the sixth.

An Angels offense that amassed 15 hits, including home runs by Albert Pujols and Luis Rengifo as well as three hits each by David Fletcher and Mike Trout, eased any stress or pressure Suarez might have felt.

The Angels, who have struggled all season against left-handers, pummeled Seattle southpaw Marco Gonzalez for 10 runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings for their fourth consecutive win against a left-handed starter. Gonzalez was 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA in two previous starts against the Angels this season.

The Angels, who are now 8-14 against left-handed starters, batted around twice, sending 11 men to the plate in the second and fifth innings, with Tommy La Stella sparking both rallies with hits.

La Stella lined a one-out single to center in the second, and Dustin Garneau was hit by a pitch. Brian Goodwin hit an RBI double to center, Rengifo reached on an RBI fielder’s choice and Fletcher doubled to right for a run.

After Trout was walked to load the bases, Shohei Ohtani hit a sacrifice fly to right and Pujols hit a three-run homer to left for a 7-0 lead.

La Stella doubled to right-center with one out in the fifth and Garneau walked. Goodwin grounded out to first, the runners advancing, and Rengifo walked. La Stella scored on a wild pitch and Fletcher walked to again load the bases.

Trout hit a two-run single to left-center field. Pujols followed with a fly ball to deep center that Mallex Smith lost in the sun. The ball bounced on the warning track and over the wall for a ground-rule double and a 12-2 lead.

Rengifo hit his first big league homer, a 424-foot shot into the upper deck in right field, for a 13-2 lead in the sixth. The score was so lopsided that Mariners catcher Tom Murphy and Angels two-way player Jared Walsh pitched the ninth.

Sunday was the start of a grueling three-day stretch in which the Angels will travel 3,447 air miles and cross two time zones twice, flying Sunday night to Chicago for Monday’s 3 p.m. CDT makeup game against the Cubs and returning home to play the Oakland Athletics Tuesday night.

Trevor Cahill, who will start Monday against Cubs left-hander Jon Lester, flew to Chicago ahead of the team on Sunday. Griffin Canning, who is scheduled to pitch Tuesday night, didn’t even go to Chicago. He flew to Orange County after Sunday’s game.

“It’s not ideal, but we don’t get in (to Chicago) horribly late,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “The game is at 3 p.m., which is better than 1 p.m. It’s a lot of travel, but in terms of sleep, it shouldn’t be too bad.”

———

Marlins tip Pads

SAN DIEGO (TNS) — Not even a swarm of bees could get Trevor Richards off his game on Sunday.

Despite having to endure a 28-minute delay in the third inning while an exterminator removed bees from a microphone attached to netting behind home plate, Richards had one of his best starts of the season while getting plenty of support from his offense to lead the Miami Marlins to an 9-3 series-clinching victory over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Marlins (21-36) won the second game of the series 9-3 on Saturday after dropping the opener 5-2 on Friday. Miami has also now won four of its last five series and 11 of its last 16 games.

Richards, who won his first game away from Marlins Park this season, struck out a career-high eight batters and allowed just three baserunners over his five innings on the mound. The only hit he surrendered was on an Austin Allen third-inning bunt single while the Marlins were in the shift. His changeup, one of the best in MLB, was immensely effective, with 30 of the 37 going for strikes. Seven of his eight strikeouts ended with changeups.

“It’s a different change than most people have,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said pregame. “You can look at it on tape. You can know his frequency of using it, but until you see it, it’s a different pitch. You have to game plan for it. It just makes everything else better.”

Richards’ only problem in the win was a high pitch count. He threw 98 pitches against 18 batters, with the Padres (30-29) fouling off 37 of those pitches to extend at-bats.

Meanwhile, the offense gave Richards more than enough support and the bullpen closed out the final four innings to secure the series victory.

Catcher Jorge Alfaro recorded a career-high four RBI on a two-run home run in the second — his team-leading ninth of the year — and a two-run double in the fourth. Outfielder Garrett Cooper homered in the third, giving the Marlins their third multi-home run outing over the last 16 games and 19 total home runs in that span.

Harold Ramirez had three hits — his third in 17 MLB games — and drove in a pair of runs to bring his season average up to .379. Brian Anderson also had three hits, with his last coming in the ninth against Ty France, who started the game at third base. Martin Prado and Alfaro also had multihit games, while Starlin Castro drove in a pair of runs. Cooper and Prado each scored twice.

Wei-Yin Chen (two innings), Jarlin Garcia (one inning) and Jeff Brigham (one inning) threw the final four innings to secure the win.

The Padres avoided the shutout with a Hunter Renfroe solo home run off Chen in the seventh. Renfroe hit a second home run with two outs in in the ninth off Jeff Brigham.

———

Angels sweep M’s

SEATTLE (TNS) — The frustration and anger pulsed through Marco Gonzales’ body. All the pitches that avoided their expected and proper location, all the subsequent hits allowed, all the runs scored from those hits, all the losing, so much damn losing.

Beneath Gonzales’ boy-next-door appearance is a vicious and aggressive competitor. And as he stood in the dugout watching an awful game turn unwatchable, Gonzales paced the dugout, glaring at the world, eventually kicking a garbage can over when one of the runners that he’d left on base scored.

A few teammates and staff members heard the incident and looked back at Gonzales briefly, but knew it was best to let him be. Eventually, Gonzales stopped his walk of irritation and stood with hips on hands, watching his team slog through yet another loss before exiting the dugout.

Gonzales endured yet another brutal outing in a stretch that has featured too many suboptimal starts. A seven-run second inning submarined the Mariners’ victory hopes early in what ended up being a 13-3 rout.

After starting the season 5-0 with his team winning six of his first seven starts, the Mariners have suffered defeats in his last seven starts with Gonzales being charged with the loss in six of them.

Over those even starts, he’s pitched 32 1/3 innings, allowing 44 hits, 37 runs, 28 earned runs for a 7.79 earned-run average along with 13 walks and 17 strikeouts.

The second inning was an interminable mess. The Angels sent 11 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs on five hits and that’s with Gonzales strikeout Cesar Puello to start the inning. With one out, he allowed a single, hit a batter, gave up a bloop RBI double to Brian Goodwin, watched shortstop Dylan Moore make a failed decision to try and get an out at third base instead of taking a routine out at first base, gave up another RBI double, a sac fly and served up a three-run homer to Albert Pujols.

The Mariners got two of their three runs in the game back in the bottom of the inning to try and give the score some semblance of respectability and perhaps start some sort of protracted rally. But it never happened.

To Gonzales’ credit, he worked the next two innings scoreless, but never made it out of the fifth, exiting with two outs and the bases loaded and his pitch total at 95.

His replacement, right-hander Connor Sadzeck, allowed all three of those runners to score. Sadzeck wild pitched one run and gave up a soft two-out single to Mike Trout that was just out of the reach of a leaping Moore.

The inning would continue as the Angels batted around in an inning for the second time in the game. A missed catch by Kyle Seager on a line drive off the bat of Shohei Ohtani allowed the inning to continue. Albert Pujols hit a long fly ball to center field for what should have been the fifth out of the inning. But Mallex Smith lost the ball in the sun and allowed it bounce on the warning track and over the wall for a two-run double.

———

Dodgers dump Phillies

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The latest Los Angeles Dodger to supply late-inning magic is a 36-year-old former World Series MVP playing out the final stage of an accomplished 11-year career in a platoon role for a club with championship aspirations. David Freese didn’t start Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies — he doesn’t start most days — but he left his imprint, opening the floodgates in the Dodgers’ 8-0 win.

After entering the game in the fifth inning to replace first baseman Matt Beaty, who exited with a left hip injury, Freese broke the scoreless draw in the seventh inning with a solo home run. He cracked an RBI single before stumbling his way around the bases for additional insurance in a seven-run eighth inning as the Dodgers (41-19) blew open a tight game en route to a series sweep and their fifth consecutive victory.

Freese’s homer came just in time to put Rich Hill in line for the victory after the left-hander’s latest gem. Hill held the Phillies (33-26) hitless for four innings. He ended up allowing three over seven scoreless innings, walking three and striking out nine. Hill has allowed three runs in 25 innings over his last four starts, lowering his earned-run average to 2.25 this season.

But for a moment it appeared as though Hill would not finish the seventh ininng. Cesar Hernandez had just cracked a two-out double on his 99th pitch when manager Dave Roberts emerged from the dugout. Rarely does Roberts visit a pitcher without taking the ball from him. But, after a brief conversation, Roberts returned to the dugout without summoning a reliever. Hill remained on the mound to figure his way out of the jam.

With the pitcher’s spot on deck, the Dodgers chose to intentionally walk Maikel Franco to force Phillies manager Gabe Kapler to make a decision: have Nick Pivetta, who was through six dominant scoreless innings, hit with the go-ahead run at second base or pinch-hit for the light-hitting pitcher who had struck out in his two at-bats without much resistance. Kapler elected to remove Pivetta and insert Phil Gosselin to pinch-hit. Four pitches later, after blowing a fastball by Gosselin for strike three, Hill walked off the mound with a fist pump to conclude his performance.

Replacing Pivetta — and turning to their faulty bullpen — immediately cost the Phillies. Freese clubbed a two-out home run the other way, over the right-field wall, for the game’s first run. A spirited Freese bellowed as he trotted around the bases. He flexed his right biceps as he rounded third, looking into the exuberant Dodgers’ dugout. The deadlock was broken. A rout was soon in order.

The Dodgers tallied seven runs in the eighth inning against right-handers Edgar Rios and Yacksiel Rios. The outburst began with Max Muncy’s double and a walk from Corey Seager. Alex Verdugo singled to score Muncy to double the Dodgers’ margin before Freese hit a groundball up the middle to drive in Seager. And it was from first where Freese scored the Dodgers’ fourth run, racing around after Chris Taylor laid down a bunt for a safety squeeze. Rios fielded the ball and threw wildly to first base. Freese got the green light from third base coach Dino Ebel, tripped and nearly fell as he stepped past third base before finding his footing and scoring.

———

Arizona wins

PHOENIX (TNS) — Steven Matz has been good for the Mets this season, but for some reason, the first inning has haunted him at times.

Matz allowed two home runs and three runs overall in Sunday’s opening frame, which set the tone for a 7-1 loss to the Diamondbacks. He surrendered five runs over six innings, but the offense was quiet and couldn’t pick him up.

After Friday night’s comeback win, New York dropped the final two games of this series. The Mets lost five of seven games on this road trip, continuing the woes away from Citi Field.

The first-inning numbers on Matz are jarring.

He entered the game with a 9.00 ERA in the first. It is now 10.80. In all other innings, he has a 2.51 ERA.

Of the 12 home runs he’s allowed, seven have come in the opening frame. Three of those have been leadoff bombs.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway praised Matz after his last start, saying it was the best he had ever seen the lefty. Matz dazzled against the dangerous Dodgers in what was arguably his best outing of the season.

Matz, however, did not have it on Sunday at Chase Field. Coming in, he had allowed two or less runs in eight of 10 starts this year.

Ketel Marte opened the bottom of the first with a solo home run off Matz. This one was not cheap. According to Statcast, it left the bat at 111.9 mph and traveled 482 feet.

Tim Locastro, Saturday night’s hero, singled moments later. The next batter, Eduardo Escobar, sent a two-run shot into the left-field seats.

The Mets were quickly down three runs. Their offense never got going.

Matz allowed two RBI singles in the fifth — one to Christian Walker and the other to Ildemaro Vargas. The D-backs led by four runs at that point because all the offense the Mets could muster was a Wilson Ramos solo shot in the second.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly never allowed another run, tallying a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings against the Mets. New York managed six hits against Kelly.

The Mets’ offense has been so good in the late innings, but it did not threaten on Sunday. New York went quietly.

The game seemed over by the time Kelly exited, but in case it weren’t, the Diamondbacks added two more in the eighth when Marte singled off Tyler Bashlor.

The Mets, who are suddenly three games under .500, head back to New York for a six-game homestand — three against the Giants, three against the Rockies. The good news for the Mets is that the Giants entered Sunday 10 games under .500.

New York will need to regroup after another road trip that did not go well.

———

ChiSox blank Clevelands

CHICAGO (TNS) — New month. Same locked in Lucas Giolito.

The White Sox pitcher continued his recent dominance Sunday in a 2-0 victory against the Indians in front of 26,453 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Giolito allowed five hits and struck out nine in 7 2/3 scoreless innings.

He carried over his success from May and improved to 8-1 while lowering his ERA to 2.54.

Last month, he went 5-0 with a 1.74 ERA in six starts.

Giolito extended his scoreless streak to 14 1/3 innings.

Tim Anderson provided the offense, hitting a homer to center in the fourth. It’s his ninth homer of the season. Anderson added an RBI double in the eighth.

With the win, the Sox moved back into a tie with the Indians for second in the AL Central. Both teams are 29-30.

The Sox took three of four in the series and went 6-1 during the homestand.

Indians pitcher Zach Plesac shined in the loss. He allowed one run on four hits and struck out seven in seven innings. It was the second start of his career.

Alex Colome pitched the scoreless ninth for his 12th save in as many chances.

———

Braves tame Tigers

ATLANTA (TNS) — Dansby Swanson’s eruption into a potential 30-homer, 100-RBI offensive weapon is one of the most unanticipated subplots of the Braves’ season.

The fan favorite and prodigal son provided most of the Braves’ offense Sunday, helping them top Detroit 7-4, winning their first interleague series in SunTrust Park history. Swanson knocked in three runs and scored the go-ahead run in the eighth.

The Braves’ five-game homestand started with a thud, twice folding against a Nationals team yet to find its footing. They were crushed in the opener against Detroit, dropping their home record below .500.

Yet the last two games, the Braves responded. The bats hit three homers Saturday, backing Mike Soroka’s solid showing. On Sunday, Julio Teheran held the Tigers scoreless across five innings. He was backed by Swanson, who’s on pace for one of the best offensive seasons for a Braves shortstop in recent memory.

Swanson, who battled a wrist injury last year and has fought off the over-reactionary “bust” label, looks the part of a first overall pick. His defense is superb, as expected, but his bat has reached a new peak. He’s become an unexpected power threat.

Jacob Webb allowed two homers and the Braves squandered a 3-0 lead in the eighth — a misfortune made possible after Ozzie Albies was hit in the leg by a base runner at second, preventing a double play. The Braves offense answered with four in the bottom of the frame, including Freddie Freeman’s double that plated Swanson.

The Braves are off Monday, though the organization will be busy with the MLB draft, in which the Braves possess three first-night picks. The team opens a two-city road trip to Pittsburgh and Miami on Tuesday.

———

Twins on top again

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — The Twins have played only 14 games against American League Central division opponents, but that is about to change.

And division opponents might not be happy about it.

The Twins have 16 games this month within the division and enter the phase coming off a 9-7 win over Tampa Bay during which Jake Odorizzi’s arm and Byron Buxton’s entire body were on display. Odorizzi tossed six scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.96. Buxton was 2-for-3 with a double, scored on a safety squeeze and made one of the defensive plays of the year in the third when he raced to the wall to catch Yandy Diaz’s drive then uncorked a 97.1-mile-per-hour throw to first in time to double off Austin Meadows.

The Twins took three of the four games against the Rays, have won 10 of their last 12 games and 15 of their last 18. Mitch Garver was activated from the injured and made an instant impact, going 1-for-3 with an RBI while guiding Odorizzi to his eighth win — one more than he had all of last season.

Meanwhile, Nelson Cruz went 1-for-3 with a single for Class A Fort Myers in his second game with the team. He’s expected to be activated from the injured list in time to face the Indians on Tuesday.

Not only will the Twins arrive in Cleveland with baseball’s best record, they will be as healthy as they have been all season. And the bullpen, after a hair-raising seventh inning on Sunday, will be rested. And the Twins will have an opportunity to build on its commanding division lead.

“It feels like it’s time,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “You play so many games against your division, you play all these teams, what, 19 times? It’s time to start playing some of them.”

A RBI single by Garver and a sacrifice fly by Jorge Polanco gave them a 2-0 lead in the third. Miguel Sano added an RBI double in the fourth.

Then the Twins seemed to blow the game open with a four-run fifth to put them ahead 7-0.

Buxton singled and looked to steal second, but left-hander Ryan Yarbrough threw to first as Buxton took off. Buxton, however, was safe when Ji-Man Choi’s throw to second was wild. Buxton ended up a third.

Garver was hit by a pitch, then Polanco laid down a safety squeeze that Yarbrough pounced on and flipped home. Buxton, however, beat the throw to score. Eddie Rosario walked to loaded the bases, then C.J. Cron cleared them with a double to left-center.

Odorizzi’s outing included some long battles, and he was removed after six innings and 108 pitches. Matt Magill entered the game and floundered, as the Rays scored five runs off him to get with 7-5. Blake Parker, normally the closer, came on to finish the seventh.

Jonathan Schoop, who committed an error in that seventh inning, hit a two-run home run to put the Twins ahead 9-5. Christian Arroyo’s two-run homer made it 9-7, but Parker got through the eighth before Taylor Rogers pitched the ninth.

It wasn’t pretty. But the Twins are the second team to reach 40 wins this season.

On to Cleveland.

“Normally at the end of the year, whoever plays best against their division is the one who is going to win it,” Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson said. “We can’t get comfortable and we can’t get complacent. Just like when (Cleveland) was really good and we were struggling, we always played them really well. They’re going to do the same thing no matter how well they’re playing at the time or whatever their record is.”