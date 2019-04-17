By Joel Odom

The Oregonian, Portland, Ore.

(TNS) — CJ McCollum’s three-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer tied the game and erased what had been a 10-point Oklahoma City Thunder lead.

Damian Lillard’s three-pointer to beat the third quarter buzzer gave the Trail Blazers their largest lead to that point, a 16-point edge.

By the end of the fourth quarter, no Blazers buzzer-beater was needed.

Portland’s backcourt duo combined for 62 points, and the Blazers pulled away from the Thunder in the second half to win 114-94 Tuesday night at the Moda Center and take a 2-0 series lead in their first-round NBA Western Conference playoff series.

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and the Thunder again struggled from three-point range and were left to return home and try to regroup for Game 3, set for Friday night in Oklahoma City.

McCollum led the Blazers with 33 points, while adding eight rebounds and five assists. Lillard added 29 points, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Enes Kanter, who had been huge for the Blazers in Game 1, battled foul trouble and finished with six points and five rebounds. But on a night when the Blazers got such big contributions from their stars, it didn’t matter.

After pulling even at halftime, Portland outscored the Thunder 37-21 in the third quarter to seize control for good.

Five minutes into the second half, Lillard clapped his hands after Westbrook missed a three, and then Lillard dribbled down and drilled a three from 31 feet away that put the Blazers up 69-63 and triggered a Thunder timeout.

When Seth Curry scored his first points of the game on consecutive threes late in the third, Portland’s lead swelled to 12.

Despite 27 points from George and a near triple-double from Westbrook, the Thunder couldn’t reel in the Blazers in the fourth. Oklahoma City shot a dismal 5 of 28 (17.9 percent) from three-point range.

Moe Harkless finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and he joined Al-Farouq Aminu and Meyers Leonard in making some solid defensive plays. Aminu and Harkless forced consecutive steals against George early in the third quarter that led to layups and gave the Blazers a 64-58 lead. Leonard had five points and four rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

The Thunder waved the white flag with 3:31 to go and trailing 112-91, with coach Billy Donovan subbing out his starters.

Westbrook finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, but he shot just 5 of 20 overall and 1 of 6 from three-point range. He finished at minus-27 in plus-minus, while his Blazers counterpart, Lillard, was plus-27.

Steven Adams had 16 points and nine rebounds for Oklahoma City.

The Blazers shot 46.7 percent overall and 40.6 percent from beyond the arc (13 of 32). After turning it over 18 times in Game 1, the Blazers reduced their giveaways to 12 in Game 2.

McCollum gave the Blazers an early spark with 11 first-quarter points. Seven of those came during a 9-0 Blazers run that turned an early deficit into a 22-20 lead.

But Oklahoma City shot 54.2 percent (14 of 25) from the field in the opening period to take a 31-26 lead. The Thunder led by as many as 10 in the second quarter, at 46-36, before the Blazers erased that deficit in the final five minutes of the half.

Lillard scored 10 of his 16-first half points during that stretch, including a four-point play after getting fouled on a left-wing three-pointer at the 4:26 mark.

In the final seconds of the half, Lillard drove and kicked it out to McCollum, whose three-pointer beat the buzzer and tied the game at 54-54.

The game got chippy at times, particularly in the first half. Zach Collins and Markieff Morris were whistled for double technicals after exchanging words after the end of the first quarter. Late in the second quarter, Russell Westbrook and Damian Lillard had an exchange after fighting for a loose ball. The play was reviewed, but no fouls were called.

Raptors even series

TORONTO — The Orlando Magic expected the Toronto Raptors’ best shot in Game 2.

They certainly got it, and Kawhi Leonard delivered the biggest blow.

Leonard finished with 37 points, and the Raptors scored the first 11 points of the game and rode the early momentum to a 111-82 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Point guard Kyle Lowry — scoreless in the series opener — finished with 22 points and seven assists, and Pascal Siakam finished with 19 points to lead the Raptors, who tied the best-of-7 series at 1.

Leonard had 34 points on 14-for-18 shooting after three quarters as the Raptors shot 54.5 percent and led 90-66.

Aaron Gordon finished with 20 points while Terrence Ross had 15 points — all in the first half — for the Magic.

Magic center and leading scorer Nikola Vucevic struggled for the second straight game. He finished with just six points, nearly 15 below his season scoring average.

Still, the Magic leave Toronto with a split and can turn their attention to playing in front of their fans. Game 3 will be Friday at Amway Center — the first playoff game in Orlando since 2012.

But Tuesday belonged to the Raptors, whose defense simply overwhelmed the Magic in the first half. They managed just 39 points and shot 32.5 percent.

Leonard, whose playoff career-high of 43 points came April 22, 2017, against the Grizzlies, scored eight of the Raptors’ first 11 points and wound up with 17 at halftime.

The Magic missed their first six shots and committed four turnovers before a Gordon dunk finally got them on the board.

They twice pulled within six (24-18 and 29-23), but after Lowry converted a scooping reverse layup to put the Raptors up 34-23, the Magic couldn’t get the deficit under double digits.

It was more uphill climbing for the Magic in the second half.

Marc Gasol’s third 3-pointer of the third quarter extended the lead to 79-54 as the Raptors continued to roll.

The lead reached as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter.

