By Bill Rabinowitz

The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

DUBLIN, Ohio (TNS) — The weather at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday was cool and damp.

In other words, it felt like home to Ryan Moore.

“I’m a Pacific Northwest guy, so similar conditions,” said Moore, a native of Tacoma, Wash. “Always feels comfortable.”

Moore made himself at home on the course, posting a 7-under-par 65 to take the first-round lead in the Memorial Tournament. Jordan Spieth is close behind at 6-under-par 66.

Moore played a bogey-free round and birdied four straight holes starting at No. 4.

“It was just a good solid day,” Moore said. “I really capitalized on opportunities for the most part.”

Moore, 36, has played here every year since 2006. In 2007, he birdied five straight holes — Nos. 13-17 — to finish second behind K.J. Choi. He has made more than $1.5 million during his career at Muirfield Village.

“I love this place,” Moore said. “It’s definitely very high on the list of my favorite places to play every single year, and it’s one that’s highlighted on the schedule immediately once the schedule comes out.”

Moore has five career tour victories, but he’s largely stayed under the radar for a guy who’s earned more than $30 million. This season has been hit and miss. He finished third at the Valero Texas Open last month and second in the Safeway Open in October. But he has also missed five cuts, including at the PGA Championship two weeks ago.

“I’ve either had it or haven’t had it this year, which is a little unusual for me,” he said.

Moore was fortunate to play in the morning, when scoring conditions were ideal because of soft greens and minimal wind.

Moore isn’t a long hitter and the lack of roll on the fairways meant that he was often playing longer irons than normal. But he said the greens were so receptive that it wasn’t a problem.

“You’re hitting that 6-iron and it’s not hopping 3 or 4 yards,” he said. “It’s hitting and stopping within 10 feet, which is nice for me. You can basically fly a 7-iron to the hole and stop it. It makes us more comfortable being a little more aggressive.”

But Moore knows that a good Thursday won’t mean much if he doesn’t follow it up.

“Today was a good day,” he said. “Tomorrow is going to be a different day, and we’ll try to figure it out and try to do it again.”