By Jason Elmquist

Stillwater NewsPress

(TNS) — Oklahoma State football fans that file into Boone Pickens Stadium on April 20 will be sitting around talking about practice, not a game.

Cowboy coach Mike Gundy confirmed Wednesday that this year’s spring practice finale in front of the fans will not be a spring game.

“We’ll have our spring practice next Saturday,” Gundy said. “… It’ll be some really quality practice where they can see the players work. We’re not in a position depth-wise, I think like a lot of other schools in the country, to have a solid spring game. It’s just not real feasible.

“So the practice will be much more beneficial.”

It’s possible the event open to the public could be a similar setup to the “Orange Blitz” that capped off the 2014 spring practice slate. That year, the 90-minute practice started with 30 minutes of individual drills — with the position players stretched throughout the stadium — before finally concluding with 11-on-11 drills that was the closest thing to a simulated scrimmage.

Fans will still be given time after the workouts to get autographs from the OSU football team, before the program hosts an event from visiting recruits — which will be closed to the public — at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, as it did last year.

Though it is unlikely to be a scrimmage in the spring finale, the Cowboys will get at least one scrimmage in before the conclusion of camp.

Gundy said Wednesday that the team will run a scrimmage today.

Aside from seeing how the inexperienced youth who will be forced into starting rolls this year will operate, Gundy is also going to get a better feel for his quarterbacks Dru Brown and Spencer Sanders, who are vying for the open starting role.

“They are still babied a little bit right now based on the way practices are set up, just from youth. They are on their own Friday, so we will see what they do,” Gundy said of the QBs. “As soon as we think that there’s some separation — I’m not waiting until a certain time to say anything — but we haven’t gotten to the point yet. That should be the first organized practice where we can see how much they actually know.”

Gundy said the top two contenders at QB will get roughly the same amount of snaps in the scrimmage, with each spending time working with both the first- and second-string offenses.

Gundy likes new ESPN partnership for smaller sports

In a television era run by big college sports — football in particular — the new partnership between the Big 12 Conference and ESPN will stream around 50 home sporting events per school for sports like baseball, softball, soccer and wrestling.

So while it doesn’t have a big impact on football, though one nonconference football game not on a linear channel will be streamed on ESPN+ now, OSU’s football coach is looking at — and liking — the bigger picture.

“I think that’s going to be a tremendous asset for our smaller sports — your sports that aren’t broadcasted as much in our league,” Gundy said. “So softball, wrestling, soccer, baseball, they’ll be live-streaming, so people can watch them. I think it benefits them much more than necessarily us at this particular time. … It also could help those other sports get visible across the country in recruiting, which most of our other sports recruit nationally. So it’s probably going to be a good setup for them.”

Gundy sees firsthand the transition that is happening across the country between cord cutters and a younger generation that spends more time watching their phones than a television.

“I have young kids at home, and they’re watching their phone, they don’t hardly watch TV,” Gundy said. “So live-streaming should access the phones, correct? And that’s what they do. I have 17-year-old kids at my house — 10 of them — and there is a game on TV, and they’re all watching their phone.”