By Ryan Aber

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — Oklahoma State’s last eight hitters ended their at-bats with a strikeout in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to UConn.

But when Cowboys coach Josh Holliday looks back at the loss — which pushed OSU to the brink of elimination — it’s the top of the third inning that he’ll kick himself over.

Trailing 3-0, the Cowboys broke through as the first four batters reached base, cutting the deficit to two.

But that was all the offense Oklahoma State could muster that inning, as reliever Caleb Wurster came on to fight out of the inning in an unconventional way to leave the Cowboys scratching their heads at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma State and UConn will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday in a do-or-die elimination that that will send the winner on to the Super Regionals.

In that third inning, Huskies catcher Thad Phillips came through with a couple of key defensive plays.

With runners on first and second and no outs, Holliday opted to have Andrew Navigato lay down a bunt.

Instead, Navigato popped it up and Phillips was able to lunge to catch it just down the first-base line for the first out.

Then after allowing a passed ball on a strikeout that would’ve ended the inning, Phillips’ arm fake fooled Christian Funk into rounding third, leading to a rundown that ended the threat.

Holliday said if he had to do it over again, he’d have Navigato swing away.

“You don’t get to go back and do it over,” Holliday said. “You’ve just got to move on. But we can learn from that for sure. I thought we were turning the momentum back our direction there.”

The Cowboys tied a season high with 17 strikeouts, including the eight consecutive to end the game.

Oklahoma State managed just six hits, half coming in the third. Three times after that the Cowboys put a runner at second but couldn’t come up with a timely hit to tie it up before Anthony Prato gave the Huskies some cushion with a two-run homer in the seventh.

“Left the strike zone far too often, maybe some of that had to do with trying to do too much,” Holliday said.

Oklahoma State outfielder Cade Cabbiness said there was some pressing at the plate, but expressed confidence that would turn around Monday.

“We don’t need to go up there and try to win the game with one swing,” Cabbiness said. “Just go up there, play it one pitch at a time and do what we can and go from there.”

The Cowboys bounced back in the Big 12 Tournament after a loss to TCU to first advance to the finals and then win the tournament and Holliday said his team would have a similar result eight days later in the same park.

“I’m confident that after we take a shower tonight and get something to eat, we’ll find a calmness about ourselves that we’ll take into tomorrow and play well,” Holliday said.

***

NCAA BASEBALL REGIONAL

Oklahoma State vs. UConn

When: 6 p.m. Monday

Where: Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

TV: ESPN2 or ESPNU