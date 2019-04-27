MIAMI — Jalee Dollarhide knows the dynamics of the Northeastern A&M volleyball program well, first as a player, then as an assistant coach and now as the head coach of the Lady Norse.

Dollarhide, who had assisted Eric Iverson for three years, was introduced during a press conference Friday, April 26.

Iverson stepped down so he could devote full time duties to the Lady Norse softball program.

“I can understand the dynamics a lot better personally with being a student-athlete and everything that come with that,” said Dollarhide, who was a member of NEO’s 2015 team that went 25-4, won a district championship and finished 10th at the NJCAA national tournament.

“I am a little bit more in touch with the girls and what they are going through during the season and off-season,” she said. “That is one of the things that will benefit me and the girls.”

Dollarhide plans on maintaining the status quo and continuing the success the program experienced in Iverson’s 17-year stint.

“I have been very, very lucky to have had such a great mentor,” Dollarhide said. “I have learned everything I know from Coach Ivy. We worked together so well.”

“I am going to miss him, for sure.”

Iverson was unable to attend the press conference: his Lady Norse softball team began a grueling weekend road trip that included double-headers at Eastern Oklahoma State Friday, Rose State Saturday and Western Oklahoma State Sunday.

“NEO volleyball is in good hands,” Iverson said via text. “Jalee has a great passion for the sport and her athletes. She is a winner. I literally got to watch her grow into this job the last four years.

The Lady Norse, who have advanced to the national tournament three times in the past six years, were 310-169 under Iverson, including a 21-14 record this past season.

“She is a determined recruiter, she has a creative coaching style and is loyal to the end,” Iverson said. “I am both happy for her and proud she will be the one to take this program further in the future.”

Dollarhide prepped at Carl Junction, Missouri, graduated from NEO in 2015 and from Missouri Southern State University in 2018.

She is completing her Master of Human, Health, Performance and Recreation with an emphasis on springs management and sport leisure at Pittsburg State University.

“If there is anyone that can attest to our ability to create a great environment for young student athletes here at NEO, it is someone that not only attended school and competed here, but also coached under the great mentoring and guidance of our legendary coach, Eric Iverson,” said athletic director Joe Renfro.

Dollarhide already has been lining up talent for the 2019 season.

She will have eight incoming freshmen and anticipates signing another couple players.

Olivia Wansing, Cheyenne Von Moss, Caley Eslick and Abby Heimerman are returning sophomores.