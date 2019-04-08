By Tyler Palmateer

The Norman Transcript.

(TNS) — Parnell Motley always noticed something a little different about Delarrin Turner-Yell. The freshman safety had a different presence from the start.

“I was like ‘Dang, who is that guy?’” said Motley, a junior Oklahoma cornerback. “I knew he was a fast guy but I didn’t know how physical he was. He kept showing it throughout last year, week by week, what kind of guy he was and kept improving.”

That trajectory continues.

Last week, OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Turner-Yell and Patrick Fields would be the starting safeties if the season were to start now. Personnel can be fluid this spring as Grinch installs a new defense, but the point was well taken. The two sophomores are impressing.

“I think, through seven days, I remember every bad play they had,” Grinch said. “They’ve been a steady group. I think that would be a real appropriate way to say it. You’re always fighting to find playmakers on every level of your defense. Certainly they’ve made their share.”

Robert Barnes, who made eight starts at safety last season, isn’t practicing this spring due to injury. Tre Norwood started OU’s last two games at safety, but has been moved around in the secondary.

Turner-Yell missed the first six games of 2018-19 due to injury, but was noticed once healthy. Fields was a similar case; he played in just six games, but was relied on more over the final four games.

Fields had a career-high eight tackles against Alabama in the Orange Bowl.

“I was always practicing well. I had to wait for my opportunity,” he said. “They were older and were over me. I just had to wait for my opportunity. Everything started clicking once I started playing because then I started gaining a lot of confidence. I started learning this is really the same thing as high school just the guys are a little bigger and the speed is a little faster.”

—No more peeking: Shane Beamer relied heavily on a small piece of notebook paper with OU’s offensive plays on it last spring, his first with the team.

The assistant head coach for offense and tight ends/H-backs coach doesn’t need it anymore in year two.

“I’ve got a much better understanding of everything. From not just my position, but what the quarterback’s looking at, what the running backs are doing, what the receivers are doing, why we’re doing it,” Beamer said. “Why [Lincoln Riley’s] calling what he’s calling in certain situations. A lot more comfortable, a lot more confident. It makes it a lot easier out there being able to see the big picture.”

—Riley’s watching: Texas Tech has Riley’s attention this weekend, as his alma mater makes a historic Final Four run.

Tech beat Michigan State on Saturday and will face Virginia at 8:20 p.m. Monday on CBS in the title game.

The Red Raiders are trying to become the first Big 12 team since Kansas (2008) to win a men’s basketball national title. They would be the first Texas team to win a Division I men’s basketball title since Texas Western, now UTEP, won in 1966.

“I was excited for [Tech coach Chris Beard], I was,” Riley said. “Certainly would have rather seen the Sooners there, but it’s exciting for the community and that school. Coach Beard’s done a really nice job there, so I’ll definitely be rooting for them here this weekend without a doubt.”