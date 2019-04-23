MIAMI — Zach Allen has come to one conclusion following Northeastern A&M’s second spring practice scrimmage:

“It just reaffirms that we’ve got a chance to have one of the most dangerous receiver corps here that we’ve had in a long time,” Allen said following a scrimmage Saturday morning at Red Robertson Field. “We are deep and we are talented at DB, but we are catching deep balls that are really going to have us in position to change a lot of football games this fall.”

Saturday marked the second situational scrimmage for the Norse this spring.

They have have five more practices — April 23, April 24, April 26, April 30 and May 1 — then wrap things up with the annual spring game at 5:30 p.m. on May 2.

“Its good to see (quarterbacks) Jack (Diamond), Tanner (Griffin) and R.J. (Wakely) throw the ball wherever our guys can go get it, guys like (Chris) Potts, Cassius Allen and Dezmond (Howard),” Zach Allen said. “They have really bought in that we need to go make more big plays than a year ago. “

Coach Allen said Griffin and Diamond have separated themselves over the spring, but Wakely has remained in the hunt.

“We will expect freshmen to come in and compete as well,” he said.

The offensive line played better in Saturday’s scrimmage than it did in the first.

“It’s been interesting because that’s a really talented group,” Allen said. “It was pretty even on both sides of the ball, which is always good. If it’s too one-sided up front, its time to worry.”

Both scrimmages have featured referees.

“We’ve been fortunate enough to have officiating crews here for both of our scrimmages and they will be here for the spring game,” Allen said. “I want them to call it tight because that is something we’ve got to improve on. We’ve got to be a more disciplined football team.

“We have to be able to drive the football and not let penalties kill us.”

Aaron Main, a sophomore forward from Catoosa, has joined the NEO football team from the Norse soccer team and has been handling placement duties.

“He’s been fairly consistent over the spring,” Allen said. “We’re going to bring in a couple more over during the summer. It will be a fun competition to see who takes that role.

“We can’t afford to take a step back because we’ve been so good there the last few years.”

Also heading down the stretch, the annual booster club steak night will be April 29 and a coaches’ clinic is planned prior to the spring game on May 2.

Texas Tech’s Keith Patterson (who broke into coaching as an assistant at NEO), former Norse head coach Clay Patterson, now at Minnesota; Joe Harasymiak of Minnesota and Joe Goresh of Iowa State will be featured.

NEO’s Zach Crissup and Andrew Rice also are on the speakers’ list.