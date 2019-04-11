ST. LOUIS (TNS) — Jack Flaherty pitched six strong innings with eight strikeouts and Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna homered as the Cardinals posted their fourth consecutive win with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

Flaherty (1-0) had eight strikeouts without a walk, and the only run he allowed was a homer by Joc Pederson in the sixth inning. The homer ended a string of 18 consecutive scoreless innings for Cardinals pitchers against the Dodgers.

Molina hit his first homer of the season with Paul DeJong on base in the sixth to end the night for Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda (2-1). DeJong extended his hitting streak to 11 games and had three hits, including a run-scoring triple in the sixth.

Ozuna also had three hits, ripping a double to center field in the second, a single in the fourth and a line-drive homer off the foul pole in left field in the eighth.

It was another good night for the Cardinals’ bullpen. Four relievers finished things off after Flaherty was removed. John Brebbia made another scoreless appearance and Dominic Leone pitched the ninth for the second consecutive game.

The only run allowed by the bullpen came when Max Muncy homered in the seventh against Tyler Webb.

———

Royals fall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following his second straight strikeout of the game, the dynamic hitting cyborg — part man, part machine — that is Mitch Haniger displayed a rare sign of frustration.

A hard shake of his head and a glare skyward to the baseball gods that were causing his swing and his approach to momentarily malfunction was the equivalent to a full-scale meltdown from a normal play. He may make outs because that happens in baseball, but rarely does he have two at-bats in a row without solid contact, let alone contact. Haniger wasn’t pleased.

But as he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning, there was no sign of his past failures or lingering frustration. The machine in him had processed it and moved on.

So when Royals reliever Brad Boxberger left a 91-mph fastball on the outside edge, Haniger had none of the baggage of the previous two at-bats cluttering his process. He stayed on the pitch and launched a towering fly ball to right field for a game-deciding solo home run in Seattle’s 6-5 victory over the Royals.

Haniger’s third homer of the season was the Mariners’ only long ball in the game. It gave them 34 on the season and made it 14 consecutive games with a home run start the season. But more important to the players, it was also their fifth consecutive victory and notched a series win over the Royals.

But the final outcome didn’t come without drama.

Roenis Elias loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but he got Adalberto Mondesi to pop out to shortstop to end the game and notch his second save.

Yusei Kikuchi will have to wait another four days to try and notch his first major league win, though he was more than deserving in his third big league start.

The rookie lefty shook off a sluggish start to his outing, which included serving up a pair of mammoth home runs, and gave the Mariners six innings with three runs allowed on five hits with a walk and three strikeouts. He retired the final 11 batters he faced.

The Mariners grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Jay Bruce hit something other than a homer, doubling into the right field corner off Royals starter Heath Fillmyer. Edwin Encarnacion followed with an RBI single to left to easily score Bruce. It was the seventh time in 14 games that the Mariner had put up at least one run in the first inning. Encarnacion also reached double digits in RBI with 10.

The Royals answered immediately off Kikuchi. With two outs, Mondesi singled, stole second and scored on Soler’s RBI single to left field to tie it at 1.

Kansas City grabbed a brief 2-1 lead in the second inning when Hunter Dozier jumped on a hanging slider from Kikuchi, pulling a solo homer deep into left field.

———

Astros sweep

HOUSTON — Gary Sanchez had felt a tightness in his calves, which kept him out of the Yankees starting lineup on Wednesday night.

If this had been a playoff series, the slugging catcher would’ve started.

But thoughts about October couldn’t be further away, with 150 games to go and the Yankees battling so much turbulence just after takeoff.

Sanchez wound up striking out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, ending a late Yankees rally with the tying run on second base.

Two more home runs by Jose Altuve boosted the Astros to an 8-6 win, punctuating a three-game sweep before 27,685 fans at Minute Maid Park.

Altuve homered in each Astros win, hitting four over a series that showed the Yankees just how vulnerable they are, just a dozen games into the 2019 season.

After Masahiro Tanaka, the rotation has been lacking. Their bullpen has been leaking, and the lineup can be lackluster with so many bold-faced names on the injured list.

Starter James Paxton’s pitch count soared as he failed to complete five innings.

Reliever Tommy Kahnle retired just one of the five batters he faced, and the Astros (8-5) were off toward their sixth straight win.

And after sweeping a three-game series at Baltimore, the Yankees (5-7) finished a .500 road trip with more questions than answers.

What’s going on with Sanchez?

“I feel fine, just a little tight in my legs,” Sanchez said through a translator before Wednesday’s game.

“But I’ll be ready at any moment in the game. If I need to come in and hit, I’ll be ready.”

That moment came with two out in the eighth, after the Yankees scored four times off Houston’s bullpen, cutting the lead to 7-6.

Luke Voit hit a two-run homer off Josh James, DJ LeMahieu (double) and Clint Frazier (sac fly) drove in runs against Hector Rondon and Sanchez was summoned to bat for Tyler Wade.

In came Ryan Pressly, who got Sanchez chasing at strike three.

Sanchez had seemed assured a full day’s rest as the Astros tallied four times in the fifth inning, handing a 7-2 lead to Houston starter Colin McHugh (2-1).

Given that Thursday is a team off day, Sanchez expects to return to the lineup for Friday’s weekend series opener against the White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

“I want to make sure we’re being smart about this,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before the game of benching his current leading home run hitter, with six in his first 10 games.

“Obviously he’s so important to what we do,” said Boone, who referenced his already injury-plagued lineup. “(We’re) being proactive and making sure this doesn’t become a problem.

“If we lose him for an extended period, that hurts a lot more,” Boone said.

Brett Gardner jumped on McHugh’s third pitch of the game for a leadoff home run.

It was more than a symbolic way of turning the page, following the Yankees’ forgettable play in a mistake-filled 6-3 loss on Tuesday night.

“We need to clean up and play better baseball,” Gardner said after that game, bearing his own share of that responsibility.

“When you are playing a team as good as the Astros, you can’t afford to give away outs and you can’t afford to make mistakes. They’ll come back to haunt you.”

Paxton quickly gave up two runs in Wednesday’s first inning, on a solo homer by Altuve — overturned on replay after being ruled a double on the field — and an RBI triple by Yuli Gurriel on a sinking drive that evaded Gardner’s diving attempt in center.

Ultimately, Paxton (1-2) was charged with five runs on eight hits and three walks.

Tommy Kahnle entered in the fifth and instantly gave up a two-run homer by Carlos Correa, a fuel-on-the-fire appearance that led to Joe Harvey’s MLB debut that same inning.

Houston tacked on an insurance run in the eighth against Zack Britton, who has not looked sharp in the early going.

———

Angels win

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels arrived in Anaheim a week ago scuffling.

They had played six games and faced two division rivals on the road to start the season and come home for the Angel Stadium opener with one win. They had wasted great pitching performances by falling into an offensive slump so deep they owned a sickly team on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .481 and an unsightly batting average of .178. They even lost the home opener, throttled 11-4 by a Texas Rangers team that is in the early stages of a roster rebuild.

Everything has changed over the last six days here. The Angels are hitting again, the pitchers are holding steady and the wins are piling up. The Angels secured a series sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 4-2 victory Wednesday night and won their sixth game in a row.

Unlike in previous games during this modest streak, the Angels didn’t claw across runs in multiple innings. They got by, instead, assembling a string of six productive plate appearances in the third inning.

Catcher Kevan Smith, who was ejected by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi in the top of the eighth for continuing an argument about the strike zone, was hit by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (1-1) to lead off the third. David Fletcher drew a six-pitch walk. Both moved up a base when Kole Calhoun stroked a single up the middle, loading the bags with no outs.

That’s when Andrelton Simmons strode to the plate. After taking Woodruff’s first pitch, a 96-mph fastball that tailed inside for a ball, he turned on another heater that hung over the plate. He shot it into right field for a run-scoring single and Angel Stadium erupted. Justin Bour followed with a bloop hit to center field that scored two runs. The Angels’ fourth and final run of the game scored on Albert Pujols’ double-play ground ball.

The Angels didn’t need any further production to send the Brewers packing for a three-game series against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Angels starter Felix Pena was not sharp in his third start of the season. He threw 32 balls among his 72 pitches. He bounced pitches in the dirt. He plunked two hitters with an errant pitch, saw hard contact on baseballs put in play, and overall struggled to locate his pitches.

If not for select members of the Angels’ defense, Pena might not have escaped his four-inning outing with only one unearned run charged to his ledger. Outfielder Brian Goodwin started in center field and pulled a Mike Trout-like feat: He tracked a hard-hit line drive off the bat of Yasmani Grandal all the way to the wall in center field, jumped at the warning track and hauled in the baseball before it hit over the yellow line that distinguishes a home run from a ball in play. As Goodwin came down to his feet, the final out of the second inning in his glove, Pena lifted both his fists up in celebration.

In the fourth inning, the left-handed-hitting Mike Moustakas pulled a hard-hit baseball to right field that caromed off the corner wall. Kole Calhoun was in perfect position to play the ricochet and was able to hold Moustakas to a single. Moustakas never scored, but he was able to advance to third base on a hard-hit line-out to deep right field by Eric Thames.

Pena ended the inning with a bases-loaded swinging strikeout of Orlando Arcia. The 29-year-old slapped his glove, did a double fist-pump and roared what appeared to be a Spanish curse word on his way off the mound.

That was the last the Angels saw from Pena, who was replaced by Jaime Barria in the fifth inning.

The Angels will head to Chicago, where they will face the Cubs in unfavorable weather conditions over the weekend, to start a seven-game trip Friday.

Even without the guarantee of Trout, who sustained a minor groin strain Tuesday, in the starting lineup for Friday’s series opener at Wrigley Field, the team’s outlook doesn’t seem so bleak anymore.

———

Pirates win

CHICAGO — Yu Darvish made significant improvements from his previous two starts Wednesday night, but he allowed home runs to Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte in the Cubs’ 5-2 loss to the Pirates at frigid Wrigley Field.

Darvish, who allowed six earned runs, 11 walks and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first two starts, didn’t walk a batter and allowed only five hits in 5 1/3 innings on a night with a game-time temperature of 40 degrees accompanied by 20-mph winds.

In the sixth, Darvish allowed a soft hit to Starling Marte and a check-swing single to Cervelli before he was was pulled in favor of left-hander Kyle Ryan.

Ryan, a groundball specialist, allowed an RBI single down the right-field line to Josh Bell to extend the Pirates’ lead to 4-1, and an errant pickoff attempt at first base by Ryan allowed Cervelli to score.

The Cubs (3-8) wasted a three-hit performance by Jason Heyward, who hit his fourth home run in five games in the fifth.

In the first, Cervelli hit his sixth homer in 31 career games at Wrigley. In the third, Darvish hit opposing pitcher Jordan Lyles with a breaking pitch with one out, and Marte followed later with a two-run homer that carried down the left-field line.

The Cubs missed a chance to cut the deficit in the bottom of the third after Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. opened the inning with hits and moved up on a passed ball charged to Cervelli.

But Darvish and Daniel Descalso struck out, and Kris Bryant flied to center.

The Cubs mounted another rally in the eighth, Bryant’s single, Anthony Rizzo’s walk and Javier Baez’s RBI double put runners at second and third with the tying run at the plate. But left-handed reliever Felipe Vazquez handed Kyle Schwarber his fourth strikeout of the game and got Willson Contreras to fly out to right.

———

Nationals cruise

PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler, his right hand pointed to the sky, moved swiftly Wednesday night as he left the dugout and cut toward the mound. It was just the fourth inning, which meant there were more than two hours until a 15-1 beatdown by the Nationals would finally end, but Nick Pivetta’s outing was done.

It was the end to another disappointing night for Pivetta, who entered the season with such promise but has sputtered in each of his first three starts. The right-hander allowed seven runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Nats. When Kapler reached the mound, Pivetta handed him the ball, dipped his head, and retreated to the dugout.

He threw 39 pitches in the first inning, allowed three runs, and was visited twice by pitching coach Chris Young before recording his first three outs. The first four batters reached base, and it was easy to see that this would not be Pivetta’s night.

The crusher came in the fourth inning, when Anthony Rendon, who is 7 for 14 with five extra-base hits against Pivetta, blasted a three-run double. Pivetta was lifted a batter later, and the blowout — which ended with Aaron Altherr on the mound — was on.

Before Pivetta imploded, manager Gabe Kapler and general Matt Klentak spent part of their afternoon stating the confidence they had in their bullpen after that unit stumbled a night earlier. It might be time to shift those concerns to the rotation, the lone area the Phillies did not address this winter. Just one pitcher, No. 4 starter Zach Eflin, has not stumbled.

The season is just 11 games old, but it’s difficult to imagine the Phillies contending for a division title this summer with the same cast of starting pitchers. That is likely the driving force for management seemingly staying out of the market for reliever Craig Kimbrel, saving their financial resources instead for a rotation upgrade in June or July

The Phillies need to prioritize winning this season over development, Kapler said in spring training. They simply don’t have the luxury to allow a starting pitcher to take his lumps in the majors and hope it becomes a learning experience. If an upgrade is needed before June or July, the Phillies can reach into triple-A for Jerad Eickhoff, Drew Anderson, or another IronPigs starter.

“The sort of football fan mentality of scrutinizing game by game is probably the wrong way to look at it this year,” general manager Matt Klentak said when discussing the National League East. “That doesn’t make it any less frustrating. I get that. But it’s going to be a battle all year.”

Pivetta was replaced by Juan Nicasio, whose first pitch in a week was smoked for an RBI double. Nicasio was charged with two runs in two innings before handing it over to Edubray Ramos, who was rocked for four runs and recorded just two outs after allowing the tying homer in Tuesday’s 10-6 loss. Jose Alvarez, who allowed the winning runs on Tuesday night, gave up one run in 1 2/3 innings.

In the ninth, Altherr struck out two, allowed one run, and recorded more swings and misses than Ramos, Nicasio, and Alvarez.

So much of the Phillies’ faith in Pivetta centered around his ability to rack up strikeouts. He did that on Wednesday, striking out six behind a nice breaking pitch. But he also walked three batters, worked a high pitch count, and found trouble getting movement on his mid-90s fastball. Pivetta is talented, but he has struggled to display that talent on a consistent basis.

After his rough first inning, he retired seven of the next eight batters. Four of the outs were strikeouts, and the lone baserunner reached on an error. He ended the third inning by chasing a light grounder in front of the mound and making a sharp throw to first to retire Yan Gomes. Pivetta pumped his fist. His rough beginning, it seemed, might be behind him. But, an inning later, he would be waiting on the mound as his manager trekked from the dugout.

———

Mets win

NEW YORK — Baseball is truly in the eye of the beholder.

The bottom of the fifth inning at Citi Field on Wednesday night was either the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen (Mets fans) or the ugliest thing you’ve ever witnessed (Twins fans).

The Mets scored six two-out runs in the fifth en route to a 9-6 victory. They scored those six runs on two hits — and only one of the hits contributed to the scoring.

Three Twins pitchers combined to walk six batters and hit another in a seven-batter span. The Mets, trailing 1-0, tied the score on a hit by pitch. Then came three consecutive bases-loaded walks. Then Wilson Ramos, perhaps turning down a potential fourth consecutive bases-loaded walk, grounded a 2-and-0 pitch into right field for a two-run single and a 6-1 Mets lead.

The Mets sent 11 batters to the plate. Three put the ball in play (Ramos twice).

To explain the beginning of the inning we have to start with the end.

The inning ended when Jeff McNeil struck out. McNeil, who was responsible for two outs in the inning, flung down his bat in disgust. He was the only unhappy Met in the building.

Ramos opened the inning with a groundout. McNeil followed with a single to left, the Mets’ first hit against starter Jake Odorizzi, who then walked Amed Rosario and J.D. Davis to load the bases.

With Noah Syndergaard batting, McNeil was picked off third base when a would-be wild pitch banged off the backstop and back to catcher Mitch Garver, who threw to Odorizzi covering home plate.

McNeil, who Syndergaard recently nicknamed “Squirrel,” stopped like a deer in the headlights. He was late scampering back to third and was nailed for the second out.

Then the beauty — or the turn-your-head, don’t-look carnage, depending on your point of view — really began.

Syndergaard walked to re-load the bases. Rookie Twins manager Rocco Baldelli brought in rookie left-hander Andrew Vasquez, who was called up from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the day.

Vasquez threw two balls before hitting Brandon Nimmo in the back to tie the score at 1. Vasquez then bounced a 3-and-2 pitch to Pete Alonso to force in the go-ahead run.

Vasquez fell behind Robinson Cano 2-and-0 before throwing an up-and-in pitch to the backstop for ball three. Vasquez walked Cano on the next pitch to make it 3-1.

Baldelli brought in right-hander Trevor Hildenberger, who walked Michael Conforto on four pitches. 4-1. Ramos took the first two pitches for balls before grounding a two-run single to right to make it 6-1.

The Twins threw 37 pitches without the Mets putting a ball in play before Ramos’ single. Overall, Minnesota pitchers threw 47 pitches (29 balls, 18 strikes).

McNeil ended the 35-minute half-inning by striking out.

The Mets added three runs in the seventh on a two-run single by Conforto and a run-scoring single by McNeil to make it 9-1.

Callaway removed Cano and Alonso for pinch runners, but the Twins were not done yet.

Syndergaard (1-1) allowed one run and two hits over the first seven innings. He was removed in the eighth after the Twins scored twice on a single (Garver), RBI double (Jonathan Schoop) and RBI triple (Byron Buxton) to pull to within 9-3.

Jeurys Familia entered and allowed a run-scoring infield single to pinch hitter Jake Cave. Syndergaard’s final line was seven-plus innings, five hits, four runs, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Max Kepler followed with a double and Jorge Polanco walked to load the bases. Willians Astudillo grounded into a 5-4-3 double play as a run scored to make it 9-5. Familia got out of the jam by getting Eddie Rosario to ground out to second.

———

A’s roll

BALTIMORE — Khris Davis reached another career milestone as he continues to mark his territory as baseball’s most prolific power hitter over the past few seasons.

The A’s crushed a season-high five home runs in Wednesday’s 10-3 win over the Orioles and of course, Davis got in on the action. The slugger hit a pair of home runs, the second being his seventh of the year and 200th home run of his career.

Since the start of the 2016 season, Davis’ 140 home runs are the most in Major League Baseball. As has been the case with most of those, Davis’ two home runs were driven the opposite field to deep right.

Davis’ second home run was a solo shot in the seventh which came immediately after a two-run home run by Matt Chapman. It was the first time the two have gone back-to-back in their careers.

Jurickson Profar and Chad Pinder were the other players to complete the five-homer feat. The A’s (8-8) hit five home runs twice in 2018, first on April 6 in Anaheim and again June 20 at San Diego.

The offensive firepower was plenty of support for Frankie Montas, who looked sharp through six innings of work. The right-hander did not allow a hit until the fifth when Baltimore (5-7) broke through with home runs by Trey Mancini and Rio Ruiz. Montas finished his day allowing three runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts before turning it over to the bullpen.

The A’s collected at least 11 hits for a fourth consecutive game with a total of 13 in Wednesday night’s victory.

———

Reds win

CINCINNATI — For five innings, Trevor Richards kept the basepaths clear for the Miami Marlins. Two shaky innings to start were a distant memory by the time the starting pitcher finished seven innings and Don Mattingly handed the ball to his bullpen with a one-run lead. After two shaky innings, Richards had been dominant.

Two pitches by the bullpen spoiled his effort. In the bottom of the eighth, Miami turned to Drew Steckenrider, who gave up a leadoff home run to Jose Iglesias, then another to Jesse Winker. They were the Cincinnati Reds’ only two runs and enough to beat the Marlins, 2-1, at Great American Ball Park.

Richards and Reds starting pitcher Tyler Mahle traded laborious innings for the first hour of the game. Mahle started the game by walking two Marlins (3-9) in the top of the first, then Richards walked two and loaded the bases for Cincinnati (3-8) in the bottom of the frame. In the second, Mahle walked two more and loaded the bases, then Richards walked two more before escaping unscathed.

In the third, both settled down, but not until after Mahle allowed a solo homer to utility man Neil Walker. The starting pitcher otherwise cruised through the rest of his five innings, setting down in order the last eight he faced. He finished with seven strikeouts.

Richards was even better. The second-year starter threw a career-high 108 pitches in his six innings and he too cruised after the opening two frames, retiring the final 13 Reds he faced in order to lower his ERA to 2.00.

Richards has gone exactly six innings in each of his three starts so far this season. The latest was his best yet. The right-handed pitcher fired six scoreless frames, while striking out seven and allowing just one hit. He did hand out five walks, but only one came after the first two innings and the runner was immediately wiped away trying to take second on a wild pitch.

Like usual, Richards dominated with his change-up. The righty fired 48 of them and got 12 swinging strikes with it. The difference Tuesday was the life on his fastball. He threw 47 four-seam fastballs and 23 were balls, but he also forced Cincinnati into eight swinging strikes with his No. 2 pitch. Five of his strikeouts came with the changeup and the other two off his fastball.

Starting pitching has been one strength for the Marlins so far this season and the bullpen has been another. On Wednesday, the relievers couldn’t hold up. Relief pitcher Adam Conley tossed a 1-2-3 inning, but Steckenrider (0-2) brought the crowd of 11,375 in Cincinnati to life.

And Miami’s mediocre offense couldn’t do anything against Reds’ bullpen of Jared Hughes, Amir Garrett (1-0) and Raisel Iglesias. Hughes tossed 1 2/3 scoreless and Garrett threw another 1 1/3 to get the ball to Iglesias, who notched his first save of the year.

———

Tigers on top

DETROIT — A day later, the task remained tall.

After the Detroit Tigers were overpowered by former American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber on Tuesday, his teammate with equally as overpowering stuff faced them on Wednesday afternoon.

But while the Tigers were only able to chip away at Kluber in the series opener, they were able to chase Bauer in evening the series with a 4-1 win at Comerica Park.

The tone was set by Niko Goodrum, who hit a two-run home run off Bauer in the top of the first inning. Another home run — John Hicks’ first of the season — would come in the sixth, followed by an RBI single by Josh Harrison later in the inning.

The four runs were enough for left-hander Matthew Boyd to earn his first win of the season. Boyd turned in a third consecutive quality start, allowing one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out six batters and walked one.

His only blemish was a hanging breaking ball to Hanley Ramirez in the sixth inning, which Ramirez ripped for an RBI single.

The offense against Bauer was the biggest story, though: The Tigers recorded 10 hits against him and combined with Kluber, 17 hits in 11 2/3 innings.

Joe Jimenez pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Shane Greene picked up his eighth save of the season.

In cold conditions — game-time temperature was 39 degrees but felt much colder because of a whipping wind — Bauer seemed sure to have his way with the Tigers’ offense. Not so. Miguel Cabrera set the table for Goodrum with an early single, before Goodrum hit his first home run of the season, on a line to right field. The Tigers put a baserunner on in each inning against Bauer, who had previously allowed one earned run in 14 innings pitched this season.

Another ho-hum, solid performance from the lefty, this time without the bevy of strikeouts he recorded in his last outing against the Yankees. Though his pitch count climbed early, Boyd pitched efficiently the rest of the way, allowing manager Ron Gardenhire to mix-and-match the final three innings with the bullpen. Boyd struck out six batters and for the time being, moved into the top spot in the major leagues with 29 strikeouts.

After Boyd’s six innings, Gardenhire went to Victor Alcantara in the seventh. Alcantara allowed a leadoff double and retired the next batter, bringing lefty Daniel Stumpf in to face a pair of lefty hitters. Stumpf did his job, retiring both, giving way to the back-end tag-team of Jimenez and Greene. Jimenez retired the first two men before walking the bases loaded, which prompted Gardenhire to bring in Buck Farmer. Farmer ended the inning on a groundout to second base and Greene recorded his eighth save in the ninth.

———

Padres win

SAN FRANCISCO — Nick Margevicius, a rookie who wasn’t supposed to be on the Padres at this point, and Manny Machado, a superstar like the Padres have never had, continued the start to a season unlike many the Padres have ever experienced.

As Margevicius was continuing the surprisingly excellent and premature start to his major league career, allowing one run in six innings, Machado was fielding ground balls and making throws and hitting a solo home run off the top of Oracle Park’s right-field wall that was the deciding run in a 3-1 victory over the Giants on Wednesday.

With the first victory of Margevicius’ career, the Padres clinched their third series win in the four they’ve played in 2019. They are 4-2 on a road trip that continues Thursday in Phoenix with the first of four games against the Diamondbacks.

As early as it is, and as many challenges as remain, the Padres’ 8-5 start has been bettered just once (2009) and matched just once (2015) in the franchise’s past 20 years.

Machado made a barehanded grab and threw across the diamond for an out in the third. In the fourth, he denied the Giants a go-ahead run by throwing out Erik Kratz at home on a play so unexpected Kratz didn’t even slide, almost certainly believing Machado would cede the run and get an out at first base.

In the next half-inning, Machado launched a first-pitch fastball for his third homer of the season, breaking a 1-1 tie.

The Padres added a run in the ninth when Hunter Renfroe tripled and Wil Myers drove him home with a single.

Trey Wingenter relieved Margevicius (1-1), who had struck out the heart of the Giants order on 12 pitches in the top of the sixth.

Wingenter retired the first two batters he faced, and left-hander Brad Wieck came in to get Brandon Belt to end the seventh.

After pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval led off the eighth with a doubled flared inside the right-field line against Wieck, Craig Stammen came on to get the next three outs.

Kirby Yates earned his seventh save by stranding runners at second and third in a scoreless ninth.

The Padres took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Luis Urias walked, went to second on Margevicius’ sacrifice bunt and scored on a single by Manuel Margot. The Giants tied the game in the fourth on Kevin Pillar’s solo home run, his ninth RBI of the three-game series.