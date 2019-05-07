The Grove Ridgerunners baseball team hosted the Oklahoma Class 4A Regionals this past weekend.

Games began on Thursday, May 2, after the team went to extreme measures to make sure the games were kept on schedule because of the weather. The community pitched in to help, even a low flying helicopter made passes over the field to help push water away from the playing surface.

Grove 5, Checotah 4

The Ridgerunners opened tournament play against fourth seeded Checotah. Checotah won the coin flip and played as the home team.

Grove struck quickly, scoring several runs in the top of the second inning. Seth Willis, Jonas Chaney, the courtesy runner for pitcher Colin Craig, Logan Engles and Zane Knox all scored. At the end of the inning, the Ridgerunners held a 4-0 lead.

Grove's starting pitcher, Craig, held Checotah in check until the bottom of the third inning when a two out single scored a run making the game 4-1.

In the top of the fourth, the Ridgerunners left the bases loaded, keeping the game close, as Checotah would score again in the the bottom of the fifth, making the score 4-2, Grove.

With the bases loaded in the top of the sixth, Chat Hayes stepped up to bat. The Checotah pitcher was called for a balk when he flinched resulting in a free run for the Ridgerunners. That run would prove to be the winning run for Grove, who now led 5-2.

Craig recorded the first out in the seventh inning for the Ridgerunners, but struggled with the next two batters, resulting in a walk and a single, With the game on the line and the tying run at bat, the Ridgerunners went to senior Cade Coble to try to get the save.

Down in the count, the first batter rolled a single between short and third to load the bases. Coble struck the next batter out. Checotah then hit a ball that barely cleared the infield to drive in a second run. With the tying run on third base and two outs, Coble locked down the 5-4 win by striking out the Checotah hitter.

“Craig gave us a huge start,” Grove head baseball coach Donny Pennington said after the game. “Colin came to me earlier in the week and told me he was ready for a Regional start and Coach Osborne confirmed that when we talked about it later. We gave Colin the chance and he responded in a big way.”

Craig earned the win going 6.1 innings allowing 4 runs, 3 earned runs, 7 hits, 2 walks, and striking out 7 batters.

“Colin was giving his team everything he had,” Grove pitching coach Drew Osborne said. “We knew he was running out gas in the sixth but we decided to give him the chance to finish the game. We decided that if the tying run came to bat we’d get him out of there and not give him a chance at a loss after such a strong start. I’m very proud of him.”

Grove's ninth place batter, Engles, lead the team with 2 hits and 2 runs scored.

The win put the Ridgerunners on the winners side of the double-elimination bracket and in a good spot for their second game.

Grove 4, Mannford 0

Mannford beat Ft. Gibson 12 to 7 and won the right to play the Ridgerunners in the following game.

Grove started Chat Hayes in the second game of the bracket. Hayes threw a gem going all seven innings in the shutout while giving up just three hits, three walks, and striking out nine batters.

The Ridgerunners clinched a 4-0 victory forcing Mannford to play Ft. Gibson again in an elimination game the next day.

Again the Ridgerunners lost the toss and were playing as the visiting team. Grove scored first in the top of the second inning. Hayes was walked to lead off the inning. Gunner Jensen replaced him as a courtesy runner and promptly stole second base. Seth Willis helped the cause by bunting Jensen to third. Colin Craig followed with a hard hit single between the first and second baseman putting the Ridgerunners up 1-0.

Neither team scored until Grove was able to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth with a double from Lane Rutherford. The Mannford pitcher balked when he didn’t pause in the set position putting Rutherford at third base. Engles came through with a hard ground ball single up the middle scoring Rutherford.

In the top of the seventh, Engles again was in the middle of the Ridgerunners next scoring inning with a leadoff walk. The Ridgerunners pinch ran Jensen who stole second and then third. Toby Cearley lined a double into left field to give the Ridgerunners the 3-0 lead. Cearley then came in to score when Chase Coughran hit a sacrifice fly to center.

With the lead 4-0, Hayes finished the game with a strikeout putting the Ridgerunners in the championship game with no losses in the double elimination tournament.

The Ridgerunners had seven different players record a hit. Those players were Knox, Cearley, Hayes, Craig, Engles, Gentry, and Rutherford. They also notched five walks. Hayes had two while Knox, Cearley, and Engles each had one. Jensen ended up stealing four bases in the game while Cearley had one.

Ft. Gibson would eliminate Checotah late that night in the first elimination game. The next matchup in the tournament would be another elimination game between Ft. Gibson and Mannford to be played the next day.

Mannford 2, Grove 1

After the two wins, the Ridgerunners baseball team was set to play the Regional Championship game on Friday, May 3, but was rained out. The final games of the bracket were moved to Saturday, May 4.

Before the championship game could be played, the opponent had to be decided. Ft. Gibson and Mannford had to play again. The Pirates eliminated the Ft. Gibson Tigers by a score of 6-3.

This win meant that Mannford had to beat the Ridgerunners twice in order to move to the state tournament while Grove had to win just one game to eliminate the Pirates.

The Ridgerunners were unable to secure the win losing 2-1 in eight innings setting up an elimination game.

Coble started the first championship game of the day for Grove. Coble took the loss but pitched all seven innings giving up just one earned run on six hits, three walks, and six strikeouts. Coble pitched into the eighth inning for the Ridgerunners.

“We were very happy with the performance Cade gave us,” Pennington said. “Our offense just wasn’t able to give him any support. He threw the type of game you expect from him in that situation.”

The Ridgerunners were again the visiting team after losing the coin toss.

Grove scored first, in the top of the fourth inning, taking a 1-0 lead. With one out, Knox was on third third when Gentry singled to center. Jensen came in to courtesy run for Gentry. The Mannford pitcher balked, giving Grove a free run.

The Pirates tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs and a runner on third, Mannford called a bunt for a hit. The batter put down a perfect bunt and reached first safely, while the runner on third reached home, tying the game at 1.

The bunt proved to be too much to handle again in the bottom of the eighth. With no outs and a 2-2 count on the batter, a curve rolled to the backstop allowing the game-winning run to score for Mannford securing the victory and forcing both teams into a final game.

The Ridgerunners only managed three hits in the game. Gentry had two of them while Rutherford had the remaining hit.

Grove 9, Mannford 3

After the bitter disappointment of the previous game, Grove was starting their second game of the day, while Mannford was starting their third game of the day. In this one, the Ridgerunner bats would not stay quiet for long.

The Ridgerunners were the home team for the final championship game of the Regional.

Rutherford set the tone for the game by dominating the top of the first inning on the mound for Grove. In the bottom of the inning, the Ridgerunners Cearley was hit by a pitch and scored on a Mannford error giving Grove the early 1-0 lead.

After committing two errors in the top of the third, the game was tied 1-1. After two outs, a pitch skipped off the glove of Grove's catcher and allowed a second run to score. The Pirates now led 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, Cearley walked and stole second. Coughran hit a line drive single to center to score Cearley's run and tie the game at 2.

Rutherford put together a 1-2-3 innings, the Ridgerunners scored five and took a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Willis scored and the Ridgerunners had a 3-2 lead. With one out, Engles walked and Cearley singled to load the bases. On Cearley’s single, the right fielder over ran the ball and allowed another run to score. With two outs, Gentry doubled to left followed by a Coughran singled.

The Ridgerunners scored two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Craig walked. The Ridgerunners then used Jensen as a pinch runner. With two outs, Cearley singled to left field giving the Ridgerunners nine runs on the night.

After a dominating show from the mound, Rutherford got one out, then walked three consecutive hitters. Cooper Smith relieved Rutherford and worked out of the jam allowing just one run on a single.

With a 9-3 lead, the Ridgerunners brought in closer Toby Cearley from centerfield. Cearley threw eight pitches on his way to two strikeouts and a groundout. With the final out completed, the Ridgerunners clinched a berth in the state tournament.

Cearley and Coughran both had 2 hits for the Ridgerunners. Cearley added three runs scored.

Knox, Hayes, Gentry, and Rutherford all had a hit as well.

Jensen scored two runs while Willis, Engles, and Hank Hacker each scored one.

Rutherford ended up throwing 5.2 innings allowing one earned run on one hit, four walks, and seven strikeouts. Smith threw 0.1 innings while Cearley threw 1.0 inning with two strikeouts.

“I want to thank everyone who made this moment possible for the boys,” Pennington said. “Without so much help, we never would have been able to get the field ready. Our parents have been incredible as well as several individuals and businesses in the community. Whether it was baking cookies, digging holes and trenches, pushing water with a squeegee, or cleaning debris out of a pump, you all did awesome and we really appreciate what you have done for the boys.”

The brackets for the State Tournament were to be released on Monday, May 6 after press deadline. The Tournament will be held on Thursday through Saturday, May 9-11. The first two rounds of the state playoff will be held at Edmond Santa Fe High School and the finals will be at Bricktown in Oklahoma City.