It’s been a long dryspell for the Oklahoma Wesleyan University softball program.

Correction: It was a long dryspell.

Inspired by the gritty pitching of Bartlesville High School graduate Abbey Ely, the Lady Eagles knocked off Ottawa (Kan.) University, 3-0, on Saturday, to snap an eight-game losing streak.

The Lady Eagles — who had been 15-3 in their previous 18 outings — nailed down their seventh win overall and second in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

