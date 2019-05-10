By Stu Durando

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The Cardinals collected 16 hits and eight walks against Pittsburgh pitching Thursday night and batted around three times to post a 17-4 win over the Pirates at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals had six doubles, Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and Dexter Fowler had three RBIs. Yadier Molina and Paul Goldschmidt had three hits each.

Michael Wacha (3-0) was the beneficiary as he worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on nine hits. That was good enough on a night that the Cardinals chased Pittsburgh starter Joe Musgrove after three-plus innings.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the second inning, five in the fourth and five in the sixth, sending at least nine batters to the plate in each of those innings. Walks played a major role in the scoring as seven of the eight Cardinals who walked ended up scoring.

After some rough recent outings, Dominic Leone pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.

The game featured some oddities, including a Molina single off the wall in right-center field, a dropped third strike that helped extend the big sixth inning and a slow ground ball that turned into a two-run fielding error by Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals scored so much, so early that Molina had three hits and had scored three times by the fourth inning.

———

Astros double Rangers

HOUSTON (TNS) — Jose Leclerc was working his way back towards reclaiming the Texas Rangers’ closer role but he hit a bump on Thursday night in Houston.

He was demoted from the role on April 30 after a blown save but had been steady in two relief appearances since, including two scoreless innings on Tuesday against the Pirates.

In the opener of a four-game set against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Leclerc was in a self-made mess and it cost him.

He walked the leadoff hitter in the eighth and had the bases loaded with one out after a single and another walk before walking pinch-hitter Michael Brantley, who pushed ahead an insurance run for the Astros who won 4-2.

Hunter Pence almost made the extra run moot in the ninth. Pence ripped Roberto Osuna’s pitch to the opposite field but right fielder Josh Reddick scaled the wall and robbed Pence of a go-ahead, three-run homer. It would have been Pence’s seventh homer and second homer of the game.

Instead, Osuna struck out Joey Gallo to preserve the win.

Leclerc entered the eighth trailing by a run after starter Mike Minor was charged with three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings. He left after the first two Astros reached on singles in the sixth.

Ariel Jurado forced Robinson Chirinos into a 6-4-3 double play but Reddick’s single to center pushed across Yuli Gurriel with the go-ahead run to give the Astros 3-2 lead. Jurado allowed one hit in two scoreless innings.

Pence, who played most of the first five years of his major league career with the Astros before being traded to the Phillies during the 2011 season, gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with an opposite-field, two-run homer in the fourth.

The Astros had taken 1-0 lead on George Springer’s homer into the left-field Crawford Boxes in the third.

Alex Bregman’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly to deep center tied it at 2 in the fifth but Minor struck out Carlos Correa to end the inning.

Heavy rains in the Houston area, which were causing downtown streets to flood Thursday night, leaked in through the roof at Minute Maid Park during the eighth inning as some fans took cover under umbrellas.

———

Rockies beat Giants

DENVER (TNS) — The temperature at first pitch of Thursday’s series finale between the Giants and Rockies was 39 degrees, but the wind chill made it feel like a frosty 32 degrees.

As snow fell from the sky and began to stick on the warning track during the first inning, everything in sight at Coors Field was freezing.

Everything except for the bats.

On a day that initially appeared miserable for hitters, the Rockies and Giants combined for 23 runs and 23 hits in a 12-11 Colorado win.

“In the first inning, I was like, ‘What is happening,’ ” Giants first baseman Tyler Austin said of the snow flurries. “I’ve never had anything like that.”

The 39-degree temperature at first pitch marked the second-coldest game in San Francisco-era history for the Giants, as a game that began in 38-degree weather in April, 2013 at Wrigley Field against the Cubs was slightly chillier.

The Giants trailed by three runs entering the top of the ninth before Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik recorded RBI hits to narrow the deficit to one. After hitting a game-tying homer with two outs in the ninth inning on the first day of the Giants’ road trip, Stephen Vogt struck out to end Thursday’s game against Rockies closer Wade Davis.

Austin made his first start in more than a week and hit his first two home runs with the club on Thursday. After hitting a two-run homer to put the Giants on the board in the third, Austin became the first Giants player to record six RBIs in a game this year with a game-tying three-run blast in the top of the sixth.

“He touched both of those balls and one off a right-hander, he’s got big power,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He did a nice job of getting us back in the game.”

Austin’s sixth-inning homer traveled 441 feet, marking the farthest ball hit by a Giants player this season. Thursday was also Austin’s fourth career multi-home run game and his first since he hit two for the Minnesota Twins on August 26, 2018 against the Oakland A’s.

After erasing deficits of 8-0 and 4-0 in Cincinnati at the beginning of the road trip, the Giants fell behind 7-0 in the second inning of Thursday’s game. Starter Derek Holland allowed back-to-back first inning homers to Rockies sluggers Nolan Arenado and Mark Reynolds while Ian Desmond took Holland deep to center field in the bottom of the second.

“You can’t use weather as an excuse because both guys got to pitch in it,” Holland said. “You’re not going to hear me ever complain about that. There is no adjusting. You just go out there and pitch.”

The Giants have made a habit of digging huge first inning holes — they were outscored 17-0 in the first in six games on their road trip — but they finished 3-3 on their road trip thanks to an offense that enjoyed its best week of the season.

“It was a steep hill to climb, but we did it,” Bochy said. “They kept tacking on and hey, I’m good with how they battled back.”

The recent offensive outbursts came in two of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in the league — Great American Ball Park and Coors Field — and also occurred as Giants pitchers went ice cold.

Holland became the fourth different Giants pitcher to allow at least seven earned runs on the six-game road trip as the club’s starters posted a 14.29 ERA in 22 2/3 innings. Starters allowed nine first inning homers in three games, including three in a three-game series that was shortened to two in Colorado due to Wednesday’s postponement.

“Obviously the starting pitching, that was a tough series in Cincinnati and of course today,” Bochy said. “So that’s what we’ve got to get fixed.”

After Austin’s homer tied the game in the top of the sixth, relievers Tyler Beede and Mark Melancon combined to allow the Rockies to regain a three-run edge in the bottom of the inning. Vogt delivered an RBI double in the eighth, but a road trip filled with that began with a heroic performance from Vogt ended with the catcher swinging and missing at a breaking ball.

———

Yanks shut down M’s

(TNS) — Three All-Star caliber outfielders are returning soon with Aaron Hicks expected to be back when the Yankees return home on Monday. That means someone will have to make room for Hicks, and veteran Cameron Maybin is making a case to stay.

The 32-year old, on his eighth team, was acquired for cash considerations on April 25 and is making an impact with his bat and his glove. Maybin made another dazzling catch in right field Thursday and drove in the game-winning run in a 3-1 win that brought the Yankees back up to a season-high seven games over .500.

Clint Frazier and Gleyber Torres set the table for Maybin in the bottom of the second with consecutive singles. Three batters later, Maybin came up with two outs and struck a base hit down the right field line, scoring Frazier and moving Torres to third base. It was Maybin’s third RBI since joining the Yankees and his first extra base hit for the club.

J.A. Happ had a shaky first inning on the mound for the Yankees, walking a pair and needing 25 pitches to make it through. Yet, Happ would figure things out, striking out seven across five-plus innings. Happ held the Mariners without a hit until two outs in the top of the fifth inning, when Tom Murphy struck a base hit to left field.

Happ exited after walking Dylan Moore to begin the sixth inning, not pleased with home plate umpire Ed Hickox. Adam Ottavino came into the game and saw Moore reach third base after a stolen base and a throwing error by catcher Gary Sanchez. With one out, Ottavino walked Edwin Encarnacion before inducing a ground ball to shortstop for a double play to end the inning.

The Yankees bullpen continues to excel as the tandem of Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman combined for four innings, allowing just one hit. Each one of the four relievers got at least one strikeout in their inning pitched. Chapman allowed a two-out solo home run to Domingo Santana in the ninth inning, but finished the inning off for his eighth save of the season.

New York had offensive spurts throughout the night, but couldn’t capitalize after the second inning until the bottom of the eighth. Following singles by DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez to lead off the inning, Brett Gardner reached on a fielder’s choice and later stole second base. After Torres was intentionally walked to load the bases with two out, Gio Urshela, who entered the game in the seventh inning, struck a base hit past first baseman Jay Bruce for a two-RBI single.

———

Angels crush Tigers

DETROIT (TNS) — Albert Pujols became the third player with 2,000 career RBIs, hitting a solo homer in the third inning Thursday to help the Los Angeles Angels rout the Detroit Tigers, 13-0.

The three-time MVP joined Hank Aaron (2,297) and Alex Rodriguez (2,086) as the three players to reach the milestone since 1920. Babe Ruth is credited with 1,992 RBIs because baseball’s official records don’t count the runs the slugger drove in with the Boston Red Sox from 1914 through 1919.

Ryan Carpenter (0-1) threw Pujols a fastball over the middle of the plate and the slugger sent the 2-0 pitch deep into the right-field seats. Pujols received an ovation by the sparse crowd at Comerica Park, where his accomplishment was recognized on the videoboard and by the public address announcer.

Luke Bard started for the Angels after a 53-minute rain delay and pitched one inning, allowing two hits. Felix Pena (2-1) followed and threw seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out seven.

The Angels provided plenty of offense.

Shohei Ohtani ended his 0-for-7 start with an RBI single in the two-run first. The AL Rookie of the Year finished 2 for 4 in playing in his third game since being cleared to play following Tommy John surgery in October.

Tommy La Stella hit a two-run home run in the three-run second inning and added a solo shot in the seventh. Pujols’ sixth homer of the year gave Los Angeles a 6-0 lead. Kole Calhoun followed with another solo homer in the sixth inning and Mike Trout’s sacrifice fly made it 9-0 in the seventh.

———

Rizzo homers in Cubs’ win

CHICAGO (TNS) — The Cubs’ power compensated for any shortcomings Thursday as they stretched their winning streak to three games.

Thanks to home runs by Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs earned a 4-1 win over the Marlins at Wrigley Field and increased their lead in the National League Central to one game over the idle Brewers.

The home runs overshadowed another uneven performance by Yu Darvish, who allowed one hit and struck out seven but lasted only four innings because of six walks in a 97-pitch performance.

The only hit allowed by Darvish was a single by Rosell Herrera in the fourth that scored Peter O’Brien. Darvish walked opposing pitcher Trevor Richards before inducing Miguel Rojas to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the inning and his outing.

The Marlins stole four bases with Darvish on the mound.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery, making his first appearance since coming off the injured list Wednesday, pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win.

Bryant gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the first with his sixth home run in his last 12 games. Bryant has reached base safely in 19 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The Cubs added another run with two outs in the first when Javier Baez hustled from first to third on a single by Kyle Schwarber and scored on Albert Almora Jr.’s hit to left.

Rizzo provided some insurance with a two-run home run to center in the fifth. Rizzo’s homer was his 200th as a member of the Cubs, moving him into ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Rizzo’s homer was his sixth in his last 11 games.

The Cubs, who won for the 10th time in their last 11 games, open a three-game series Friday against the Brewers at Wrigley.

———

Indians blank Chicago

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Indians beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-0, on Thursday at Progressive Field in a game that was shortened because of rain.

After a two-hour, 34-minute delay, the game was called with the Indians leading 5-0 after five innings.

Prior to the rain, the Indians jumped out with a two-run second inning against White Sox starting pitcher Manny Banuelos.

Jordan Luplow put the Indians on top 1-0 by belting a solo home run to the bleacher seats in left field on a fastball that ended up middle-in. With one out, Jake Bauers and Roberto Perez both walked.

With Tyler Naquin at the plate, Banuelos delivered a wild pitch that got past catcher James McCann and caromed toward the first-base dugout. McCann was slow to chase it, and Bauers rounded third base and was able to score from second on the play, putting the Indians ahead 2-0.

That lead was extended in the fifth as the rain fell. Luplow drilled his second home run of the day, a shot hit hard enough to travel an estimated 424 feet through the rain to dead center field. It was his second career multi-home-run game and the homers were his first with the Indians.

Carlos Gonzalez followed Luplow’s soaked home run with a single and Bauers added a double to right field to put two runners in scoring position. Perez grounded a ball that third baseman Yoan Moncada couldn’t field, allowing Gonzalez to score.

With two outs, Francisco Lindor then hit a routine fly ball to right fielder Charlie Tilson, who got under it but slipped and missed the catch, which brought home Bauers and made it 5-0.

Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (3-3) was terrific, allowing only two hits and striking out six in five innings, lowering his ERA to 4.91.