By Erik Horne

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — Russell Westbrook ducked back and forth behind Steven Adams screens just above the free-throw line. Blazers guard Damian Lillard was happy to let him.

Lillard invited Westbrook’s impending attempt, ducking under Adams’ screen each time the Thunder guard dribbled to find an opening. Westbrook pulled up from the free-throw line and missed.

“Playing tendencies,” Lillard said. “I think we’ve been sharp in that way in forcing guys into spots where they have to take jumpers.”

The third quarter of the Thunder’s 111-98 loss to Portland in Game 4 Sunday was a microcosm of a series that OKC now trails 3-1 in. Not enough shooting, not enough finishing.

Also, not enough of the right shots against a team which can make the tough shots with more frequency that the Thunder can make layups and dunks.

“The ball will find its way in the hole,” Thunder forward Paul George said. “We’ve just got to keep at it.”

The Thunder did, but not always in the method conducive to beating a team which punishes missed shots with laser-guided 3-point shooting and better finishing. Thunder coach Billy Donovan often references that players can’t control the ball going in the basket. That rings true for a George 3-pointer rimming out with the Thunder trailing by 11 in the waning seconds, but it doesn’t apply for low-efficiency shots which play into the Blazers’ game plan.

The Thunder can control not attempting the shots it’s poor at, and OKC didn’t in the backbreaking third quarter.

The Thunder didn’t attempt a shot in the paint in the third quarter until Dennis Schroder made a floater with 3:53 remaining. Its first 16 attempts all were jump shots.

“They just packed the paint,” said George, who scored 32 points, but was just 8-of-21 shooting. “That’s how every teams tries to guard us, load up on us.”

The love affair with the jumper started in the first half.

An off-balance 3-point shot fell for Westbrook on the left wing in the second quarter. He reached 13 points quickly, 12 via his jumper.

In the moment, it was delightful for the Thunder faithful at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder had its biggest lead of the game, 46-39, and it came with George on the bench with three fouls in the second quarter.

It was the prelude to the Thunder’s offense sputtering out for the next 14 1/2 minutes.

“You have to take what the defense gives you,” Donovan said of Westbrook’s mid-range shot. “I think throughout his career, Russell has been great at that spot.

“If he was forcing it in there, you’d say ‘Why isn’t he taking the pull up?’ I actually thought when he made that shot, that created more opportunities for drives downhill.”

Like the three previous games, Westbrook should have had more assists. He finished with seven, the only game of the series he hasn’t had double-digit assists. His penetration collapsed the backside of the Blazers’ defense and created open shots. The Thunder made 15 3-pointers, but still missed wide-open opportunities, making just 4-of-13 3-point attempts in the third quarter.

And Westbrook and George did not take a single shot in the paint. The collective around them tailed off from a breakthrough Game 3 — Jerami Grant and Terrance Ferguson finishing a combined 5-of-17.

Westbrook, in particular, sputtered after halftime. He finished with just 14 points, not scoring in the second half until 1:55 was left in the fourth quarter.

“Yeah, sometimes you have nights like that, but this wasn’t good enough for us to get the win,” Westbrook said.

Westbrook was 0-of-8 after halftime, part of 11 consecutive misses which started after his flurry of jumpers when George was on the bench.

“If guys are off of him, he’s got to shoot the ball,” Donovan said. “When defenders try to control them off the dribble, they (Westbrook and George) can pull up.”

That’s fine with Lillard and the Blazers. Seconds after Westbrook’s missed pull-up in the second quarter, Lillard blasted upcourt, received two screens of his own and hit a 3-pointer.

Ferguson missed a 3, and Lillard did it again.

A six-point Blazers’ lead went to 12 and may have started the end of the Thunder’s season.

“Those are the shots that we are making available,” Lillard said of Westbrook’s jumper. “And that’s what we’re living with.”

——

Raptors mash Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic are accustomed to having their backs against the wall.

Thanks to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, they are in that familiar position again and on the brink of elimination from the playoffs.

Leonard finished with 34 points — his second 30-point game of the series — to lead the Raptors to a 107-85 win over the Magic in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday night at Amway Center.

Game 5 of the best-of-7 series is Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors own a 3-1 series lead and can clinch with a victory.

Aaron Gordon finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Magic. Evan Fournier scored 19 for the Magic, who once again struggled with turnovers and poor 3-point shooting.

The Magic committed 17 turnovers, leading to 21 points for the Raptors, and shot just 21.2 percent from the 3-point line (7 of 33).

Pascal Siakam had 16 points and six rebounds, Norman Powell added 16 points and Serge Ibaka tallied 13 points and a game-high 8 rebounds for the Raptors.

The Raptors pulled out to a 65-46 lead after a Leonard dunk followed a Magic turnover at 8:29 of the third quarter. The Magic twice got within 12, bringing out chants of “defense” from the crowd.

Gordon got them going again when he grabbed a rebound and went the length of the floor for a layup, drawing a foul against Raptors guard Danny Green. Gordon, who scored 16 in the quarter, hit the free throw to make it 75-65.

But the Magic would get no closer than 10.

They were down 12 with 11:22 remaining before the Raptors scored 10 of the next 12 points over a 4:29 stretch to build a 94-75 lead.

The advantage reached as many as 25.

———

Warriors go up in series, 3-1

LOS ANGELES — This time, the Warriors did not need to worry about squandering a 31-point lead. Instead, the Warriors needed to worry about other things.

A competitive game. Stephen Curry’s shooting and fouling issues. The Warriors’ mixed success in matching the Clippers’ intensity.

Yet, the Warriors still prevailed with a 113-105 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday. The Warriors have a 3-1 series lead with a chance to close out in Game 5 on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. And they have no reason to waste that chance given they would likely play in the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets, which have a 3-0 series lead over the Utah Jazz.

“We didn’t want to extend this series any longer because we know how grueling the playoffs can be,” Klay Thompson said. “We already let one slip away, so tonight we came in with that mindset to put our foot on the throttle and not let go because we let go in Game 2. We won’t do that again the rest of the playoffs. I really believe that.”

At least Thompson made sure of it on Game 4 by scoring 32 points while going 12-of-20 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3. He apparently received inspiration by playing beach volleyball on Saturday with Jonas Jerebko and then jumping into the ocean.

“I know it will reset my mind, and it worked,” Thompson said. “I don’t know if I’m going to jump up north because it’s freezing, but something I’ll definitely contemplate if I don’t shoot the ball that well the rest of the year, but hopefully that doesn’t happen.”

Thompson scored 27 first-half points and played a key role with the Warriors’ staggered unit in the fourth quarter without Kevin Durant and Curry. Meanwhile, Durant, who scored 33 points, adjusted to a new defender in Clippers center JaMychal Green after the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Patrick Beverley spent the first three days pestering Durant. To adjust to the 6-foot-9, 227-pound Green, Durant mixed a blend of scoring from varying parts of the court.

“Just to keep the defense off balance and not be predictable out there,” Durant said. “I have to use the full body of my offensive talents, whether that’s coming off screens, pick and rolls being facilitator or scoring in the post. I have to dive deep into the bag.”

Curry collected four fouls in Game 4 after also having foul trouble in Games 1 (four), 2 (four) and 3 (five).

“Steph sometimes loses focus,” Kerr said. “He’s such a fascinating player because the same thing that makes him not hesitate to shoot a fadeaway 30-footer maybe is the same thing that gets him in foul trouble. He doesn’t overthink much, and he’s gotten into a habit lately of reaching.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Curry also had only 12 points while going 3-of-14 from the field and 1-of-9 from 3. The Warriors downplayed those numbers because Curry also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. They are also mindful it only takes one shot for Curry to go on a shooting streak again.

“You trust that he’s going to impact the game because he’s such a great player whether his shots are going in or not,” Kerr said. “Tough day for Steph, but this is the way the game goes. Guys sometimes have a huge night, sometimes they struggle, but the great players like Steph, Kevin, Klay, they bounce back pretty quickly from tough shooting nights. So that’s what I would expect on Wednesday.”

Kerr opened the fourth quarter without Curry and Durant for a few reasons. One, Curry had played the entire third quarter and had three fouls. Two, Durant entered the fourth quarter already at 30 minutes to account for Curry’s foul trouble.

Yet, the Warriors’ staggered fourth-quarter unit managed well with Thompson, Shaun Livingston, Alfonzo McKinnie, Andre Iguodala and Andrew Bogut. A one-point lead soon morphed into an eight-point cushion. Then Kerr inserted the Warriors’ four All-Stars with Iguodala to close out the final 5:43 to account for center Andrew Bogut fouling out.

They closed out the game with a 11-6 run mostly because of Durant. He had a dunk off of an after timeout play. He set up Iguodala for a fast-break dunk. Then Durant made a dagger 3 for a 111-100 lead with 1:53 remaining. He then finished off with a dunk for a 113-101 cushion with 1:31 left.

“The last part of the third and the early fourth were really important moments for us in the game,” Kerr said. “The guys who came in to start that fourth did and excellent job executing. We got some good buckets and some stops and kept the game going for us.”

Green walked out of the locker room wearing a splint on his right hand. The Warriors said he has nursed that splint in recent days, but insist he feels fine. So much that the Warriors have not listed him on the injury report.