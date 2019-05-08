Pawhuska High School’s boys track-and-field team Saturday won the school’s first sports state championship in nearly three decades. The Huskies finished first in the state 2A meet held at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City.

The Huskies finished with 85 team points, ahead of second-place finisher Hooker, which had 63.33 points. There were more than 40 teams in the meet.

Pawhuska’s girls team also showed its mettle Saturday, finishing as the state 2A runner-up. This was the second consecutive year for the Lady Huskies to finish second at track-and-field state.

PHS track coach Mark Frye said he kind of knew toward the end of the meet that the chances were good that Pawhuska’s boys would finish first, but he stayed focused on avoiding mistakes.

“We just knew we had to finish and not do anything stupid,” Frye said. The coach said he would like to get state championship rings for the boys but figures that’ll probably take a fundraiser. He sounded skeptical about anything dramatic like a parade.

“I really doubt it,” Frye said Monday, when asked if he thought there might be a parade. “There’s been no mention of it yet.”

Athletic Director Chris Walker indicated Monday afternoon that the school would hold a celebration Tuesday in recognition of the championship.

Pawhuska’s boys finished first Saturday in the 4X100 meter relay, the 4X200 meter relay and the 4X400 meter relay. Individual performers with high finishes included Andrez Ramirez, who was fifth in the 200 meter dash; Mason Gilkey, who was first in the 400 meter dash; Evan Frye, who was fifth in the 400 meters; Tre Harper, who was seventh in the pole vault; and Bryce Drummond, who was fourth in the discus throw.

In the girls meet, Pawhuska finished second in the 4X100 meter relay, and first in both the 4X200 meter relay and the 4X400 meter relay. Sophomore sprinter Haley Grooms was fifth in the girls 100 meter dash.

Pawhuska’s outstanding performances at the track-and-field state meet followed a week after the Huskies and Lady Huskies both finished first in their regionals at Okemah.