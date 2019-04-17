By Jeff Wilson

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — For the life of him, and believe him when he says he has tried, Rougned Odor still can’t figure out how he sprained his right knee Friday some 20 minutes before first pitch.

“It was like 6:40-something,” Odor said. “I went to the trainer, and it wasn’t right.”

He was stretching in the Texas Rangers’ weight room, as he does before taking the field for each game.

No crazy yoga poses. Just standard stretches for his legs.

This time, for whatever reason, there was a pop. Odor felt something. He tried to run on it and it felt OK, but he knew something wasn’t right.

“I was like, ‘Oh, crap, something happened,’ ” Odor said. “I knew there was something wrong.”

He was scratched from the lineup, stuffed in an MRI tube an hour later and put on the 10-day injured list the next afternoon.

The good news is that the stay on the IL isn’t expected to be a long one, and in the meantime, Danny Santana has proven to be a reliable fill-in. The Rangers were also 2-1 in the first three games Odor missed.

“That helps,” he said.

Santana played a hand in each victory and was back in the lineup at second base Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. It’s looking like he will be in there Wednesday in the series finale as the Rangers go for a three-game sweep.

Mike Minor was the star Tuesday.

The left-hander tossed his first career shutout, Joey Gallo and Asdrubal Cabrera hit two-run homers, and Santana was part of a solid defensive effort as the Rangers rolled to a 5-0 victory.

Santana is making it look like a temporary stay on the roster should be a permanent one.

“He’s doing a great job,” Odor said. “He’s a great hitter. He can play everywhere. He can run, he’s a switch hitter, he’s a great guy, a great teammates, and I love having him. He’s really good.”

Santana was one of the last players to be cut from the Opening Day roster after a big spring in which he made some changes to his swing and produced immediate results. The Rangers chose Logan Forsythe over Santana in large part because Forsythe can play first base.

Santana didn’t sulk after being assigned to Triple-A Nashville, where he batted .343 in nine games with four doubles and a triple. His first Rangers hit was a pinch-hit two-run double Sunday to bring the Rangers into a 7-7 tie in the eighth.

He scored two batters later on Delino DeShields’ two-out bunt hit.

Santana followed it up by going 2 for 5 with two steals and two runs Monday in a 12-7 victory. He also made a dazzling diving stop at second base in the eighth inning.

“It shouldn’t be a crushing blow to get sent to Triple A to start the year if there’s a chance you might come up as soon as somebody gets hurt,” manager Chris Woodward said. “In Danny’s case, he was doing well at Triple A, so he’s kind of hit the ground running.”

Odor has started to do some light running and is also taking grounders on his knees and on his feet without any lateral movement.

He hasn’t hit yet, but the light running tells him that he’s going to be back sooner than later.

“I’ve been feeling much better every day,” I’ve jogged, maybe 40 percent, and I feel good. That’s why I don’t think it’s going to be very long.”

As for what happens to Santana when Odor returns, well, that decision won’t come due for a couple weeks. He is out of minor-league options, which could work in his favor, but he is showing with his play that he could help the Rangers off the bench.

“I’ll try to play 100 percent and help the team win as much as we can,” Santana said.

———

Astros stop A’s

OAKLAND, Calif. — Marco Estrada got off to a poor start and Alex Bregman broke the game open with a grand slam in the fourth inning Tuesday night as the Oakland A’s opened an eight-game homestand at the Coliseum with a 9-1 loss to the division-leading Houston Astros.

Collin McHugh (3-1) was the winning pitcher for Houston, working six shutout innings and giving up just two hits with two walks and five strikeouts before departing in favor of relievers Josh James, Reymin Guduan and Chris Devenski.

The A’s, who were off Monday and had a rainout Saturday, fell to 10-10 before 12,270 fans, their smallest crowd of the season. Houston improved to 12-5.

Bregman’s grand slam came off of reliever Liam Hendricks, but it was Estrada who loaded the bases and set the stage.

Trailing 3-0, Estrada opened the inning with a walk to Yuli Gurriel. Josh Reddick followed with a well-placed lob to left for a single and Robinson Chrinos was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Estrada’s third walk — and the last hitter he would face — went to George Springer, forcing in a run.

That was all A’s manager Bob Melvin needed to see, as he replaced Estrada with Hendricks. Hendricks struck out Jose Altuve for the second out before Bregman hit a 1-1 pitch over the left center field fence for his second career grand slam and an 8-0 lead.

The Astros added a sacrifice fly in the seventh by Chirinos.

It was a rough outing for Estrada from the start, as Springer opened the game with a no-doubt-about-it home run to left as the leadoff hitter. In the third, Estrada served up another, this one to Reddick with Gurriel aboard to put the A’s down 3-0.

Estrada (0-2) was rested, having last pitched on April 8 in a 12-4 loss to Baltimore. In that game, the 35-year-old veteran gave up nine hits and six earned runs in four innings.

The A’s never got a runner to third base until the ninth, when Guduan loaded the bases on a walk and singles by Chad Pinder and Mark Canha. Kendrys Morales hit a sacrifice fly to avert the shutout, and Devenski struck out Stephen Piscotty and retired Jurickson Profar on a foul pop to left to end the game.

———

Brewers bury Cards

MILWAUKEE — The Cardinals thought they had taken care of that Christian Yelich thing. They retired him not once, but twice in the third inning Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Now, if you’re doing the math, that means Milwaukee had at least 10 hitters come to the plate in that inning. The Brewers, in fact, had 11 batsmen. Three of them were left on base when Yelich struck out to end the inning. Five others scored as the Brewers were well on their way to an 8-4 rout of the Cardinals, marking their fifth win in six games against their National League Central Division rivals.

But did you really think Yelich had nothing to do with this? How do you think the Brewers’ other three runs were produced?

Yelich, greeting rookie Ryan Helsley, making his major league debut, launched his eighth homer in six games here against the Cardinals with his three-run drive in the fifth. That gave him 18 runs batted in against the Cardinals — three per game — and 24 in eight games dating back to two games in St. Louis in September last year.

The Cardinals’ Marcell Ozuna answered with a two-run homer off Brandon Woodruff in the sixth, giving Ozuna four homers in his last three games and seven overall. He is tied with Paul Goldschmidt for the team lead in homers and leads in runs batted in at 15 after a poor start.

Helsley, after his rough debut, rebounded to top 100 mph on a few pitches and struck out four of the next seven batters he faced from the fifth through the seventh.

Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong both knocked in runs in the eighth but the Cardinals stranded two runners when pinch hitter Jedd Gyorko struck out.

———

ChiSox edge Royals

CHICAGO — Yoan Moncada had his first career two-home run game, Yonder Alonso had four hits, and Reynaldo Lopez turned in his first quality start of the year as the White Sox beat the Royals, 5-1, before 13,583 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sox have won three straight and four of their last five, improving to 7-9 heading into Wednesday afternoon’s series finale. On a cool but dry night on the South Side, they hit four home runs, including three solo shots.

Moncada’s third-inning home run off Royals starter Jorge Lopez tied the score 1-1, and Leury Garcia’s two-run shot on a change-up in the fifth put the Sox ahead for good. Moncada promptly added his second homer and fifth of the year, the third time the Sox have hit back-to-back home runs this season.

Alonso finished the scoring with a solo homer in the eighth, tying a career high with his fourth hit. The Sox finished with nine hits.

In the first battle of two pitchers named Lopez in MLB history, Sox starter Reynaldo Lopez survived a shaky first to post his first win in four starts. He came into the night with a 12.15 ERA but allowed one run and five hits with two walks and five strikeouts in six innings, dominating with a 96-mph fastball. The Sox bullpen did its job with three scoreless innings, with closer Alex Colome throwing a hitless ninth.

Sox outfielder Daniel Palka went 0 for 3, extending his season-long hitless streak to 0 for 32. His 0-for-34 streak since last year tied Jim Landis for fourth-longest by a position player in White Sox history.

———

Rockies pick up sweep

SAN DIEGO — Nick Margevicius has now given up more than one run in a start.

The Padres have now lost three games in a row.

The Rockies have now won three games in a row.

All came to be Tuesday night for the first time this season.

It also happened again that the Padres offense couldn’t muster much of anything, and that is almost undoubtedly the most troubling development of all.

Jon Gray allowed three hits in seven innings, the second Colorado staring pitcher to pretty much have his way with most of the Padres’ bats, and with an 8-2 victory the Rockies swept a two-game series at Petco Park.

For all the angst over the major leagues’ least-experienced starting rotation, Tuesday was arguably just the second time a Padres starter truly got roughed up.

Even after Margevicius was touched for five runs Tuesday, the Padres rotation’s ERA of 3.87 is ninth lowest in the majors.

Margevicius had allowed a single run in each of his first three starts and had combined with Chris Paddack, the other rookie in the rotation, for a 1.50 ERA and 0.73 WHIP over 30 innings.

Margevicius’ solo-run run was over quickly, when Nolan Arenado sent a belt-high 87-mph fastball just over the wall in center field to give the Rockies a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Arenado’s third homer in three games was the first Margevicius homer surrendered this season.

The 22-year-old left-hander was hit hard by the Rockies through the first three of his four innings. Four of the seven hits he allowed went for extra bases.

Among the balls smacked against Margevicius, only the pitch to Arenado seemed poorly placed. The Rockies simply weren’t as fooled as the Giants and Cardinals had been.

Tony Wolters pulled a low-and-inside fastball for a double to right field, and two batters later Charlie Blackmon went the other way for a double on a fastball low and away to score Wolters. Both pitches were on the edge of the plate.

A slider to Raimel Tapia in the third inning was nowhere near the strike zone. Tapia reached down to bang a pitch at shin level to right-center field for a two-run triple in the third that made it 5-0.

By the time Margevicius got out of the third, he had thrown 70 pitches. That was more than twice as many as Rockies starter Jon Gray, who was at 33 pitches through three innings and 42 pitches without allowing a hit through four.

Wil Myers ruined Gray’s no-hitter and shutout bids with one swing leading off the fifth. His second home run in two games and fifth of the season — tied with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the team lead — bounced off the ribbon scoreboard below the second deck of seats in left field, an estimated 392 feet from home plate.

Eric Hosmer walked before Tatis struck out and Ian Kinsler grounded into the first of three Padres double plays.

A single by Franmil Reyes, rocketed under shortstop Trevor Story’s glove at 107 mph, a line drive single by Myers and Manuel Margot’s dribbler to the mound were the only hits the Padres would get until Tatis’ double off the right field wall with two outs in the ninth scored Myers.

The Padres entered the game having scored enough to win 11 of their 18 games. The deciding run in seven of their victories came in the seventh inning or later. Just twice had they scored the deciding run before the sixth.

That’s clutch hitting, certainly. But the Padres also entered Tuesday with a .232 team batting average and .300 on-base percentage. Both marks are the second lowest among teams with winning records.

In other words, the Padres have not only been winning by a whisker — nine victories by one or two runs, none by more than three — they have been hanging by a thread.

Their minus-(6) run differential after Tuesday’s game is fourth lowest in the NL and the lowest of any team in the majors with a winning record.

———

Dodgers cruise

LOS ANGELES — Too often this young season, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has taken the ball from his starting pitcher with disappointment, forced to make a change earlier than planned. The starting rotation’s regular ineffectiveness produced a snowball effect — the onus shifted to the bullpen, which became fatigued and exploitable, and the losses followed against more stout competition. The mess peaked Saturday when the Dodgers, down a starting pitcher, were forced to use six relievers to get through nine innings and lost their sixth straight game.

Their fortunes have since flipped. For the third straight game, a Dodgers starter pitched into the seventh inning Tuesday. After Ross Stripling logged eight innings and Clayton Kershaw went seven the previous two days, Kenta Maeda held the Cincinnati Reds to one run over seven innings in a 6-1 victory at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s great,” Roberts said, “and that’s what our guys are capable of.”

Maeda walked three and struck out five. He exited in the sixth inning after retiring two batters so left-handed Scott Alexander could face the dangerous left-handed-hitting Joey Votto. Alexander struck him out with five pitches. Joe Kelly and Yimi Garcia then recorded scoreless innings to complete the Dodgers’ third consecutive win.

The Dodgers (11-8) were without Justin Turner (ankle) and Cody Bellinger (knee) in their starting lineup, but employed enough firepower anyway, scoring each of their six runs with two outs. Corey Seager and Alex Verdugo each recorded two singles and a double. For Verdugo, who started in right field for Bellinger, it was his first career three-hit game.

The Reds (5-11) tested Verdugo in the seventh inning. After Max Muncy lined a two-out double off left-hander Zach Duke, Cincinnati elected to intentionally walk Enrique Hernandez, a right-handed hitter, with first base open to bring up Verdugo, a left-handed hitter. The Reds were playing the matchup. It backfired. Verdugo split the left-center-field gap for a two-run double, his third hit of the night.

“It’s a slap in the face, a little bit, you know?” Verdugo said. “That’s the way I think of it. But you understand it from a baseball aspect. You got (Hernandez) up there, right versus lefty, (and he) hits lefties extremely well. The base is open at first. It’s a smart play. It’s the baseball play. But, for me, I carry that with a little bit of an extra chip on my shoulder. I want to do damage and make lefties pay too.”

Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp, two outfielders from a previous Dodger generation, were back in the Reds’ starting lineup Tuesday, but Dodger Stadium didn’t pulsate with the energy it possessed the previous night when both former Dodgers made loud returns. There were no resounding ovations. No cap or helmet tips. The “Puuuuig” chants were shorter and softer.

The players’ production dropped too. After cracking a two-run home run off Clayton Kershaw on Monday, Puig cracked a flyball off Kelly in the eighth inning that landed just foul down the right-field line. He then flied out to finish 0 for 4. Kemp went one for four with a double.

The Reds’ only run was scored when Tyler Mahle, their starting pitcher, and Votto recorded back-to-back doubles. Cincinnati threatened again in the fourth inning, loading the bases for Mahle, but Maeda struck the pitcher out on three pitches. Maeda retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, striking out the final two, before Roberts emerged to take the ball after his 98th pitch.

“I had a little too much on my pitches,” Maeda said through an interpreter. “I was able to make those adjustments and ease myself into it.”

The Reds opted to deploy a four-man outfield against Corey Seager in each of his first three at-bats. It’s a trendy defensive alignment designed to steal hits from left-handed hitters when there isn’t a runner in scoring position. It failed to hinder Seager.

The Dodgers shortstop saw the configuration for the first time in the first inning and legged out an infield hit to the shortstop. He later scored when Verdugo hit a groundball to Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich with two outs and runners on the corners. Instead of ending the inning with the easy play at first base, Dietrich shoveled a toss to shortstop Jose Peraza at second base and Hernandez beat it to the bag to keep the inning alive.

In the second inning, Seager singled to shallow left field and scored on another Hernandez single. In the fourth, he smacked a ball over the outfield, off the right-field wall, for a double.

In between Seager’s exploits, Pederson launched a pitch to the right-field pavilion for the second straight night in the second inning. After laying off two pitches low and outside of the strike zone, he pounced on a 93-mph fastball up and away for a two-out, two-run home run.

It was his fifth home run in seven games and his eighth of the season. Only teammate Bellinger and reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich have hit more home runs in the National League.

The Dodgers applied the finishing touches with two outs in the seventh inning — once Mahle was removed — beginning with Muncy’s double against Duke. Moments later, Verdugo reveled at second base.

———

Indians topple M’s

SEATTLE — Maybe they weren’t completely forgotten, because there were reminders throughout the first 15 games of fun and runs. But when you are an offensive juggernaut, putting up seven runs a night, bashing a bunch of homers and pummeling starting pitchers, your blemishes and weaknesses are overcome and shrugged off in the success. It’s even easier to do against bad teams, who don’t have the experience or the talent to exploit or take advantage of them.

But this homestand against two perennial playoff teams has offered a revealing blue light of reality and regression.

Quality opposing pitching wouldn’t allow the Seattle Mariners to simply roll up eight runs or more in every game and their defense and bullpen will always be looming liabilities against good teams or in close games.

As if the first four losses of this six-game homestand didn’t offer enough reminders, the Mariners suffered through the same recurring issues for a fifth straight defeat, losing 4-2 Tuesday to the Cleveland Indians.

Seattle will try to avoid going winless on the homestand with the Wednesday afternoon finale at T-Mobile Park, sending rookie right-hander Erik Swanson to the mound for his first major-league start.

Cleveland starter Shane Bieber (no relation) delivered a solid outing, pitching six-plus innings, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. He kept the Mariners hitters off balance and was able to wiggle out of trouble. His only 1-2-3 inning was the first. Seattle put runners on base in the next six innings, but came away with nothing.

Bieber’s only run allowed came in the second inning when Tim Beckham worked a two-out walk and then advanced from first to third on a wild pitch that catcher Kevin Plawecki couldn’t locate immediately. Two batters later, Tom Murphy dumped a single into left to score Beckham and give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Mariners starter Mike Leake was just as effective. He rolled through the first three innings with relative ease, using a pair of double plays to face the minimum number of hitters.

But Seattle’s defense couldn’t make the one key play needed in a costly fourth inning. With one out and Jose Ramirez on first base, Jason Kipnis hit a hard ground ball up the middle. Dee Gordon made an unbelievable diving stop on the ball and flipped the ball from his glove to Beckham on the second-base bag. It seemed like a sure double play once Beckham had the ball in his glove, but as he transferred the ball to his throwing hand, the ball squirted out.

Seattle settled for just the one out at second instead of being out of the inning.

Gordon had done the hard part, Beckham’s portion of the play was relatively routine. It wasn’t an error, but it was a play that should have and needed to be made to end a losing streak.

It came back to bite the Mariners immediately. Carlos Santana, who was a Mariner for about a month in the offseason, laced a double to right-center to score Kipnis from first to tie the score. Hanley Ramirez followed with a single to left to score Santana and make it 2-1.

Leake gave the Mariners six innings, allowing the two runs on eight hits with no walks and four strikeouts. He was lifted after just 85 pitches.

Manager Scott Servais went to lefty Roenis Elias in the seventh inning with a spate of lefties scheduled to hit. Elias wasn’t very sharp. He gave up a leadoff single to Tyler Naquin. Later with two outs, Elias was called for a balk, allowing Naquin to move to second. The extra 90 feet loomed large when Mike Freeman smacked a run-scoring single into left field. Leonys Martin followed with a RBI double to deep left-center.

Elias had turned a one-run deficit into three.

The Mariners trimmed the lead to two runs in the eighth inning while extending the home-run streak that may never end. Jay Bruce ambushed a first-pitch fastball from Neil Ramirez, sending a towering fly ball into the seats in center. It was his eighth homer of the season and it gave Seattle a homer in all 20 games this season, adding to its MLB record.

———

Blue Jays hold on

MINNEAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for the Twins’ hot start to be cooled significantly, and for the same reason that seems to chill them every year: The AL East.

For the second straight night, the Blue Jays rallied against the Twins’ bullpen, and for the second straight night, it was Teoscar Hernandez doing the damage. The Blue Jays left fielder stroked a two-out single in the seventh inning, driving home two runs to earn Toronto a 6-5 victory at Target Field.

After an optimism-raising 8-4 start to the season, the Twins now own a two-game losing streak for the first time this season, but it’s hardly a surprise that an AL East team administered the dose of pessimism. The top four most successful AL teams in Target Field’s 10-year history are all from the East, with the Jays improving to 22-11 all-time with Tuesday’s victory.

The Twins came a split-second from tying the game in the ninth inning. After Marwin Gonzalez hit his first home run as a Twin, crushing a pitch from Ken Giles 440 feet over the center-field fence, Nelson Cruz walked. After C.J. Cron hit into a force out but beat the double-play relay, and Mitch Garver struck out on a checked swing, Byron Buxton lined a double into the left-field corner. But the Blue Jays got the ball to home plate just ahead of Cron’s slide, and catcher Danny Jansen tagged him out.

The worst part for the Twins is that Hernandez’s tie-breaker wasted a nice comeback, this one delivered by Eddie Rosario’s fourth home run of the season. After back-to-back walks to open the sixth inning, Rosario connected on a 1-0 fastball from Toronto starter Aaron Sanchez, blasting it into the upper deck above the right-center field fence 421 feet away. Rosario’s fourth homer of the season turned a 4-1 deficit into a 4-4 tie.

But the Jays struck right back against Twins reliever Trevor May. Eric Sogard smacked a one-out single between two shifted infielder on the right side, his third hit of the night, and moved to second on a ground out. But May walked Randal Grichuk and Justin Smoak, loading the bases.

Manager Rocco Baldelli signaled for Trevor Hildenberger, who has made a specialty of wriggling out of bases-occupied jams so far this year. The sidearmer threw only one pitch, but Hernandez lined it into left-center, scoring two runs before Smoak was caught in a rundown for the third out.

The Twins managed only four hits against Sanchez, but two of them were home runs — and that’s not exactly unusual, either. Along with Gonzalez’s home run in the ninth, the Twins now have 20 home runs this season, the most in franchise history through 14 games.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Jorge Polanco, whose .420 batting averaged ranked second in the American League entering Tuesday, walloped a 2-1 fastball onto the place behind the right-field seats.

It looked like it would be enough for Kyle Gibson, who cruised through five innings, giving up just a single and two walks. But the right-hander suddenly became hittable in the sixth. Jansen led off with a single, and Sogard followed with a double. After a strikeout, Grichuk walked to load the bases, and the Twins conferred on the mound. But Smoak followed with a sharp ground-ball single to center, giving Toronto a 2-1 lead.

Baldelli relieved Gibson with Ryne Harper, who retired Hernandez but then allowed back-to-back singles to Rowdy Tellez and Alen Hanson, each brining home a run.

Only 13,365 fans paid to attend Tuesday’s game, the second-smallest crowd in Target Field history — but still larger than the paid crowd of 11,727 one night earlier.

———

Rays outlast O’s

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The second-time-through-the-order bug bit Dylan Bundy once again.

The Orioles right-hander cruised through three no-hit innings Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays before running into trouble in the fourth, a frame in which the Rays struck for all the runs they needed in a 4-2 victory at Tropicana Field.

The only trouble Bundy faced in the first three innings was a leadoff walk to Yandy Diaz, but he induced three straight soft flyouts to end the inning unscathed as the Orioles built a 2-0 lead against Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow. Bundy could not dodge the same fate with Tommy Pham’s walk to open the fourth. Ji-Man Choi followed with a line-drive double into right field for the Rays’ first hit, and Diaz got them on the board with a sacrifice fly.

A strong change-up was enough for Bundy to record the inning’s second out with a strikeout of Brandon Lowe, but Avisail Garcia sent Bundy’s next pitch, an 81-mph slider that found too much of the strike zone, out to center field for a go-ahead two-run home run.

Bundy retired three of the next four batters to post perhaps his best line of the season with only three runs and three hits allowed across five innings. But the difference in his stats when opponents get another go at him remains troubling.

Bundy held the Rays hitless in eight at-bats with a walk the first time through the order; in his four starts, opponents are batting .094 against him in their first plate appearance of the game. But even a modest 2-for-7 line the second time through the order Tuesday left Bundy having allowed a .393 batting average in such situations.

In the first three innings of his starts, Bundy has a 2.25 ERA. Tuesday’s rough fourth inning meant he has allowed multiple runs in the fourth inning of all four of his starts.

The Orioles wasted little time ending Glasnow’s run of 16 consecutive scoreless frames, the third-longest active streak in baseball entering play Tuesday.

Trey Mancini continued his hot hitting with a single to right, and Dwight Smith Jr. followed with one of his own. After Renato Nunez was retired on an infield popup, Rio Ruiz scored Mancini with another single, marking the first time Glasnow had allowed a run since the first inning of his March 30 start against the Houston Astros.

Baltimore doubled its lead in the third after Smith reached on an infield single overturned on review, stole second and came home on Nunez’s double to third base off Diaz’s glove.

Jesus Sucre’s one-out single in the fourth gave the Orioles seven hits from the first 17 batters they sent to the plate against Glasnow. But beginning with a Cedric Mullins double play on which Glasnow ducked under half of Mullins’ broken bat, Glasnow ended his seven-inning outing retiring 10 straight Orioles.

He generated mostly soft contact in doing so, with a Sucre flyout in the seventh the only ball with an exit velocity of greater than 90 mph in that span, per Statcast data.

Rays relievers Jose Alvarado and Diego Castillo combined to set down the final six Baltimore batters as 16 straight Orioles were retired to end the game. Tampa Bay added another run on a single by Garcia off Miguel Castro in the eighth.

———

Phillies wallop Mets

PHILADELPHIA — Steven Matz, the Mets starting pitcher, stepped off the mound Tuesday night and began walking to the visiting dugout when he heard an unlikely noise.

The Phillies fans at Citizens Bank Park, often quick to greet opposing players with disdain, were cheering for a Met. It wasn’t just polite cheers for Matz, but a standing ovation. The pitcher’s night was finished and his work, at least in South Philadelphia, was met with much appreciation.

That is what happens when a visiting pitcher gets torched for eight first-inning runs without recording a single out. It was easy Tuesday night as the Phillies rolled to a 14-3 win to cheer for the player wearing blue and orange.

The Phillies scored 10 runs in the first inning as they sent 14 batters to the plate, faced two different pitchers and watched the Mets commit three errors. The rally came a night after a difficult loss and the Phillies wasted little time working out their frustrations.

Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco each hit three-run homers and J.T. Realmuto had a pair of two-run doubles. Their first eight batters all reached base and scored before the first out of the inning. The rally, which seemed like it would never end, took 30 minutes to complete.

Matz faced the Phillies four times last season and allowed nine runs last season in 17 innings. He nearly equaled that total Monday when he faced eight batters and allowed eight runs. He became just the fifth starting pitcher in baseball history to allow eight or more runs without recording an out. It was the first time since 2005 that a pitcher was removed allowing eight runs without an out.

The 10-run inning was enough protection for Nick Pivetta, who allowed three runs in five innings but did little to ease concerns about his season. He needed 100 pitches and each inning was laborious. Jerad Eickhoff, who arrived in the afternoon from Triple A, pitched four innings in relief. Eickhoff, flashing a strong curveball, was excellent as he struck out five, allowed three hits, and earned a rare four-inning save. The Phillies scored a ton of runs, but they still have questions in the rotation.

It was the Phillies’ biggest first inning since they scored 12 runs in 2017 against the Nationals. Washington’s starter that night — Jeremy Guthrie — was forced into retirement after that game. Drew Gagnon finished the inning for Matz, but first the Phillies would tag him for two more runs.

The Phillies thumped the Mets without Rhys Hoskins, who was out of Tuesday night’s lineup with a sprained ankle. Jean Segura doubled in the first but then suffered a hamstring injury when he grounded out for the second out of the inning. Kingery and Realmuto each finished with five RBIs. Bryce Harper scored three times. Andrew McCutchen scored twice.

Gabe Kapler said before Monday’s game that he was looking for ways to find Kingery some additional playing time. He had a good weekend in Miami and was forcing his way into the lineup. Kingery, Kapler said, looked more aggressive at the plate than he had during a rough rookie season.

“This is the simplest way to put it,” Kapler said. “He’s finding the sweet spot on the bat.”

That aggressiveness was apparent on Tuesday when he jumped on the first pitch he saw in the first inning and slammed a three-run homer to left field. He drove in two more runs in the fifth, blistering the second pitch he saw down the third-base line for a double. Kingery was finding the sweet spot and he seems to be forcing the manager’s hand.

Kingery touched home plate after his homer and returned to the Phillies dugout as teammates threw sunflower seeds into the air. The fans were on their feet and Matz watched from the mound. It would not be long before he, too, would hear those cheers.

———

Long ball lifts Giants

WASHINGTON — The Giants have already made a number of pitchers most fans haven’t heard of look like All-Stars this season.

In Tuesday’s 7-3 win over the Washington Nationals, the Giants made a pitcher nearly everyone has heard of appear merely average.

Three-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall draft pick Stephen Strasburg surrendered three home runs for just the third time in his 10-year major league career as third baseman Evan Longoria, right fielder Steven Duggar and first baseman Brandon Belt all went deep for the Giants.

Only Duggar’s 387-foot opposite-field shot into the visiting bullpen at Nationals Park looked like it would have had a chance to clear the fences at Oracle Park, but the Giants were thrilled to take advantage of the friendlier dimensions in Washington, D.C. after concluding a 10-game homestand with a shutout loss on Sunday.

San Francisco entered the game with just 10 home runs in 17 games — the second fewest in all of baseball — but a pair of fifth-inning homers and Belt’s solo shot in the sixth helped starter Dereck Rodriguez collect his second win of the season.

Rodriguez’s father Ivan was the Nationals catcher in Strasburg’s major league debut on June 8, 2010, and on Tuesday, Strasburg hit an RBI double off his former backstop’s son. The second-inning run was the only one Rodriguez allowed in five innings of work as the Nationals ran up the right-hander’s pitch count early in the game.

Rodriguez’s worst start of his rookie season came against Washington as he allowed a career-high five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings at Nationals Park last June, but he overcame early command issues on Tuesday to lower his season ERA to 3.63.

After the Giants expanded their lead to 6-1 in the top of the seventh against the worst bullpen in baseball, right-hander Sam Dyson allowed two seventh inning runs to give the Nationals a glimmer of hope.

Dyson was one of six Giants relievers who began the day with a sub-2.00 ERA, but he allowed three hits including a mammoth Matt Adams pinch-hit home run in his worst outing of the season. Adams’ home run also broke a 21-inning scoreless streak for the Giants’ bullpen which began with 13 shutout frames in Friday’s 18-inning victory over the Rockies.

A series-opening win was the ideal way for Bruce Bochy to cap off his 64th birthday in the nation’s capital. The Giants manager spent much of his youth in northern Virginia and recalled attending his first major league game at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. with his dad before Tuesday’s game.

The victory marked the fourth in the last five games for the Giants and will give them two days to clinch their second consecutive series victory after dropping their first four series for the first time since 1983.

———

Cubs blank foe

MIAMI — Jose Quintana stayed hot on the pitcher’s mound, and Javier Baez did likewise in the batter’s box Tuesday night to lead the Cubs to a 4-0 victory over the Marlins.

Quintana struck out seven while scattering six hits in seven-plus innings. He extended his scoreless streak to 14 innings and has struck out 18 and walked one over his last two starts.

Quintana didn’t allow a Marlins runner to reach second base until Austin Dean’s double with two out in the seventh. But Quintana rebounded quickly by striking out Lewis Brinson.

Quintana was pulled after allowing a single to pinch-hitter Rosell Herrera in the eighth. Brandon Kintzler induced Miguel Rojas to ground into a double play.

Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. aided Quintana by making a diving catch of a line drive by Starlin Castro in the sixth.

Baez collected his third consecutive three-hit game, highlighted by his solo home run deep to right-center field in the eighth. It was Baez’s fifth homer of the season and his first since April 6 in Milwaukee.

David Bote, making his third consecutive start, led off the third with an opposite-field double to right center and scored on a two-out single by Daniel Descalso. Baez hit a single with one out in the fifth and scored on a grounder by Bote.

The Cubs missed chances to expand their lead in the fifth, sixth and seventh. In order: Descalso was nailed trying to advance from second to third on a fly to right, Baez was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double and Bote was picked off first.

Bote appeared to hurt his left side before drawing a walk to start the ninth; he eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Ben Zobrist.

The Cubs (7-9) have won four of their last five games.

———

Pirates tame Tigers

DETROIT — It was a similar story, with a different ending.

Matthew Boyd pitched well. The Detroit Tigers’ offense didn’t help him out. A couple of close plays went against the Tigers. It looked like a loss.

But down a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Christin Stewart doubled and Jeimer Candelario singled to tie it. Still, it went down as a loss.

Despite Boyd’s seven strong innings and the Tigers’ ninth-inning comeback, Shane Greene allowed a two-run home run to Starling Marte in the 10th inning and the Pirates beat the Tigers, 5-3.

Well before the game was decided in extra innings, these two decisions loomed large: In the top of the second, with runners on first and third base, Pittsburgh’s Pablo Reyes hit a chopper to first base.

Miguel Cabrera fielded it wide of the bag, and with two outs, needed an easy shuffle to Boyd to end the inning. But Cabrera — perhaps unaware there were two outs — instead turned toward second base, where nobody was covering.

Reyes was safe and the game’s first run scored from third base.

An inning later, the Tigers had an opportunity to tie the game when Gordon Beckham led off with a double and tried for home on a sharp Grayson Greiner single to left field. But with no outs on the play, Beckham was thrown out on a close play at home plate and the Tigers’ rally was thwarted.

Boyd was solid again, getting plenty of swings-and-misses, but was ambushed on a first-pitch fastball by Jung Ho Kang to lead off the fourth inning. Kang’s home run was a two-run shot.

The Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but they were shut out for the final five innings.

Near the end of another lackluster offensive performance, the Tigers looked done. But without lefty closer Felipe Vazquez available, Pittsburgh turned to righty Keona Kela, who allowed a leadoff double to Stewart. The ball one-hopped the right field corner. One batter later, Candelario singled to right-center field. But the Tigers couldn’t push the winning run across as Beckham struck out, Greiner popped out and JaCoby Jones grounded out.

The lefty started out by striking the side in the first inning. He continues to have full command over the games he’s pitching in, and once again showed good strikeout ability. With seven strikeouts, he once again sits atop baseball in strikeouts, tied for the lead with 36 on the season. Boyd’s big blunder came in the fourth, allowing a two-run home run to Kang, who jumped all over a first-pitch fastball and sent it into the Pirates bullpen in left-center field.

Perhaps it was the Tigers’ offensive limitations. Maybe third base coach Dave Clark had a scouting report on Pirates’ Reyes. Whatever it was, Clark waved Beckham around third base with no outs in the third inning. On the play, a single to left field, Beckham was thrown out by mere inches at home plate. With no outs, Clark’s send wasn’t a wise call. It should be noted, however, that Beckham’s head-first slide made it very close to being the right call.

———

Yanks sock it to Sox

NEW YORK — Few Yankees teams in recent memory have been more in need of an early-season pick-me-up.

James Paxton provided it Tuesday night.

The left-hander allowed only two hits and struck out 12 in eight innings in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over the skidding Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Paxton’s effort, along with an 11-hit attack, was a welcome development for the Yankees (7-9) who earlier in the day added a 12th player to the injured list, this time Greg Bird.

Paxton had raised eyebrows during the weekend by openly discussing the pressure he felt adjusting to the spotlight of pitching in New York, as well as the pitch-tipping he believed contributed to getting rocked in Houston last Wednesday.

Paxton, who in many ways was Brian Cashman’s prized offseason acquisition, entered the night 1-2 with a 6.00 ERA in his first three starts, including the one in Houston when he allowed five runs and eight hits in four innings. He got into trouble exactly once — the fourth, when the Red Sox put runners at second and third with none out — but escaped and wasn’t threatened again.

Paxton was backed by an offense that erupted against Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale, who came in with his own difficulties — 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA.

Though Sale, 6-4 with a 1.61 ERA in 17 previous career games (14 starts) vs. the Yankees, showed some areas of improvement, it was another overall tough night for him and the Red Sox (6-12). Sale allowed four runs and seven hits, including Clint Frazier’s homer, over five innings.

Frazier was one of three Yankees to homer, with Mike Tauchman and Gleyber Torres also going deep. Frazier’s blast, his fourth, to lead off the fourth, made it 3-0 and Tauchman, whose RBI double in the fourth made it 4-0, hit his first career homer in the sixth, a three-run shot off Erasmo Ramirez that made it 7-0.

“We’re capable of winning games despite being depleted right now and that expectation doesn’t change,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “Yeah, it’s a little bit harder but we’re still capable of going out there and winning ballgames.”

The Yankees struck first. After Paxton made it nine-up, nine-down in the top of the third, Brett Gardner led off the bottom half by smoking a double into the corner in right for a double. Austin Romine’s long fly out to center allowed Gardner to get to third. Tauchman struck out but DJ LeMahieu took a 1-and-2, 97-mph fastball and punched it the other way to right, the RBI single making it 1-0. Aaron Judge, who came in tied for third in the AL in walks, walked to put two aboard for Luke Voit, who stung a fastball to center to make it 2-0.