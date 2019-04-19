By Lynn Worthy

The Kansas City Star

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Royals waited until the final game of their second road series to win a game away from Kauffman Stadium, but they were quick to add to that total once they broke through.

The Royals followed up their high-intensity extra-inning win in Chicago by controlling their series opener against the New York Yankees from wire to wire. Homer Bailey set the tone by stifling the Yankees’ bats, and the Royals out-bombed the Bronx Bombers on their way to a 6-1 win in front of an announced 39,106 at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

Adalberto Mondesi, Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler had two hits apiece for the Royals (7-12), while O’Hearn and Soler each also hit home runs. Mondesi, who hadn’t had a hit on the road all season coming into the night, also drove in a pair of runs. Billy Hamilton scored twice.

Bailey (2-1) came into the night having struck out 21 batters over 17 innings (three starts) compared to just six walks during that same span. He’s now allowed just one run in his past 13 innings (two starts).

The Yankees (8-10) came into the night having out-homered their opponents 30-18 through the first 17 games of the season. Their 30 homers ranked fifth in Major League Baseball through Wednesday’s games.

But Bailey kept the Yankees hitters off-balance and flailing helplessly at his split-fingered fastball that seemed to have the bottom drop out of it at precisely the right moment all night. He finished the outing with six strikeouts and allowed one run on three hits and one walk.

Meanwhile, the Royals hitters took advantage of the few early mistakes made by Yankees starter Domingo German. German had gotten off to a stellar start to the season. He’d gone 3-0, with one of those wins coming in a relief stint. He’d allowed just two earned runs in 13 innings. The Royals’ offense surpassed that scoring total in four innings.

The Royals got out to an early lead thanks to back-to-back doubles from Mondesi and Alex Gordon. Mondesi’ s hit, his first on the road this season after going 0 for 20, came on a ball Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge dove for but couldn’t snag. Gordon followed by ripping a pitch from German off the base of the wall in right field to score Mondesi.

The Yankees evened the score on a Gleyber Torres’ sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first, but solo leadoff home runs by Soler in the second and O’Hearn in the third gave the Royals a 3-1 advantage.

With German out of the game after the sixth inning, the Royals tacked two more runs onto their lead in the seventh against Yankees reliever Jonathan Holder.

The first two batters of the inning, Martin Maldonado and Hamilton, each singled, and Whit Merrifield’s line-drive double to left-center field score Maldonado. Hamilton got sent back to third because the ball bounced over the outfield wall. Hamilton scored one batter later on Mondesi’s sacrifice fly.

With Hamilton on third in the ninth inning, Mondesi again brought him in via a sacrifice fly that gave the Royals their sixth run.

Richard Lovelady and Ian Kennedy combined for three innings of scoreless relief.

———

Rockies phlatten Phillies

DENVER — When the Phillies arrived Thursday afternoon at Coors Field, the memories from last season’s ugly finish were quick to greet them.

They dressed in the same clubhouse where they silently collected themselves last September after being thumped four days in a row. They took batting practice from tosses thrown from the same mound were Phillies pitchers allowed 39 runs as the Rockies swept them. And they saw the left-field wall that Aaron Altherr ran face-first into to put an exclamation point on a month where nothing seemed to go the Phillies’ way.

The team that arrived Thursday was quite different than the team that slogged here last September. But the results remained the same as the Phillies fell, 6-2, to the Rockies. They have lost seven of their last eight games at Coors Field, the beautiful ballpark on Blake Street, and have to hope their pitching can survive three more games against a potent Rockies lineup.

Zach Eflin was strong for five innings before trouble arrived in the sixth when the pitcher tried to navigate the Rockies lineup for a third-time. Nolan Arenado started the inning by reaching on a throwing error by Scott Kingery. Trevor Story followed with a single and then Ryan McMahon delivered the blow with a three-run homer as he crushed Eflin’s change up to right-center.

Eflin allowed seven hits, walked three, and struck out two. All of his damage came from McMahon’s homer. As usual, Eflin was not afraid to pitch to contact. But that can sometimes be a dangerous recipe in the thin air of Colorado.

The Phillies were without Odubel Herrera, who was placed on the injured list before the game with a strained right hamstring. Roman Quinn, who flew to Denver in the morning, started in center field and went 0 for 4 with four strikeouts. He joined Mitch Walding as the only players in Phillies history to strikeout four times in their first game of the season. Herrera does not expect to be out for long, but the Phillies can afford to be cautious as Quinn and Aaron Altherr handle the majority of the reps in center.

The Phillies clawed back in the seventh when Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was lifted after a blister opened up on his throwing hand. Freeland, with a funky delivery, needed just 86 pitches to hold the Phillies scoreless for six innings. He struck out seven, walked none, and allowed just two hits.

J.T. Realmuto was quick to capitalize as hit a two-run homer off reliever Carlos Estevez after Rhys Hoskins was hit by a pitch. Earlier this week, Realmuto said he was finding his rhythm and timing at the plate after a slow start. It’s beginning to show. He has 12 hits in his last 35 at-bats with two homers and 10 RBIs.

But that was the closest the Phillies would get. Jose Alvarez was brought on for the seventh to face left-handers Charlie Blackmon and David Dahl. He struck out Blackmon, but Dahl doubled to right field. Alvarez was replaced by Victor Arano, who had the unfair task to hold a runner at second with one out against the middle of the Rockies’ lineup.

Arenado singled to center and Story brought in Dahl on a sacrifice fly, increasing the Rockies’ lead to two runs. And then McMahon struck again. Arano threw a low-and-inside slider and McMahon jumped on it, sending it out to right field. Bryce Harper broke quickly after it, before slowing to a jog as he noticed the ball would clear the fence with ease. For the Phillies, it was just another tough night on Blake Street.

———

Fiery Angel rally falls short

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Andrelton Simmons insisted it was a coincidence, that the red hoodie he pulled over his head Thursday afternoon, the one that said “Awake-ish” across the front, reflected his affinity for a certain clothing line and not the team’s state-of-mind.

“I wear it every day,” the Angels shortstop said. “It’s comfortable.”

Intentional or not, it seemed a fitting fashion statement for a groggy team that, because of weather-related travel delays, did not return home from Wednesday night’s game in Texas until sunrise Thursday, leaving the Angels seemingly sleepless against Seattle on Thursday night.

For six innings, that is. The Angels awoke from their slumber with a ferocity they haven’t shown this season, erasing all of an eight-run, seventh-inning deficit to pull even with the Mariners before giving up a ninth-inning run in an 11-10 loss in front of an announced crowd of 33,592 in Angel Stadium.

Angels third baseman David Fletcher lined a home run over the left-center field wall off Anthony Swarzak to lead off the eighth for his second career homer, tying the score 10-10. Kole Calhoun walked, Albert Pujols walked with two outs, and both advanced on a wild pitch before Brian Goodwin struck out to end the inning.

Mitch Haniger singled with one out in the ninth off Angels closer Cody Allen, and Edwin Encarnacion walked with two out. Pinch-hitter Jay Bruce grounded an RBI single through the left side of a shifted infield for an 11-10 lead.

A pair of home runs by Ryon Healy — a three-run shot to left off Angels starter Chris Stratton in the second and a two-run shot to left-center off reliever Jake Jewel in the sixth — and Omar Narvaez’s three-run shot off Jewel in the seventh helped push Seattle to a seemingly insurmountable 10-2 lead.

The Angels, who have lost four in a row, erased all but one run of the deficit with a seven-run, seven-hit seventh that started with Tommy La Stella’s single and Peter Bourjos’ run-scoring double off Mariners starter Felix Hernandez.

Right-hander R.J. Alaniz replaced Hernandez and struck out Fletcher for the first out. Calhoun drove a two-run homer to right to cut the lead to 10-5. Mike Trout flared a single to right-center and scored on Simmons’ double to left to make it 10-6.

Pujols followed with another double down the third-base line for career RBI No. 1,991, moving the Angels slugger to within one of Babe Ruth for fifth place on baseball’s all-time RBI list. That made it 10-7.

Brandon Brennan replaced Alaniz and walked Goodwin to put two on for pinch-hitter Justin Bour, who struck out on a 2-and-2 changeup. But La Stella lined an RBI single to right to make it 10-8. Goodwin, who took third on the hit, scored on Brennan’s wild pitch to make it 10-9 before Bourjos grounded out.

Angels reliever Luis Garcia walked the bases loaded with one out in the eighth but got Healy to pop out to second, the runners holding. Dee Gordon hit a sharp grounder up the middle, but Simmons made a diving stop to his left and flipped to second for an inning-ending forceout, saving two runs.

Both teams stumbled into the series. The Angels were coming off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Texas Rangers, and the Mariners had lost six straight to Houston and Cleveland, killing much of the buzz they created in the Pacific Northwest with their 13-2 start.

Stratton retired the side in order during a 13-pitch first inning. The second inning was not quite as breezy. The right-hander needed 29 pitches in an inning that featured singles by Encarnacion and Daniel Vogelbach, Narvaez’s shattered-bat, run-scoring single and Healy’s three-run homer — off a hanging 0-and-2 slider — to left-center for a 4-0 Seattle lead.

The Mariners extended the lead to 5-0 in the third when Mitch Haniger walked, Vogelbach singled and Tim Beckham hit an RBI single to right-center. Narvaez walked to load the bases with two outs, but Stratton minimized damage by getting Healy to ground into an inning-ending fielder’s choice.

The Angels put a dent in the lead with two runs in the third against Hernandez, a longtime nemesis who was making his 55th career start against the Angels, almost the equivalent of two full seasons against the American League West rival.

Calhoun, who entered with a .169 average, ripped a one-out double to right, Simmons hit a two-out RBI double to left and Pujols added an RBI single to left.

———

Reds roll

SAN DIEGO — Chris Paddack was dominant on Thursday, except on a pitch right after his night had started and one shortly before his night was over.

All that did was keep the San Diego Padres close, as their bats were befuddled once again in a 4-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park.

The Padres have scored nine runs in a four-game skid.

Joey Votto sent an 0-2 fastball over the wall in center field leading off the game, and Tucker Barnhart lined a first-pitch fastball just over the wall in right field with two out in the fifth inning.

Between the first two homers he allowed in the majors, Paddack retired 14 of the 16 batters he faced. Barnhart’s blast made it 3-0, because one of those reaching base was Scott Schebler on a walk to lead off the fifth.

Paddack allowed three hits and got through six innings, the last of those in four pitches.

Reds starter Tanner Roark kept the ball inside the park and was aided by another of the recurring base running blunders by the Padres.

Including his three-pitch fourth inning, which included Eric Hosmer leading off with a single but being doubled up on Manny Machado’s line drive to right field, Roark allowed four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The last of those hits was Fernando Tatis Jr.’s single, which followed Luis Urias’ walk and put runners at first and second with one out in the sixth.

Left-hander Zach Duke came in to strike out Hosmer before Machado’s long fly ball off Robert Stephenson bounced on the warning track just beyond the glove of left fielder Derek Dietrich and over the wall for a double that scored Urias. With the tying runs on base, Franmil Reyes struck out to end the inning.

Jesse Winker’s homer off Phil Maton in the ninth provided the final margin.

———

Brewers fall

MILWAUKEE — Julio Urias took the mound at Miller Park on Thursday knowing his time as a starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers was coming to a temporary close. He was going to the bullpen after Thursday’s outing against the Milwaukee Brewers. He could’ve gotten hammered and exited in the first inning. He could’ve thrown a perfect game. It didn’t matter. Hyun-Jin Ryu is coming off the 10-day injured list Saturday to take Urias’s spot in the rotation. Urias is going to the bullpen, where he was supposed to begin the season.

But the Dodgers still view Urias as a top-line starter in the long-term, beginning next season, and Urias offered a glimpse for their optimism in a 3-1 win, the Dodgers’ fifth in a row.

The left-hander flummoxed the potent Brewers (12-8) over six scoreless innings. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning. It was the only hit he gave up. He walked two and compiled a career-high eight strikeouts. He elicited 17 swing-and-misses and bouts of frustration from an offense featuring the reigning National League Most Valuable Player.

For five innings, the Dodgers (13-8) squandered chances to score against right-hander Zach Davies. After going down in order in the first, they stranded at least one runner in each of the next four. Three runners were in scoring position. They were left there. Their effort did, however, hike Davies’s pitch count to 97 through. That prompted his departure and a loud Dodgers surge opposite right-hander Matt Albers in the sixth.

Cody Bellinger initiated the scoring by swatting a 110.3-mph line drive over the right-field wall for a solo home run, his 10th of the season. A.J. Pollock singled and Max Muncy followed with a 109.2-mph liner over the wall in left-center field to give the Dodgers an instant three-run lead.

The keys were then given to the Dodgers bullpen and Caleb Ferguson recorded a perfect seventh inning before trouble brewed in the eighth. After Hernan Perez singled and stole second base, Lorenzo Cain lined a base hit to left field off Joe Kelly. Alex Verdugo, a highly regarded pitching prospect in high school, was in left field after pinch-hitting the previous inning. Brewers third base coach Ed Sedar decided to test Verdugo’s left arm and waved Perez home. Verdugo threw him out with a 98.4-mph strike on one hop and swaggered off the field, gold chains bouncing on his chest, to a delighted Dodgers dugout.

Kenley Jansen was summoned to pitch the ninth, which began with Christian Yelich crushing a ball to the batter’s eye for his 10th home run to lead off the inning. Jansen avoided further damage to notch his sixth save.

The Dodgers’ plan was for the 22-year-old Urias to break spring training as a reliever, but injuries to Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill in spring training forced the Dodgers to insert Urias in the rotation. Ryu’s strained left groin — suffered on April 8 — extended Urias’ stay.

The Dodgers decided utilizing Urias as a reliever in the majors is the best way to limit his workload less than two years after major shoulder surgery while using his innings to help the team win. If all goes as planned, the Dodgers will, as manager Dave Roberts has described it, “unleash” Urias late in the season, perhaps as a starter.

For now, Roberts said Urias will become, essentially, a long reliever. The manager said Urias will pitch multiple innings — he emphasized he “can’t even see him going an inning” — and could occasionally finish games.

“He’s a guy that I trust in leverage,” Roberts said.

Barring another injury in the rotation, Ross Stripling will join Urias in the bullpen once Hill is activated from the injured list. That will likely happen the following weekend, giving the Dodgers two capable arms to bolster their bullpen.

Before all that, Urias had a start to make after surrendering nine runs (eight earned) in 8 2/3 innings in his previous two outings. He didn’t expend the latitude. Pitching at Miller Park for the first time since a cameo as a reliever in last year’s National League Championship Series, Urias worked around walks in the first and third innings to keep the Brewers hitless until Orlando Arcia stepped to the plate with two out in the fifth. Arcia cracked a single on the ninth pitch of the clash to cease Urias’ no-hit bid. Urias struck out pinch-hitter Eric Thames on a changeup to end the inning.

Urias emerged for the sixth and needed nine pitches to retire the side and conclude his night. He threw 91 pitches. He’ll throw his next pitch as a reliever.

———

Orioles outlast Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There’s just something about Joey Rickard and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Rickard paced the Orioles to a 6-5, 11-inning victory against his former organization Thursday at Tropicana Field as Baltimore salvaged the finale of the three-game series. His 11th-inning double scored Chris Davis, who singled with two outs in the frame after entering in the eighth as a defensive replacement.

Rickard, an outfielder who the Orioles selected from Tampa Bay in the 2015 Rule 5 draft, has a career .311/.336/.566 hitting line in 36 career games against the Rays, who took him in the ninth round of the 2012 draft.

He reached base five times Thursday, once more than he had done so in his previous 32 plate appearances entering the game. An infield single in the second snapped an 0-for-15 skid for Rickard, who dove headfirst into the bag to beat Rays opener Hunter Wood in a footrace.

He beat out another ground ball to second base in the third with runners on the corners and two outs, producing an RBI for the first time since March 31, and walked in the fifth.

Rickard led off the seventh with a triple high off the right-field wall, narrowly missing what would have been his seventh home run against the Rays. His most against any other organization is three.

Rickard came home on a hard Richie Martin single. Martin, who attended the University of Florida and Bloomingdale High School in nearby Valrico, had about 20 friends and family members in attendance as he delivered his first career RBI, but he tried to turn Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier’s wild throw home into a two-base error and was caught in a rundown between second and third.

Rickard wasn’t the only Oriole with a strong showing at the plate. Trey Mancini reached base four times, with his third-inning double giving him 13 extra-base hits, the second most in the American League. The man batting behind Mancini, Dwight Smith Jr., climbed up a league leaderboard, as well. He followed Mancini’s double with a single off Rays left-hander Jalen Beeks for his ninth hit off a lefty; that ranks first in the AL for a left-handed batter. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Catcher Pedro Severino followed a strike-‘em-out, throw-‘em-out double play in the bottom of the third with his first home run as an Oriole in the top of the fourth. The ball traveled a projected 426 feet, the third longest by a Baltimore batter this season.

For the second time in the series, Avisail Garcia crushed a home run to dead center. The latter came in Thursday’s ninth inning, a projected 447-foot shot in Tropicana Field’s catwalk to tie the game against Mychal Givens. The ball stayed in the catwalk, the sixth in the dome stadium’s history to do so.

Givens was pursuing what would’ve been the Orioles’ first five-out save in a one-run game since Zack Britton did so June 14, 2016. Givens entered after Mike Zunino brought the Rays within a run with a two-run double off Evan Phillips in the eighth and retired the next two batters to end the frame, pumping his fist after Daniel Robertson’s drive to right landed in Rickard’s glove.

Willy Adames struck out to start the ninth, but Garcia sent a full-count, 96 mph fastball up high above the center-field scoreboard to tie the game at five, triumphantly tossing his bat toward the Rays’ dugout.

Tommy Pham followed with a single, his fourth hit of the game, and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Givens caught him leaving early toward third for the second out before striking out Ji-Man Choi.

Garcia’s homer left right-hander Andrew Casher, who limited the Rays to two runs in five innings and struck out more batters (six) than he walked (one) for the first time this season, with a no-decision.

Left-hander John Means, moved to the bullpen in preparation for Alex Cobb’s return to the rotation Friday, pitched both extra innings for Baltimore, striking out the side in the 10th as well as Garcia in the 11th with the tying run on first to end the game.

Renato Nunez, who has spent most of his time playing the field in the major leagues at third base, learned Thursday that first base presents its own set of challenges.

With Davis still battling an illness, Nunez drew his second career start at first base, the other coming Wednesday. Austin Meadows led off the bottom of the first with a double off the wall, and Pham drove him with a 108.7 mph single off Nunez’s glove.

Zunino reached to start the second on an error by Nunez, who couldn’t corral a 103.2 mph grounder right at him. Another hot shot off Pham’s bat, this one at 101.8 mph, went off Nunez’s glove, but Orioles starter Andrew Cashner ended the threat, and his outing, with a full-count strikeout of Choi.

To Nunez’s credit, he kept hitting. The Orioles’ designated hitter in 16 of their first 18 games, Nunez got them got the board with an RBI single in the second.