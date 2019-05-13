By Mark Whicker

Daily News, Los Angeles

(TNS) — When the final putt disappears, and the crowd stands and salutes, and a headphoned guy from CBS barges onto the green to get 10 seconds of your innermost thoughts, and another guy in a Chamber of Commerce blazer brings a cardboard check the size of a church marquee …

That means you’ve won a tournament on the PGA Tour.

At such times, approximately 2,762 folks will say, “This is a life-changing event.”

The people around Max Homa hope not.

Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte last Sunday. It is certainly a golf-changing event, and not just because of the $1.422 million.

Homa realized he would now play in the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday. Then former touring pro John Mallinger reminded him, “Dude, you know you’re in the Masters now.”

Homa no longer has to plead for sponsor’s exemptions or torture himself with Monday qualifiers, at least not through 2021.

This is his third go-round on the PGA Tour. He washed out twice. The last time was 2017 when he played in 17 events, missed 15 cuts, did not finish higher than 71st, won just $18,000 and, in his final event, missed the cut in Greensboro by 15 strokes.

But nobody hopes Homa changes. He is a former NCAA champion at Cal, and played the Walker Cup alongside Justin Thomas. He has handled his freefalls with outward grace and humor.

Golf is merciless because it tries so hard to define you. “Got nobody to blame but me,” Chris Stapleton sang, and it’s nearly impossible for a really good player to shoot 76 and avoid wearing it on his face, let alone his soul.

“He kept grinding it out,” said Les Johnson, Homa’s once and current coach, from Valencia Country Club. “It’s a little tough to walk around that clubhouse on tour and inwardly wonder if you’re worthy. If you finish 25th in a tournament out there, you’re a stud.

“Max can seem self-deprecating. He’ll say he can’t believe he’s in contention. That’s really not him. He’s an assassin. You saw it on Sunday when he got the lead. He wasn’t trying to hold on. He was stepping on their necks.”

Homa birdied the 10th, 11th and 15th holes Sunday, led by five, won by three. He made 34 percent of his putts from 10 or more feet. On Friday, he shot 63 on the brawny Quail Hollow course, where Thomas had won the 2017 PGA.

This reminded his old Cal coach, Steve Desimone, of a Pac-12 championship at Los Angeles Country Club.

“That thing is a monster anyway and the USGA was setting it up that day,” Desimone said. “Their people said they didn’t expect anybody to beat 66. Max shot 61. It’s still the course record.”

Homa is also the tweeting champion of the PGA Tour, without debate, no matter whether he shoots 61 or 79.

“Had a few caddies hit me up hoping to team up,” he said, during one of his cut-missing famines. “They heard they get weekends off which is apparently a great selling point.”

On a Southwest flight, he observed, “Just witnessed a guy with priority boarding choose a middle seat. Pretty discomforting to know there’s a serial killer on my flight.”

Late last year, he and caddie Joe Greiner dined with Johnson in Palm Desert They decided Homa should exclusively return to his left-to-right cut off the tee, since his hook had become disloyal.

“I don’t want to exaggerate,” Johnson said, “but Max is as good as anybody from 150 to 225 yards in. He just had to fix his driver. Occasionally he’d hit what he called a spaceball, that would just keep going off-line.

“He got on tour and felt he needed a tour coach. So we were apart for a while. They did a lot of mental work. I’m in the minority, but I think you get good mentally when you hit fairways and greens and make a lot of putts.”

At Pebble Beach in February, Homa attended an annual Cal golf get-together and told Desimone, “I’m on the right track. Something good is coming.” He finished 10th there. Now this.

CBS’ Peter Kostis said Homa might become like Brooks Koepka, who fought through the underbrush and won three majors in 2017-18. “Koepka, he’s a badass,” Johnson said. “But I could see something like that happening.”

Johnson is pumped about Homa’s first Masters, a possibility Homa has already envisioned, via Tweet:

“It’s always been a dream of mine….I’d jump right past nervous and skip straight to violently ill, unfit to be seen in public.”

More followers are signing up. But what Max Homa does best is reply.