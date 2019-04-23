COMMERCE — One goal was enough as the Commerce boys nipped Claremore Sequoyah and nailed down a trip to the playoffs in the process.

The Tigers used a 1-0 win over Claremore Sequoyah Thursday, April 18 and a loss by Miami to finish fourth in District 4A-8.

“We played really good defense,” Commerce coach John Medlin said. “We had opportunities. It was just a struggle to take advantage of them and get more goals. We were hoping to get three or four so it would give us a chance to finish higher in the district, but our defense played really, really well.”

The Tigers finished fourth in 4A-8.

CHS, Oologah and Skiatook all were 5-2 in the district, but Oologah claimed second and Skiatook third on marginal points.

Skiatook topped Miami 3-2 and Oologah wrapped up the regular season with a 4-0 win against Grove.

The Tigers (9-4) travel to Owasso to face Regent Prep in the first round on Friday, April 26.

Regent (9-1) went 7-0 in District 4A-5.

The Tigers just missed out a year ago but earned their first-ever playoff berth in 2017.

Glenpool eliminated them in the first round.

Luis Gonzalez got the lone goal for Commerce at the 22-minute mark of the first half.

The CHS girls closed out their season with a 3-1 loss to Sequoyah.

They were 3-10 overall and 1-6 in the district.