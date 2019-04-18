By Rick Hummel

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — Marcell Ozuna wasn’t too far behind his former Miami Marlins teammate Christian Yelich this week in a three-game series here.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Yelich had four homers in the first two games of this three-game set with the Cardinals and eight in six games against the Cardinals this year. But Ozuna hit his third homer in three games in this series and fifth in his past four games when he lined his eighth of the season in the second inning to start the Cardinals on their way to a 6-3 win over Milwaukee in the series finale.

And news flash … Yelich did not have a home run as Michael Wacha (six innings), John Gant, Andrew Miller and Jordan Hicks held the Brewers to just one homer — by reliever Aaron Wilkerson. Yelich did single home a run off Miller in the eighth, giving him 19 RBIs against the Cardinals in seven games this year and 25 in nine games over the last two seasons.

Matt Carpenter walloped his third homer in the fourth inning as the Cardinals touched up starter Corbin Burnes for eight hits and five runs in 3 1/3 innings. That Burnes would allow a home run was not unusual. He has surrendered 11 in 17 2/3 innings this year.

Ozuna, who also homered in four consecutive games for Miami in 2014, has hit all eight of his homers in the Cardinals’ past 10 games. With eight homers in the Cardinals’ first 18 games, Ozuna is tied for second in Cardinals lore with Stan Musial, Mark McGwire and Scott Rolen. Albert Pujols had 10 in the first 18 games in 2006.

Catcher Matt Wieters, starting his second game for the Cardinals as Yadier Molina got a rare day off, singled twice, driving in two runs, giving him five runs batted in for his first three Cardinals hits. Paul DeJong had four hits and an RBI and Kolten Wong had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run.

Wacha allowed just five hits and two runs in six official innings. Gant got a double play and a strikeout in the seventh. Miller allowed several hard-hit balls in the eighth although second baseman Wong saved a hit by snaring Yasmani Grandal’s smash to his left.

Hicks nailed down his fourth save in five tries with a scoreless ninth, receiving a double play started by Wong after Hicks had walked the leadoff man.

———

Rangers broom Halos

ARLINGTON, Texas — Remember Opening Day when Shin-Soo Choo was left out of the Rangers lineup in what appeared to be something of an unintentional slight?

Yeah, well, he seems to be over that.

On Wednesday, Choo continued his on-base onslaught, reaching three times, scoring twice and driving in the go-ahead runs as the Rangers came-from-behind yet again to finish off a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels with a 5-4 win. The Rangers are 10-7 through 17 games after suddenly erratic closer Jose Leclerc escaped a bases-loaded, no outs situation with only one run scoring.

At the top of the lineup, Choo is essential to making the Rangers’ offense go. On Wednesday, he pushed his on-base percentage to .446, good for fourth in the AL. He has reached base 15 times in his last 29 plate appearances. Not coincidentally, the Rangers are 5-2 in those seven games.

He also helped demonstrate to the Rangers that it is, indeed possible to win a game without hitting a homer. It was the first time this season they have won without hitting a homer.

Choo was the only Ranger to reach base the first time through the lineup, singling to start the first against Matt Harvey. To start the second trip, he worked a six-pitch walk from Matt Harvey, battling back from a 1-2 count that included taking a very close pitch to push the count full. He went to second on an errant pickoff throw, to third on a ground ball to the right side and scored on a fielding error to draw the Rangers within 2-1.

The next inning, after three singles tied the score and Delino DeShields bunted runners to second and third, Choo drove them both home with a triple into the corner on the sixth pitch of the at-bat, the 18th pitch he’d seen from Harvey for the night. He made Harvey pay the ultimate third-time-through-the-order penalty. Ty Buttrey replaced him.

A little over two weeks ago, Rangers manager Chris Woodward chose to sit the veteran Choo on Opening Day against a left-hander. Choo, in his 14th season in the majors, wasn’t happy about the decision, but spoke with Woodward directly about it on several occasions. Woodward said it’s led him to have an even greater admiration and respect for Choo’s team-first approach to the game.

You know what else will do that: Reaching base nearly 50 percent of the time.

———

A’s ground Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Chapman’s solo home run leading off the sixth inning and power pitching by Frankie Montas, Lou Trivino and Blake Treinen led the Oakland Athletics to a 2-1 win over the Houston Astros Wednesday night at the Coliseum.

It was the first win for Oakland (11-10) over the Astros (12-6), who swept a three-game series in Houston and beat the A’s 9-1 Tuesday night.

Montas (3-1) gave up three hits and one run with two walks and six strikeouts, throwing 88 pitches with 58 strikes.

After recording the first out in the seventh on a ground ball, manager Bob Melvin went for Trivino after a an opposite-field single by Josh Reddick. Trivino recorded a pair of strikeouts to get out of the seventh and a 1-2-3 eighth against the top of the Houston order. Treinen pitched the ninth for his sixth save before a crowd of 11,323.

Treinen, who hadn’t pitched since Friday in Texas, gave up a walk to Alex Bregman and a single to Yuli Gurriel but struck out Robinson Chirinos on his 23rd pitch of the inning for the game’s final out.

Chapman’s sixth home run of the season came on a 1-1 pitch against Houston starter and loser Wade Miley (1-2).

The Astros finally got to Montas in the sixth inning following a one-out walk to George Springer and a two-out walk to Bregman.

Michael Brantley was next, and what would have been a harmless roller to shortstop was instead a ground single against an exaggerated A’s shift against a left-handed hitter. Springer came around to score and tie the game 1-1.

The A’s opened the scoring in the second when Mark Canha doubled down the line with one out against Miley and came around to score on a two-out double by Jurckson Profar. Profar’s liner ate up Bregman at third and rolled to nearly the same spot where Canha hit his double.

———

Twins outlast opponent

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins’ offense hasn’t been starved for production through the season’s first three weeks, scoring a healthy 5.2 runs per game and ranking third in the AL in on-base-plus-slugging. But they’ve done it largely without run-scoring hits from their most heralded free-agent pickups.

On a cold, wet night at Target Field, that changed. Nelson Cruz drove in his first runs in more than two weeks, Marwin Gonzalez picked up his second RBI since Opening Day, and the Twins broke their two-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jays.

Jake Odorizzi waited out a 54-minute rain delay before first pitch, then limited Toronto to nothing but singles, a half-dozen in all, over 5 2/3 innings. Odorizzi struck out six and didn’t allow a Blue Jay to reach second base after Justin Smoak drove in Freddy Galvis with a first-inning single. Three Twins relievers pitched the final 3 1/3 innings, and none of them let a Toronto runner advance past first base, either.

The top of the Twins’ lineup, meanwhile, feasted on rookie right-hander Trent Thornton, tagging him with three doubles and three singles over 4 1/3 innings. Most notable was the identity of the hottest hitters: Cruz and Gonzalez, the Twins’ highest-paid players, who signed free-agent contracts over the winter. Cruz, a designated hitter who was sidelined for a week while the Twins visited National League parks, last drove in a run on April 2 — until he faced Thornton with runners on second and third in the first inning.

Cruz lined a single so center so hard, only Max Kepler was able to score, with Jorge Polanco held up at third. Polanco scored when Eddie Rosario hit into a double play moments later.

Cruz, taking advantage of hitting behind one of the American’s League’s hottest hitters, struck again in the third inning. After Polanco led off with a double, hit 10th extra-base hit of the season, Cruz cracked a double of his own to left field, racking up another RBI.

And Thornton’s final run of the night was driven in by Gonzalez, the utility man who entered the game batting only .184. Cruz drew a walk off Thornton, and after Jays manager Charlie Montoya called upon right-hander Elvis Luciano to relieve him, C.J. Cron walked, bringing up Gonzalez, whose ninth-inning home run on Tuesday was his first run production since the season’s first game. Gonzalez lined a single to left field, increasing the Twins’ lead to 4-1 and collecting just his fourth RBI of the season.

Thanks to the daylong showers and mid-40s temperatures, the Twins set a new low in attendance on Wednesday. Only 11,465 bought tickets to the game, the smallest crowd in Target Field history. The last four games have included the four smallest crowds ever at Target Field.

———

Nationals hold on

WASHINGTON — A day after hitting a season-high three home runs en route to a series-opening win, the Giants allowed a new 2019 high of four in a loss to the Washington Nationals.

Giants starter Jeff Samardzija surrendered a pair of homers in the first inning before reliever Travis Bergen let a close game get out of hand late by giving up two in the seventh in a 9-6 loss. Despite forcing the Nationals to use each of their top relievers in a four-run ninth-inning, the Giants dug too deep of a hole to pull off a miracle comeback against an anemic Washington bullpen.

The Giants flipped the script they’ve followed early in the season with an offensive explosion on Tuesday, but the Nationals restored order in game two of the series with a solid effort at the plate and in the field.

San Francisco entered the ninth inning trailing 9-2 but outfielders Gerardo Parra and Steven Duggar each hit two-run home runs to turn a blowout into a respectable loss.

The loss moved the Giants to 8-11 on the season and dropped them 3.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Giants look to clinch their second straight series win on Thursday, here are three big things we learned in Wednesday’s defeat.

———

1. Giants miss their chance to stun Nats

Of the many lessons the Giants learned during the first five years this decade, one of the most important was that a contending club should never underestimate the importance and value of a strong bullpen.

The Nationals plan to contend in 2019, but Washington is not equipped to shut the door late in games. Through their first 15 games, Nationals relievers posted a major league-worst 7.83 ERA and allowed a league-high .308 batting average against.

Manager Davey Martinez only has two trustworthy relievers — Sean Doolittle and Kyle Barraclough — and against the Giants, Martinez needed his bullpen to get 10 outs while preserving a two-run lead. Despite trailing 4-2 in the sixth, the Giants liked their chances against Washington because their own bullpen was the best in baseball before Wednesday.

Instead of narrowing the gap, the Giants allowed it to widen. By a lot.

Former Nationals right-hander Trevor Gott allowed a leadoff hit to start the seventh before Rule 5 draft choice Travis Bergen surrendered a pair of home runs. While the Giants were preparing to Nationals relievers in high-leverage situations, a five-run seventh allowed Washington to extend its advantage to seven runs.

It turns out, the Nationals needed that cushion. By the time Parra hit his first home run of the season and the Giants showed signs of life, the game had already slipped away as the club had allowed a season-high nine runs.

If Bergen had allowed just one home run instead of two, the ending might have felt a little tenser. After Duggar homered, Barraclough and Doolittle finally entered and salvaged the game for the Nationals.

2. Three true outcomes for Samardzija

After turning in his best start in 20 months on Thursday, Samardzija faced a deep Nationals lineup and struggled with his command in the first two innings.

Samardzija’s Achilles’ heel has always been a propensity to allow too many home runs, but through three starts this year, the right-hander had yet to allow any. That changed in the first inning Wednesday as left fielder Juan Soto and second baseman Howie Kendrick each smashed loud homers to push the Nationals ahead 3-0.

Samardzija allowed a two-out, run-scoring single in the second, but finished his night with three consecutive scoreless innings and helped the Giants stay competitive against a Nationals club that has suffered a slew of late-game meltdowns early in the season.

Of the 21 batters Samardzija faced, 11 finished their plate appearances with one of three true outcomes: A home run, a walk or a strikeout. Six of those true outcomes came in the first, as two balls left the yard, one hitter walked and three Nationals players struck out.

While Samardzija has dealt with the home run issue for much of his career, he isn’t the type of pitcher who racks up a ton of strikeouts or nibbles around the zone to the point where he walks a lot of hitters. Much has been made of the way Samardzija has been forced to adapt his approach after missing the end of last season due to a shoulder injury, but Wednesday’s start is another sign of how much baseball has changed in recent years.

It’s likely rare that more than half of the hitters Samardzija faces in an outing homer, walk or strike out, and while many fans prefer to see more balls in play, Wednesday is an indication baseball is moving in a different direction.

3. Defense gives, takes away

The Giants entered the series leading all of baseball in Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and for the second straight day, San Francisco started its best defensive unit against the Nationals. The Giants outfield has tallied 14 DRS this season — six more than the next-closest team in baseball (St. Louis) — while the Nationals ranked among the weaker defenses coming into Wednesday’s game.

For as good as the Giants have been defensively, the Nationals were even better at critical points early in Wednesday’s game as Soto, center fielder Victor Robles and third baseman Anthony Rendon all made important plays behind starter Jeremy Hellickson.

In the third, Robles fired a strike to Rendon at third base to catch Giants right fielder Steven Duggar tagging up to record the final out of the inning. Upon reviewing a TV replay, Duggar appeared safe at third, but the Giants elected not to challenge the play. Duggar committed a brutal mental mistake by making the third out of an inning at third base, but it took a sensational throw from Robles to prevent him from keeping the inning alive.

In the fifth, Rendon and Soto helped Hellickson escape a jam as Rendon made a diving stop to rob a hit from Buster Posey while Soto leaped in the air to snag a line drive down the left field line from Brandon Crawford. If either ball gets through for a hit, the Giants could put even more pressure on a Nationals bullpen that hasn’t looked remotely competent this year.

———

Pirates win in 10

DETROIT — There were signs of the Detroit Tigers’ offense on Wednesday night.

They seemed to be getting the breaks they were craving — a ground ball under the shortstop’s glove, bloop hits falling in — but it hasn’t come easy for this bunch.

Holding a one-run lead late, righty Joe Jimenez was ineffective, allowing all three batters he faced to reach, and though Daniel Stumpf did his best to control the damage, the lead soon was gone.

Two innings later, the Tigers lost when Buck Farmer allowed three hits to open up the 10th inning. The game-winner was an RBI single by Colin Moran. The Tigers lost to the Pirates, 3-2, in extra innings for the second straight game.

With the loss, they fell below the .500 mark, at 8-9.

Spencer Turnbull pitched well, allowing one unearned run on two hits over six innings. Turnbull struck out five batters and walked two.

The unearned run came in the fourth inning, when Ronny Rodriguez let a ball through him at shortstop.

The Tigers responded in the bottom half of the inning with two runs for the lead. First, Miguel Cabrera scored from third base on a sacrifice fly. Then, John Hicks blooped a pitch into left-center field.

Despite solid showings from Turnbull early on, it’s anybody’s guess as to what the Tigers will get out of the rookie from start to start. In this game, against an underwhelming Pittsburgh offense, he dominated with movement, especially a snappy slider. Turnbull allowed two to reach in the first inning but wasn’t threatened from there. Turnbull was in line for his first career win before the Tigers’ bullpen coughed up the lead late.

A night earlier, Gordon Beckham was thrown out at home plate in an over-aggressive send by third base coach Dave Clark. The reasoning? The Tigers haven’t been scoring many runs, so when one is there for the taking, they’re going to try to take it. This night, Clark did not need to guide Cabrera: The veteran sensed a scoring opportunity on a semi-shallow fly ball to left field and beat the throw by inches on a feet-first slide into home plate.

———

Rays rout Baltimore

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Orioles right-hander David Hess took the slow walk off the Tropicana Field mound as Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day” echoed throughout the stadium. Hess’ outing Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays matched up far closer to the song’s title than its status as a one-hit wonder.

The Rays pounded Hess in their 8-1 victory, striking for six runs in his two-plus innings. Hess faced 13 batters, with 11 putting the ball in play at more than 97 mph, nine smashing 100-mph drives, eight recording hits and none striking out. In all, Hess allowed an average exit velocity of 102.3 mph, the highest of any starting pitcher in the majors this season, per Statcast data.

Three of those hits went over the fence. Brandon Lowe provided Tampa Bay an early lead with a three-run homer in the first inning, and Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz ended Hess’ outing with consecutive home runs to begin the third.

The Rays (14-4) were unrelenting in dealing their damage. Reigning American League Player of the Week Austin Meadows began the bottom of the first with a 115.4-mph single. Choi followed Tommy Pham’s 102.3-mph flyout with a 97.1-mph single before Diaz lined out at 105.6 mph. Lowe then redirected a Hess changeup, sending it over the right-field fence with an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.

Tampa Bay added another run in the second inning when Kevin Kiermaier’s 105.5-mph double preceded Mike Zunino’s 98.5 mph RBI single. Willy Adames then doubled at 101.2 mph, which Meadows exceeded with a 104.2-mph liner into a shifted Baltimore infield; shortstop Richie Martin snared it and threw to third for a double play as Zunino jogged toward home. The inning ended on Pham’s 86.1 mph flyout, the softest contact Hess allowed.

Choi and Diaz cranked their homers at 107.3 and 107.9 mph, respectively. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde made his way to the mound to pull Hess, cuing the song that defined the right-hander’s outing.

After not allowing any home runs in his first 9 1/3 innings of the season, including 6 1/3 no-hit frames against the Toronto Blue Jays in his first start, Hess has given up seven in his past 11 2/3 for the Orioles (7-12). His past three starts, those following the no-hit bid, have seen him post a 9.24 ERA.

The Orioles relievers faced similar trouble. The Rays finished with 16 batted balls of at at least 100 mph, nine of which went for extra-base hits.

Between Choi and Diaz’s homer, there were some fireworks between the Orioles dugout and home-plate umpire C.B. Bucknor.

During Diaz’s at-bat after Choi’s solo shot, Bucknor turned toward the third base visitors’ dugout and issued an ejection, though it prompted confusion from the Orioles. Field coordinator Tim Cossins, who handled managerial duties after Hyde was ejected Monday against the Boston Red Sox, was ejected for seemingly arguing about Bucknor’s strike zone, one that led to three looking Orioles strikeouts in the top of the inning. But Hyde was standing in front of Cossins in the dugout and seemed to believe Bucknor instead ejected him, though he had no idea why.

TV cameras caught Cossins in the dugout repeatedly saying, “I said it,” toward Bucknor, trying to clarify the confusion. Four pitches later, Diaz homered.

The Rays’ opener strategy proved effective Wednesday, with Ryne Stanek striking out three around a Dwight Smith Jr. double and Yonny Chirinos cruising through five one-hit innings as the Orioles went six innings without a run.

But Rio Ruiz smashed the shutout bid and a Wilmer Font fastball in the seventh, sending a projected 375-foot shot over the right-field fence for his second home run.

Ruiz also walked against Chirinos in the fourth, the Orioles’ first free pass among their first 47 plate appearances in the series. The Rays also broke out a four-outfielder alignment for Ruiz’s at-bat in the ninth; he struck out to end the game.

———

Cubs sweep Marlins

MIAMI — Cole Hamels continued the Cubs’ recent trend of starting pitching dominance, and Javier Baez extended his power surge Wednesday night.

That was a timely mix as the Cubs beat the Marlins, 6-0, to complete a sweep of their three-game series at Marlins Park.

The Cubs (8-9) coasted after scoring four times in the third.

Hamels was effective and efficient, as he allowed three hits and walked none in seven innings. Hamels has allowed three earned runs in his last 21 innings while not allowing a walk and striking out 19 covering his last three starts. Cubs starters haven’t allowed a run in their last 15 2/3 innings.

After allowing a single to Jorge Alfaro to start the second, Hamels retired the next 15 batters until Martin Prado hit a single with one out in the seventh. An error by third baseman Kris Bryant set up a bases-loaded jam.

But Hamels struck out Starlin Castro on an outside fastball on a 3-2 count and induced Miguel Rojas to line to right.

Baez collected his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, capped by a solo home run in the eighth that landed in the Cubs’ bullpen in right field. The homer moved Baez into a tie for the team home run lead with Willson Contreras with six.

Baez’s hustle was instrumental during the Cubs’ four-run third — with all the runs scored after two out. Baez hit a single to right to score Bryant and beat the relay throw to second. That allowed him to score on a single by Jason Heyward.

Daniel Descalso hit a double that sailed over the head of Austin Dean in left field to score two runs. Descalso also hit a single with two out to score Contreras in the second.

Descalso is 7 for 12 with runners in scoring position this season.

———

Yanks win on grand slam

NEW YORK — As he approached first base, Brett Gardner shot his right arm in the air and glanced back toward the Yankees dugout.

His teammates had already rushed to the top step, cheering along with the Yankee Stadium crowd at Gardner’s go-ahead home run in Wednesday night’s seventh inning.

Not just a homer, but a grand slam.

And the 100th homer of Gardner’s career, a blast to right, lifted the Yankees to a 5-3 victory and sunk the Red Sox to another unimaginable depth in this awful April for the defending world champs.

The injury-riddled Yankees (8-9) were stumbling around as well, failing to take advantage of a soft schedule before the Red Sox (6-13) arrived in town for a two-game series.

But lefty James Paxton’s sharp effort on Tuesday and Gardner’s late heroics on Wednesday have suddenly sparked the Yankees.

Now, Aaron Boone’s club has a golden chance to keep that momentum going as the Kansas City Royals — residing in last place in the AL Central — enter the Bronx to play a four-game series beginning on Thursday night.

Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi yielded just one unearned run over six innings, but he threw 104 pitches. Brandon Workman began the home seventh, on to protect a 3-1 Boston lead. And the reliever found himself instantly in trouble.

Clint Frazier led off the inning with his third hit of the game and Mike Tauchman — who drove in four runs the previous night, and hit his first career home run — drew a walk.

With one out, No. 9 hitter Austin Romine walked to load the bases and Boston manager Alex Cora brought in Ryan Brasier to face Gardner, the Yanks’ longest-tenured player.

There are no lefties in Cora’s bullpen.

Ahead 0-and-2, Brasier watched his next delivery go screaming into the lower right-field seats.

Gardner’s personal milestone homer — also his fourth of the year and fourth career grand slam — gave the Yankees an instant 5-3 lead and set off a Stadium-wide chorus of derisive Boston chants.

By delivering eight scoreless innings on Tuesday night, Yankees starter James Paxton authored a lesson in how to attack the reeling Red Sox’ lineup.

And if anyone needed directions back from a lousy start to 2019, it was J.A. Happ.

On Wednesday night, it took Happ until the third inning to settle in at Yankee Stadium.

But the damage inflicted by Boston over the first two innings was enough to leave him with a no-decision.

Happ was hurt by the home run ball again, yielding a solo shot to J.D. Martinez in the first inning and a two-run blast to Christian Vazquez in the second.

The veteran lefty wound up pitching into the seventh inning, charged with three runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

But he has now served up six home runs over his first four starts, covering 18 2/3 innings.

There was a comic moment, too, as Happ attempted to flip a throw to first base between his legs, while facing home plate, on a Rafael Devers infield hit in the fourth.

Tommy Kahnle got the final two outs in the seventh, Adam Ottavino stranded the tying runs on base in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished out the ninth inning.

And the news for Boston continued trending downward, as veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia exited in the second inning due to left knee discomfort.

———

Indianas dump M’s

SEATTLE — The Mariners’ historic 20-game season-opening home run streak was extended for a few minutes in the third inning on Wednesday.

With one out and nobody on, third baseman Ryon Healy sat on a hanging slider and rocketed a liner toward the left-field corner. The ball thudded into the dark green padding beside the foul pole and was ruled a home run. Cue the fireworks. Cue the applause. Cue the triumphant trot. Cue Macklemore’s “Can’t Hold Us,” somehow branded a Seattle staple.

Cue the review.

Kill the streak.

Before Healy had even begun to round the bases, Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco was motioning to his dugout, requesting a video review. It took all of 48 seconds for plate umpire Mike Muchlinski to throw on a headset and reverse the ruling.

Instead of setting off the scoring, Healy struck out looking two pitches later.

The Mariners managed just three hits and fell to the Cleveland Indians, 1-0.

That may be the new normal for the Mariners, who lost their sixth consecutive game and were swept for the second straight series following a 13-2 start. A week ago, Healy’s near-homer would likely have landed a couple more inches to the right. The Mariners’ first hit of the game would have come well before the bottom of the fourth inning.

And Erik Swanson certainly would not have been saddled with a tough-luck loss.

The 25-year-old Swanson — who replaced injured left-hander Wade LeBlanc in Seattle’s rotation — shined in his first career start, allowing just two hits and one earned run while striking out five in six innings. Swanson didn’t walk a single Indian, and 50 of the rookie’s 81 pitches were strikes.

The lone blemish was a loud blemish, as Indians first baseman Jake Bauers redirected a 91-mph fastball over the center-field fence in the fifth inning.

Not to be outdone, Seattle relievers Zac Rosscup, Brandon Brennan and Anthony Swarzak combined to allow just one hit while striking out six in three scoreless frames.

But Bauers’ blast was enough for Carrasco, who entered the game with a 1-2 record and a 12.60 ERA in three starts but struck out 12 in seven shutout innings on Wednesday. The Mariners struck out 14 times in all, and that’s a trend. In their six-game losing streak, the suddenly sputtering Seattle bats registered more than twice as many strikeouts (72) as hits (34). They’ll hit the road to take on the division-rival Los Angeles Angels on Thursday on the heels of an equally surprising and sobering 0-6 home stand.

On Wednesday, a homer streak (eventually) ended, and a losing streak survived.

———

Dodgers lash Cincy

LOS ANGELES — Sonny Gray’s curveball was devastating Wednesday. Until it wasn’t. The Cincinnati Reds right-hander had struck out nine — several with the hook — when he threw one too many to A.J. Pollock with two out in the sixth inning.

Pollock sent the 82-mph pitch into the left-center-field bleachers for a three-run home run that snapped a scoreless pitchers’ duel and led to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 3-2 win before 42,691 in the finale of a six-game homestand.

The blast gave the Dodgers home runs in their last 32 home games, tying a record set by the Colorado Rockies in 1999.

“That pitch makes me a living,” Gray said of his curveball. “It was not a horrible pitch. It was down and away and he put a good swing on it.”

Pollock had rolled over a curve for a groundout in his previous at-bat and was expecting another one.

“He located the earlier one, it had a lot of bite,” Pollock said. “I tried to zero in on it and stay with it up the middle.”

He might not have had an opportunity without heads-up baserunning by Austin Barnes. The Dodgers catcher walked to lead off the sixth and stole second when first baseman Joey Votto charged toward the plate early anticipating a bunt from Walker Buehler. Votto had charged in Tuesday’s game, and pitcher Tyler Mahle balked when he turned to first base and didn’t throw because Votto wasn’t at the bag.

This time, Barnes got a great jump and stole second base easily. Buehler and Joc Pederson struck out but with first base open Cody Bellinger — who came into the game leading the major leagues in on-base percentage and hits — was walked intentionally to bring up Pollock, who had been mired in a five-for-36 slump. His only previous home run this season came March 29.

“Anyone at any point can go yard,” Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo said. “With all the power guys in the lineup, we all fight through every at-bat, don’t give away a single pitch. Adjustments are made on the fly. We have a good game plan.”

Singles by former Dodgers Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp led to a Reds run in the seventh.

Buehler, like Gray a product of Vanderbilt, gave the Dodgers their fourth consecutive quality start, departing with one out in the seventh having struck out seven. The lone run was charged to Buehler when Scott Alexander induced an RBI groundout by pinch-hitter Eugenio Suarez. Pedro Baez came on to record the third out and strand Kemp.

Baez worked an uneventful eighth and Kenley Jansen earned his fifth save despite a dropped pop fly by second baseman Enrique Hernandez and a throwing error by Barnes that led to Kemp’s one-out sacrifice fly. The final out was recorded on another high pop fly into the afternoon sun that Barnes caught as he fell on his backside.

“That’s daytime sky right there,” Barnes said.

The Dodgers’ fourth consecutive win spanned a tidy 2 hours 37 minutes, and was mostly uneventful. The somnolent setting was jarred with two out in the fifth inning when Reds manager David Bell was ejected for yelling at plate umpire Nick Mahrley from the dugout.

Bell appeared livid, storming to the plate to confront Mahrley. Bell walked circles around the umpire while yapping at him until first base umpire Dana DeMuth blocked Bell’s path and coach Freddie Benevides escorted the manager to the dugout.

“I was keeping somebody else in the dugout from getting ejected,” Bell said. “A few things were yelled from our dugout. It was never about balls and strikes.”

The Reds made more noise with their mouths than with their bats. Votto had a conversation with Mahrley after being punched out on a full-count fastball at the knees to end the sixth inning.

The Dodgers also had a tough going early. Gray was perfect through 3 1/3 innings, mixing that nasty curve with a mid-80s slider and a fastball occasionally cranked up to 95 mph. Bellinger singled sharply to right-center field with one out in the fourth, but Pollock grounded the next pitch meekly to shortstop for what appeared to be a 6-4-3 double play.

A replay requested by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts established that second baseman Derek Dietrich’s feet straddled the bag and Bellinger was safe at second. No matter: Max Muncy hit a comebacker to Gray for the third out.

Bellinger returned to the lineup two days after getting hit in the knee with a fastball and being held out of Tuesday’s game. He played first base, a concession to lingering soreness.

“We’re gonna put him at first base so he doesn’t have to do as much running,” Roberts said. “(Tuesday) he was available to pinch-hit. (He) said he felt good this morning, and so we’re gonna run him out there. I know when you’re swinging the bat well like he is, he doesn’t want to miss too many games.”

Third baseman Justin Turner, who has a minor hamstring pull, struck out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and shortstop Corey Seager played only the ninth inning as a defensive replacement. Roberts said both are expected to start Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

———

Phillies nip Mets

PHILADELPHIA — At the end of spring training, Phillies officials cited several reasons to be bullish about Jake Arrieta.

For one thing, they noted that Arrieta was healthy again after pitching through knee pain for part of last season and having minor surgery in January. For another, they pointed to Arrieta’s arm angle, which was back to the high three-quarters slot that he used during his peak with the Cubs.

As always, though, the best proof is in the performance. And Arrieta notched his fourth strong start in a row Wednesday, holding down the Mets for eight innings in a 3-2 win in the rubber match of a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park.

Scott Kingery continued his scorching start at the plate with another home run. Cesar Hernandez also went deep for the Phillies, who got Rhys Hoskins back in the lineup after a one-game absence because of a sprained left ankle but were without Jean Segura because of a left hamstring strain.

But this was all about Arrieta. Phillies starters had thrown a total of 19 innings in the previous four games, and with a four-game series beginning Thursday night in the thin air at Coors Field in Colorado, the bullpen badly needed a breather in the matinee series finale against the Mets.

Along came Arrieta, who got through eight innings in 101 pitches and came back out for the top of the ninth. He might have completed the game, too, if Mets rookie Pete Alonso hadn’t reached base on a line drive back to the mound. At that point, with Arrieta having thrown 105 pitches and lefty-swinging Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto due to bat, manager Gabe Kapler called on lefty Adam Morgan, who hit Cano in the back with a pitch and got Conforto to fly out.

On came Hector Neris to strike out J.D. Davis and give up a run on a single by Amed Rosario. After hitting Wilson Ramos with a pitch to load the bases, Neris ran the count full before striking out Keon Broxton to earn a white-knuckle save.

It capped a vintage Arrieta start. Using his signature sinker, he pitched to contact and recorded quick outs. He didn’t allow a runner to reach third base until Conforto blasted a leadoff homer in the seventh inning, by which time the Phillies already had a three-run lead.

Phillies starters have completed seven innings in only four of the season’s first 17 games. Arrieta has done it three times. In four starts, he has a 2.25 ERA, which ranks 14th among the 84 pitchers who have thrown at least 17 innings.

Indeed, Arrieta has been the steady hand in a rotation that is seeking consistency. Aaron Nola hasn’t come close to approximating the success that made him a Cy Young Award finalist last year. Nick Pivetta was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Wednesday’s game, signs of both the young right-hander’s struggles and the contending Phillies’ prioritization of results over development at the major-league level.

But with his dominance of the Mets, Arrieta won the Phillies a game on a day when the offense wasn’t at its high-powered best. The only other time that has happened this season was Zach Eflin’s 2-1 victory over the Twins on April 7.

That’s probably why, as Arrieta walked off the mound in the ninth inning, the announced crowd of 39,861 rose to give him an ovation. Arrieta is off to the start that the Phillies envisioned when spring training ended last month. The proof is in the performance.