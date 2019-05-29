The 2019 summer Cage Camp in Jay began on May 21 and went through May 23.

The Cage Camp was designed for next year’s grades 1st through 8th, with the girl’s session 9:00 am to 11:30 am.

The boy’s session was 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

The purpose of the camp was “to give athletes an opportunity to work on individual skills as well as team skills in a controlled situation.”

The boys and girls were drilled on all aspects of the game all got to play a complete game each day.

The camps were well-attended with 39 girls and 38 boys signed up.

The coaches in attendance were Terry Sweeney, Sam Robertson, Whitney Walker, Brandon Lierie, Garrett Sweeney, Jordan Sweeney, Jay basketball players and alumni.

In addition to sharpening their basketball skills, each player received a t-shirt, a camp basketball and an individual evaluation.