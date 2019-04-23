MIAMI — From being in the playoffs one minute and out the next, Miami’s boys suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Skiatook Thursday, April 18 at Red Robertson Field.

The loss ended the Wardogs’ hopes of qualifying for the Class 4A playoffs.

Miami (8-7) finished with a 4-3 record in District 4A-8, one win behind Oologah, Skiatook and Commerce.

All three were 5-2, but Oologah finished second, Skiatook third and Commerce fourth on marginal points.

Tulsa Webster claimed the district title with a 6-1 record.

This is just the second time in the past six seasons the Dogs missed the playoffs.

They failed to qualify in 2014, their first year under David Douthit, but made it the next fourth — including 2016, when they reached the 4A semifinals.

“It was a physical game,” Douthit said. “That was more like a quarterfinal playoff game.”

Skiatook drew one red card and four yellows while the Wardogs were ticketed twice.

Skiatook was up 1-0 at intermission thanks to a goal set up by a free kick.

“That wasn’t very good defense,” Douthit said. “They had that free kick and we mark up and run with them. Just saw white jerseys – I didn't see any of our guys.”

MHS tied the score on a 20-yard rocket by Reagan Allemann with 19:37 remaining.

“That was nice to get the equalizer and we kinda fed off that,” Douthit said.

That started a wild four-minute stretch where the two teams combined for four goals.

The Wardogs grabbed their first lead of the night 29 seconds later when Andrew Acupan connected at 19:08.

“We scored those two and I felt pretty good then,” Douthit said. “But it kinda fired them up.”

Skiatook tied the game at 18:35 then got what turned out to be the game winner at 16:48.

“I’ve told people I think we will be fun to watch next year,” Douthit said.

Miami’s girls ended their season with a 4-0 loss to Skiatook.

The Lady Bulldogs were up 1-0 at the half, but scored goals at 36:46, 15:28 and 4:21.