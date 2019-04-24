MIAMI — Hoping a late-season run continues, Miami hosts Perkins-Tryon in the Class 4A Bi-District 28 baseball tournament scheduled to start Thursday, April 25.

“I feel pretty good,” Miami coach Jeremy Strack said. “We have a great group of kids that play hard and compete every pitch. I think they are ready to go and have been waiting for this moment all; season.”

Miami had won seven of their final 10 games, including their last two, but those were against 3A No. 13 Rejoice Christian and Inola (which has lost only five times) here on Tuesday, April 23.

The Wardogs (15-13) finished third in District 4A-5 with a 10-4 record.

“I am excited for the opportunity we have in front of us,” Strack said.

Both the Demons (10-15) and Cleveland finished 5-9 in 4A-6, but a 6-5 extra-inning loss at Tulsa Metro Tuesday relegated Perkins to fifth place.

MHS and Perkins met in the bi-district round in 2017.

The Demons claimed a 10-3 win in the opener then Miami rallied for a wild 18-15 victory in Game 2.

Perkins advanced with a 3-1 decision in the “if” game.

Conner Womack leads Miami’s offense with a .549 batting average, 45 hits — 42 runs, 11 doubles, six triples and two home runs — and he’s driven in 19 runs.

Drew Williams leads the team with 23 RBIs. He’s hitting .440 with 33 hits, 31 runs, eight doubles, four triples and one homer.

The winner moves on to the regional round next week.

Inola 11, Miami 4

The Wardogs tuned up for the post season Tuesday when they faced Inola at Joe Pollock Field.

A six-run seventh inning helped the Longhorns break open a close game and coast to an 11-4 win.

They tied with Fort Gibson at 10-2 in 4A-7, but the Horns claimed the district title with a pair of wins over Fort Gibson.

Tuesday’s game was tied at 1-1 through two innings, but Inola took the lead for good with a four-run rally in the third.

The Dogs used singles by Conner Womack and Brad Hartman, a fielders’ choice, hit batter and a sacrifice fly to generate their three runs in the fifth.

Inola sent 10 batters to the plate during its six-run rally.

Miami had only four hits in the game, including a pair of singles by Womack.

Brad Hartman and Nate Ward each had a base hit.

Inola finished with eight hits, including two singles each by Josh Vick and Kyle Gerber and a double by Mathew Trolinger.