By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TNS) — The Royals wrapped up their 10-game road swing with a 10-run performance.

Jakob Junis handcuffed the Tampa Bay Rays lineup for five innings before taking a line drive off his hand and leaving with a seven-run lead, and the Royals offense kept applying pressure in a 10-2 victory in front of an announced crowd of 9,502 Wednesday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

The Royals (8-17) avoided a three-game sweep and snapped a five-game losing streak. They have an off day followed by a return to their home ballpark on Friday night to face the LA Angels.

KC recorded a season-high in runs and swatted 14 hits.

Adalberto Mondesi went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs, his third career game with four RBIs. Whit Merrifield reached base four times, including two walks, and also hit a home run. Billy Hamilton also had two hits and two RBIs, while Terrance Gore, Cam Gallagher and Jorge Soler collected two hits apiece.

Junis (2-2) struck out six and allowed one run on four hits and two walks in five innings.

The Rays, who’ve outscored opponents 25-4 in the first inning of games this season, gave Blake Snell an early lead courtesy of a Brandon Lowe leadoff single and a two-out RBI double from Joey Wendle. The Rays led 1-0 after the first.

In the Royals half of the second inning, speed giveth and taketh away. Ryan O’Hearn walked, advanced on a single by Gore and scored on a slow roller towards hit by Hamilton toward third base. Hamilton’s speed forced the charging third baseman to rush a high throw that got past the first baseman for an error and allowed O’Hearn to score from second.

That left Gore on third and Hamilton on first, arguably the two fastest players (along with Mondesi) on the on the corners, with leadoff hitter Merrifield at the plate. After a pair of throws to first, Hamilton drew a pick-off attempt and started a brief rundown that ultimately ended in an inning-ending double play.

Before Hamilton got to second, Gore strayed from third and then broke early for home. Rays first baseman Brandon Lowe threw home and got Gore caught in a rundown between home and third. Meanwhile, Hamilton arrived at second safely and then wandered towards third in hopes of advancing while Gore remained in a rundown. Instead Gore got tagged out and the defense wisely threw to second in time to tag Hamilton.

The next inning, Merrifield started the inning with a towering solo home run to give the Royals a 2-1 lead through three innings.

Speed played a huge factor in the Royals tacking on two more in the fourth inning. Chris Owings walked and stole second base, advanced on a ground out and then scored on the first of back-to-back bunt singles by Gallagher and Gore. Hamilton’s RBI double into the right field corner scored Gallagher to put the Royals up 4-1.

The Royals stretched out their lead thanks to a four-run sixth inning highlighted by Hamilton’s RBI triple to left-center field and a three-run home run crushed by Mondesi. The Royals led 8-1 when Junis left the game to start the seventh inning.

O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly pushed the ninth run across in the seventh inning. Merrifield scored on a Mondesi single in the eighth to get to 10 runs. The Rays strung together three singles to drive in a run in the seventh against reliever Ian Kennedy for their second run.

———

Wainwright right on

ST. LOUIS — After allowing three hits, including a home run, to the first four Milwaukee batters he faced, Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright then allowed only one more hit and a walk as he worked six strong innings Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin held the Cardinals hitless for the first three innings but then was tagged for five hits and four runs in the fourth, including a three-run homer by Marcell Ozuna and a solo shot by Yadier Molina.

This flurry was more than enough as the Cardinals posted their fifth consecutive victory, beating the Brewers, 5-2. Wainwright’s win was the 150th of his career.

In the last two homestands, the Cardinals have swept both participants in last year’s National League championship series, the Brewers (three games) and Los Angeles Dodgers (four games). And they have won 10 of their last 11 games at home, after dropping the first two at Busch to San Diego.

The Cardinals will spend Thursday’s off day in first place in the National League Central Division with a 15-9 record, best in the league. They haven’t been in first place for three successive days, as they will be, since last May.

Wainwright (2-2), who was scored on only via a homer by Eric Thames, helped himself by throwing two double plays in the first two innings. He set down 13 of the last 14 hitters to face him.

In five starts, he has worked six innings in three of them, allowing a total of only four earned runs.

Ozuna’s homer was his ninth of the season and Molina’s his second. The Cardinals’ other run came on a forceout grounder by Jose Martinez.

Molina extended his hitting streak to 12 games and Paul Goldschmidt to 11. Jordan Hicks posted his seventh save in eight tries as Andrew Miller labored in the ninth, walking two hitters and hitting one as the Brewers rallied for a run, the only run they scored in the series that didn’t come as a result of a home run.

With the bases loaded in the ninth, Hicks struck out pinch hitter Christian Yelich, who tried to check his swing.

The Cardinals finished their 10-game early-season block of games with the Brewers at 5-5 after losing five of the first six. Wainwright had been the only starter not to have opposed the Brewers this season.

———

A’s tip Texas

OAKLAND, Calif. — This is a reason why Nomar Mazara is called The Big Chill.

The right fielder entered Tuesday riding an 0 for 15 skid and stranding runners left and right, and that led to three reporters surrounding him at his locker at Oakland Coliseum.

Mazara wasn’t oblivious to the lack of hits and abundance of missed RBI chances. While fellow Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo has enjoyed good fortune at the plate, Mazara believed that his slump was due in part to bad luck.

Mazara, who turns only 24 on Friday, continues to exude maturity and an understanding of the game beyond his years. He knows he traditionally is a slow starter and will be just fine this season.

The key for Mazara was how he was feeling at the plate — really good. The hits, he said, were coming.

He was right.

“I’ve been feeling good since Day 1,” Mazara said. “I think the only series I felt off was the last one against Houston. You’ve got to be tough and welcome it. I’m not going to put my head down. I’m going to keep working harder.”

Mazara was back in the lineup Wednesday and swatted two solo homers as the Rangers tried to avoid a sweep to the Oakland A’s, but Chad Pinder singled in Stephen Piscotty with two outs in the ninth inning for a 6-5 walk-off win. The A’s beat Mike Minor and Lance Lynn in the first two games of the series and collected the winning hit off Chris Martin.

Mazara was batting only .203 after his two-hit game Tuesday but looks to be on the right track.

“The game’s hard,” manager Chris Woodward said. “Nobody’s panicking about Mazara.”

Especially Mazara. He said that he hasn’t been chasing pitches out of the strike zone and has been making solid contact, only to see balls head directly to well-positioned fielders.

But he found the left-center gap in the first inning Monday to bring home Elvis Andrus and found the hole between first and second in the ninth. Mazara is staying strong between the ears during a sluggish opening month.

“I think my mind is stronger than what I thought it was,” he said. “I still show up every day and work like I’m hitting .300. It’s not affecting me. The feeling I have at the plate is all I care about, and I feel pretty good. I’m putting good swings on the ball, but I’m not getting any hits.”

As is the case with multiple players so far this season, Mazara said that he has been buoyed by the positivity that oozes from Woodward and the rest of the coaching staff.

“When you’ve got people around you that want you that want you to be better, not as a player but a person, too, and not be better, be great at what you do, that’s a huge difference,” Mazara said. “That matters, especially since we’ve got a lot of young guys here.”

Rangers hitters have more information than past seasons, and they are holding daily hitting meetings that Mazara said are bringing the team closer together. The hitters are looking forward to the time when they all find their rhythm together.

The offense is doing fine with only a few hitters going well consistently.

“It’s going to be fun,” Mazara said. “It’s fun right now, but can you imagine when we all at the same time are hot? It’s going to be dangerous, man.”

So chill.

———

Houston hammers Twins

HOUSTON — Justin Verlander’s first victory over the Twins came 13 years ago this week, a dominating seven-inning, one-run performance that probably looked eerily similar to the one he delivered on Wednesday: First-pitch strikes, plenty of soft contact, and a strikeout or two in nearly every inning.

Verlander became the 10th pitcher ever to record 20 wins against the Twins, a group that includes four members of the same Hall of Fame he’ll someday join, and he made it look as easy as ever. The Twins sent more than three batters to the plate only three times in his eight innings, scratched out only four hits and reached second base only twice, and ended a road trip that included plenty of offensive fireworks in hear-a-pin-drop hush: A 7-1 loss at Minute Maid Park.

Kohl Stewart, who matched Verlander zero-for-zero in his year-ago visit to his hometown, answered the Twins’ emergency call for a starting pitcher competently against the AL’s best hitting lineup, allowing five runs over six innings, three of them on home runs by Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley. He walked three, struck out one, and generally fought his way out of trouble, a promising sign for a 24-year-old prospect.

But Stewart was no match this time for the routine brilliance of Verlander, who has allowed only nine hits over his last three starts, all by-the-numbers victories.

The longtime Tigers’ right-hander struck out Max Kepler on three pitches to open the game, strike three coming on a vintage 95-mph high fastball that Kepler couldn’t catch, and the tone was set for the night. Verlander retired the first 10 batters he faced, until Jorge Polanco took advantage of a rare mistake, a fastball left in the middle of the plate, and lined it into the right field seats. Some in the crowd of 26,582 applauded Verlander after the home run, a sign that thoughts of a no-hitter had already creeped in.

He wasn’t perfect, but he didn’t have to be. Eddie Rosario turned a ground-ball deflection off Jose Altuve’s glove into a double, Willians Astudillo lined a single, and Ehire Adrianza singled in the eighth, but the Twins, after averaging 7.8 runs in their previous five games of this trip, never threatened a rally. Verlander, who never issued a walk, turned the game over to lefty Framber Valdez for the ninth, his 20th career victory against Minnesota (against nine losses over 37 career starts) secure.

The Twins, who started the road trip with a three-game sweep of the Orioles and a mostly lopsided victory over the Astros on Monday, come home after dropping the final two games, with the same two opponents scheduled to visit Target Field in the upcoming week.

Polanco’s home run was the fifth of the season, already just one off his total from a year ago.

Stewart, summoned to his hometown of Houston to make the emergency start, pitched a scoreless first inning, but Correa led off the second inning with a home run off the foul pole in right field. An inning later, Alex Bregman hit a two-out double off the wall in left field, then trotted home on Brantley’s long home run into the right field seats.

The right-hander, who had a 6.00 ERA in three starts at Class AAA Rochester, allowed a leadoff walk to Josh Reddick in the fourth inning, and it cost him when Robinson Chirinos lined an RBI double. Stewart then threw a pair of wild pitches past catcher Jason Castro to allow Chirinos to score.

Fernando Romero relieved in the seventh inning, and surrendered two runs over two innings, both of them coming on a Reddick home run into the Crawford Boxes in left field.

———

Homer lifts Cubs

CHICAGO — Javier Baez and Jason Heyward aroused a once-dormant Cubs offense with a pair of three-run home runs in the sixth inning as the Cubs held on for a 7-6 victory over the Dodgers on Wednesday and earned their seventh win in their past eight games.

The Cubs (12-10) added a run in the seventh on a double by Anthony Rizzo that scored Kris Bryant, who was drilled on the left shoulder on a 96-mph fastball by reliever Joe Kelly. That double loomed large, as Alex Verdugo ripped a three-run home run off Steve Cishek in the top of the eighth that cut the Cubs’ lead to one.

Pedro Strop walked Max Muncy to start the ninth but earned the save as the Cubs won their third consecutive game.

The Cubs scored all seven runs after two outs. Dodgers starter Walker Buehler limited the Cubs to two hits — both by Bryant — through the first five innings.

But Baez ripped a slider on an 0-2 pitch from Buehler into the left-field seats to tie the game. Buehler, whose fastball topped out at 99 mph, was replaced by left-hander Scott Alexander.

Pinch-hitter David Bote batted for Kyle Schwarber and smacked a double over the head of A.J. Pollock in center field. Willson Contreras was intentionally walked to bring up Jason Heyward.

But Heyward foiled the Dodgers’ strategy by ripping a pitch that landed in the basket in left-center that fired up a crowd of 35,743 and caused the press box to sway.

Baez is 16 for his last 37 (.432) with 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBIs. Baez also made a long, one-hop throw to retire Joc Pederson for the first out of the seventh. His homer was his eighth of the season and his second in as many games.

Bryant, who entered Wednesday night’s game in a 4-for-22 slump, ripped a 99-mph sinker off Buehler into left field for a single in the first.

With two out in the third, Bryant drove a pitch down the right-field line. Third-base coach Brian Butterfield waved Daniel Descalso from first to home plate, but Descalso was thrown out at home on an accurate relay from right fielder Cody Bellinger to Kike Hernandez to catcher Austin Barnes.

Cubs starter Cole Hamels, who hadn’t walked a batter in his previous 21 innings, issued six walks in 5 1/3 innings. This marked the fourth time in his career that Hamels allowed six walks in a game.

Hamels allowed two walks in the fourth to set up the Dodgers’ first run. Chris Taylor hit a grounder to first, where Rizzo took a few steps back before fielding and waiting for Hamels to cover first. Taylor beat the throw.

Hamels paused momentarily, which allowed Corey Seager to score all the way from second base and Bellinger to move from first to third. Rizzo’s throw to home plate allowed Taylor to move to an unoccupied second base.

In the sixth, A.J. Pollock hit a single to center that preceded a wind-aided home run to left by Bellinger, his 12th of the season.

This marked the first time in four starts that Hamels failed to pitch at least six innings.

———

Phillies avoid sweep

NEW YORK — On his second pitch of the fourth inning Wednesday night, Vince Velasquez reared back and fired a 92-mph fastball that hit Todd Frazier on the fleshy part of his upper left arm. Frazier dropped his bat and ran to first base, as home-plate umpire Brian Gorman issued warnings to both dugouts.

And that, as they say, was the end of that.

There was no beanbrawl between the Phillies and Mets in the finale of their three-game series at Citi Field. Still annoyed over Rhys Hoskins getting buzzed by two up-and-in fastballs in the ninth inning of a blowout loss the night before, the Phillies extracted their pound of flesh the old-fashioned way, without anybody getting ejected or injured as a consequence.

But they also accomplished something far more meaningful. They won.

Backed by another solid outing from Velasquez, their No. 5 starter, and good work from the bullpen, the Phillies escaped New York with a 6-0 victory, snapping a three-game losing streak and avoiding a sweep by their division rival.

Oh, Hoskins got his revenge, too. Facing Mets reliever Jacob Rhame in the ninth inning for a second consecutive game, he lifted a two-run homer into the first row of seats in left field and slowed his usual trot to almost a walk as he rounded the bases. It was comic relief for the Phillies, who had little to chuckle about during a 2-5 trip to Colorado and New York.

And if Hoskins made himself a few enemies among the Mets’ pitching staff, well, the teams will play 13 more times this season.

Now, though, the Phillies are headed back to Citizens Bank Park to open a nine-game homestand that begins with four games against the last-place Miami Marlins and two interleague contests with the rebuilding Detroit Tigers. Moreover, they expect injured shortstop Jean Segura to return to the lineup possibly as soon as Saturday or Sunday.

In other words, relief might be on the way.

Back-to-back first-inning doubles by J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper gave the Phillies their first lead since the end of Saturday night’s game in Colorado. Since that 8-5 victory, they had been outscored, 18-2, by the Rockies and Mets in three consecutive losses.

But the mini-rally was also the only offense the Phillies were able to sustain against Mets lefty Jason Vargas, who entered with a 9.58 ERA in three starts this season. They put the leadoff hitter on base in the second and third innings and failed to score before Vargas retired the side on 12 pitches in the fourth.

The biggest missed opportunity came in the fifth inning. With two on and one out, Harper struck out against Vargas before Hoskins flew out softly to left field against reliever Seth Lugo.

The Phillies broke open the game against the Mets’ bullpen, scoring four runs in the eighth inning against reliever Robert Gsellman.

It was the culmination of a quiet road trip for an offense that flexed its muscles so impressively during the season’s first two weeks, most of which was spent at homer-friendly Citizens Bank Park. In the seven games in Colorado and New York, the Phillies went 12 for 53 with runners in scoring position and left 61 men on base.

———

BoSox tame Tigers

BOSTON — The defending World Series champions woke up.

After getting swept by the Detroit Tigers in a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox responded with an 11-4 win Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox did damage against right-hander Tyson Ross, putting 10 runners on base in five innings, scoring four times. Ross was unable to pitch effectively without the slider at his disposal.

He walked three batters and struck out five.

The Tigers could not continue their offensive progress from a night before, totaling six hits. Boston lefty Eduardo Rodriguez kept their lineup at bay and didn’t allow a hit until Gordon Beckham singled with one out in the fifth inning.

They threatened to come back in the top of the eighth, loading the bases with two outs, but Matt Barnes struck out Ronny Rodriguez swinging.

The game got out of hand in the eighth inning, when the Red Sox scored seven runs. In that frame, manager Ron Gardenhire made two pitching changes. Drew VerHagen walked home three batters.

The Tigers scored three runs with two outs in the ninth.

With the loss, the Tigers are 12-11.

Though the Tigers limited the Sox damage on Tuesday, Ross couldn’t do the same Wednesday. He was victimized by not only a sharp slider that didn’t show up, but also falling behind in counts. Boston scored twice in the second inning and then twice in the fifth, when Mookie Betts hit an RBI double and J.D. Martinez hit an RBI single for a 4-0 lead.

After the Tigers kept Martinez off the bases for the first time this season in the first game Tuesday, and held him to one single in the night cap, he went 3 for 5 with the rarest of doubles. In the second, he hit a ground ball down the left-field line, lodging it in a garage door in the corner. The play was ruled a ground-rule double, and needed to be kicked loose by Niko Goodrum.

Miguel Cabrera just missed a three-run home run earlier in the game, pounding a ball to the warning track in dead center field, but extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the eighth. The hit was No. 2,700 of Cabrera’s major league career. He remains homerless on the season.

———

Giants drill Jays

TORONTO — A stereotype exists that suggests Canadians are among the nicest people on the planet.

After a trip to Toronto, the Giants just might believe it because the Blue Jays were overly gracious hosts this week.

The Giants walked into Rogers Centre and played some of their best baseball of the year, earning a two-game sweep while making the Blue Jays appear overmatched in the process. A “welcome back” tribute Toronto gave for Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar only added to the warm hospitality the club enjoyed up north.

Thanks to six shutout innings from Drew Pomeranz and timely hitting from the team’s middle of the order bats, the Giants collected their second shutout victory of the year with a 4-0 win in Wednesday’s series finale.

“It’s nice to get that one out of the way,” said Pomeranz, who won his first game with the club. “I’m more excited about pitching into the sixth inning and being more efficient.”

A struggling offense showed signs of life in Canada as they hit five home runs over two days, including a 112.4-mile per hour line drive homer on Wednesday from Pablo Sandoval, who homered on consecutive days for the first time since May 10-11, 2015.

“It felt pretty good,” Sandoval said. “I’m just trying to do everything I can out there to help this team. That at-bat, I just focused on the last pitch he threw me the at-bat before and I tried to get a good swing.”

With three consecutive wins, the Giants rallied to finish at .500 on their eight-game, three-city road trip and are now 9-8 over their last 17 games.

“It’s good to come up here and win a couple,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “It made for a decent road trip. To lose the first two series and come out at .500, you take it. I’m proud of the guys.”

Pomeranz’s fifth start of his Giants career was easily his best as the left-hander tossed six innings of two-hit ball while keeping the Blue Jays off the board. The left-hander retired the first 13 hitters he faced and watched his fastball velocity climb to 93.7 miles per hour late in his outing.

“I tried to pick my spots more, be more focused on making pitches than throwing hard like I have been in previous outings,” Pomeranz said. “If I needed it, I would reach back for a little more but I think that’s how you have to be as a starter.”

The Giants struggled in the early innings against Blue Jays starter Clay Buchholz, but first baseman Brandon Belt broke a scoreless tie with an RBI double to drive in right fielder Steven Duggar in the fourth.

Sandoval extended the team’s lead with his solo shot in the fifth against Buchholz, who pitched in the same Red Sox rotation as Pomeranz during the second half of the 2016 season.

“Buchholz was one of the guys I talked to the most when I first went over to Boston,” Pomeranz said. “It’s nice to see him still getting a chance to pitch.”

The 399-foot laser Sandoval hit left-handed against his former Red Sox teammate was the hardest-hit ball by a Giants player this season and preceded another impressive swing in the sixth inning. The switch-hitter lined a 111.0-mile per hour one-hopper from the right side of the plate to shortstop Richard Urena, who robbed Sandoval of a base hit and at least one RBI with a clean pick of the second hardest-hit ball by a Giant in 2019.

“I’m healthy and when you’re healthy, you can do everything out there,” Sandoval said. “I don’t have problems with my legs, my shoulder, so I’m just focused to do everything I can to come here and maintain that swing.”

The Giants did cash in with two other run-scoring hits in the sixth as catcher Buster Posey and third baseman Evan Longoria each doubled in a run. Bochy had reliever Travis Bergen warming up before the bottom of the sixth, but two insurance runs allowed him to stick with Pomeranz, who recorded six shutout innings for the first time since September 19, 2017 when he achieved the feat for the Red Sox.

———

Padres win

SAN DIEGO — Chris Paddack did on Wednesday afternoon what has already become customary for the rookie.

Only this time, he did it better and for longer and, evidently, did it after waking up with a 102-degree fever.

The 23-year-old right-hander allowed one hit in seven innings and earned his first major league victory as the Padres beat the Mariners, 1-0, to sweep their two-game series at Petco Park.

Paddack, who woke up with flu-like symptoms and what he thought was a high fever, walked the first batter of the game on four pitches. Domingo Santana grounded a one-out single through the right side. Paddack hit Tim Beckham to load the bases with two outs.

The change-up Dee Gordon swung through to end the first inning would be the first of 19 consecutive outs Paddack would record and the first of his career-high nine strikeouts.

It is a career that spans five starts.

Paddack (1-1) has allowed six runs (five earned), 10 hits and struck out 30 batters in his 27 innings. His earned-run average is 1.67.

After throwing 20 pitches in the first inning, he never threw more than 13 in an inning and finished with 59 strikes among his 83 pitches.

His run of batters not reaching base on Wednesday was the longest in his brief career but the third time he has set down at least 10 straight.

Paddack’s gem was timely, as 33-year-old Felix Hernandez, the 2010 American League Cy Young award winner, was on the mound for the Mariners seeking his 170th career victory.

The kid many fans have taken to calling The Sheriff outdueled the man who over 14 seasons earned the moniker King Felix.

Hernandez also went seven innings, striking out eight and allowing just three hits.

The Padres’ lone run off Hernandez was Ian Kinsler’s home run off the Mitel sign fronting the lower balcony of the Western Metal Supply building in the second inning.

The Padres’ other three hits in the game were Manny Machado’s two-out single in the first inning, Fernando Tatis Jr.’s bloop double that landed between a confusion of three Mariners in shallow left-center field in the third inning to extend Tatis’ hitting streak to 12 games and Greg Garcia’s infield single in the ninth.

For the second straight day, Trey Wingenter pitched a perfect eighth. Kirby Yates allowed a bloop single to Daniel Vogelbach with one out in the ninth and then got a double-play grounder on the next pitch for his third save in three days and major league-leading 12th of the season.

———

Indians mulch Marlins

CLEVELAND — At about 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Indians manager Terry Francona was being asked about Jose Ramirez’s slow start to the season.

Francona spoke about how Ramirez had yet to show the type consistency he normally has in the past, and how the team needed to be patient even when it was difficult to do so. But, he then offered reassurance.

“I’m telling you, he’s going to be fine,” Francona said.

Roughly two hours later, Ramirez crushed the first pitch he saw for a home run and went on to help power the Indians’ offense in a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins.

Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara left a sinker down the middle of the plate, and Ramirez turned on it for his second home run of the season. Two innings later, Ramirez singled up the middle to score Leonys Martin, who had singled and advanced to second on an error, to put the Indians ahead 2-0.

Ramirez wasn’t done.

The Indians (13-10) entered the bottom of the eighth in a 2-2 tie after the Marlins (7-17) chipped away at the lead. With two runners on, Jake Bauers poked a single through the left side of the infield to allow the Indians to retake the lead. Francisco Lindor added a bloop single to make it 4-2.

Martin was then hit by a pitch, loading the bases for Ramirez, who delivered a two-run double to make it 6-2. Ramirez finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and was a triple short of the cycle.

It was enough to single-handedly support starting pitcher Jefry Rodriguez, who was making his second spot start in place of Mike Clevinger. Rodriguez again offered a solid outing, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts in seven innings. In his two starts with the Indians, he has a 2.13 ERA.

Rodriguez wasn’t credited with the win, though, after Nick Wittgren allowed a solo home run to Martin Prado that tied it 2-2 in the top of the eighth. It was the first earned run Wittgren had allowed this season.

Bauers, Lindor and then Ramirez all delivered in the bottom half of the inning, though, before Brad Hand finished it in the ninth.