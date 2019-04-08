By Mike Tupa

Carson Rainbolt made an impressive second-round showing — and his four Bartlesville High School golf teammates also each improved in the second round — during last weekend’s Owasso Invitational boys’ tourney.

After shooting 90 during the first go-round, Rainbolt shaved 15 strokes during his second journey through the course for 75. He finished with 165 for the day.

Evan Lauritsen finished just two strokes back of Rainbolt. Lauritsen came in at 167 (87-80).

Taton Hopkins whittled off the team’s third-best showing (169, 89-80).

Jarod Harder rounded out the top four Bruin scores (176, 91-85), followed by first-year linkster Holden Bryant at 242 (123-119).

As a team, Bartlesville (677, 357-320).

shaved 37 strokes — an average of better than two strokes per hole — during the second time through.

Their 320 mark the second round ranked ninth best among the 16 teams in the field.

But their first round struggles resulted in landing in 15th overall in the final standings.

Edmond North (588) won the championship, followed by Edmond Memorial (614) and Norman North (615).

Had they shot 320 for each round, the Bruins would have come in fifth place.