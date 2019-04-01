WASHINGTON (TNS) — The specter of Zion Williamson loomed large.

Duke’s all-world freshman alters shots with his mere presence, creeping into the back of opponents’ heads like an invisible sixth defender.

His 6-feet-7, 285-pound physique make other big men appear small. He becomes a wrecking ball as a scorer and offensive rebounder.

The college basketball world knows him by one name. So will the NBA very soon.

None of that bothered Xavier Tillman.

The Michigan State forward held his ground defensively against Williamson, getting three steals and blocking two shots. Tillman also equaled a career high with 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting, including a 3-pointer, to help send the Spartans to the Final Four with a 68-67 victory.

And deliver a defeat to Duke that likely ends the brief but meteoric college career of Williamson, who very well could be the No. 1 pick in this summer’s NBA draft.

“Obviously I don’t focus on individual battles, but he played great, solid defense,” Williamson said of Tillman. “And I think what they did was, I think when I catch it on the post they would bring or two or three defenders, so I wouldn’t be able to do spin. And it was great defense obviously. He played great defense.”

Williamson still got plenty of work done, finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

He had 17 points and eight boards in the second half, scoring 10 in the first 4:48 to help Duke open with a 12-5 run in one of the 16 lead changes in the game. Much of that came from aggressive post moves and banging the offensive glass, where he had seven of his rebounds to help the Blue Devils to a 42-31 overall edge.

However, Tillman crashed just as hard. The 6-8, 245-pound sophomore finished with nine rebounds, including six offensive boards. He got help with nine Kenny Goins rebounds, four of them on offense, and five boards from Nick Ward off the bench. The Spartans managed to keep Duke’s second-chance points edge to 16-12.

“We did a decent job keeping Zion off the boards,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “When they put them in the post, that was tough sledding. We had to make a couple of adjustments on some switching we did. Players made good adjustments on the run, too, and that was big.”

Tillman’s pressure and help defense from the Spartans’ guards also forced Williamson into five of Duke’s 17 turnovers that led to 24 MSU points.

Tillman said the mission for guarding Williamson was “just not to let him do his tendency.

“He’s a heavy right-shoulder guy,” Tillman said. “So just try to limit him from going right shoulder as much as we could, to make his touches tough, and not to give up any lobs either.”

Williamson still finished at the rim a few times with dunks, but so did Tillman. He made the Duke star earn his 10 of 19 shooting.

Neither Williamson nor Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski would address what would come next for them.

“I’d rather not talk about the future right now,” Krzyzewski said. “Let’s just, like Zion said, let’s deal with the moment, and also give respect to the moment, the moment of their victory and the moment of our season ending. And I’d rather just deal with that.”

Still, Williamson’s next game all but certainly will be in the NBA. And Tillman’s next game will be in Minneapolis, with a national title the ultimate prize.

“It’s unreal,” Tillman said on the court after the win. “In the summer, I just had that in my head, working on my body, working on my game, working on my shot. I was just so possessed to want to come back to the tournament and make a mark. And as you can see, we did it.”

—-

Auburn tips Kentucky

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Auburn has taken the road never traveled to reach its first Final Four.

In defeating Kentucky 77-71 in overtime to capture the Midwest Regional title on Sunday, the Tigers knocked off college basketball’s winningest program.

This after Auburn became the first program to defeat Kansas and North Carolina, teams that rank second and third on the all-time victory list, in successive games.

“This group wanted to make history,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “To do this against some of the best teams, against some of the best coaches in college basketball makes it more impressive.

“It’s an honor to even be on the floor with those programs.”

It’s been an amazing run for Auburn, which got away from its deadly 3-point shooting on Sunday but relied heavily on its backcourt to claim the victory.

Point guard Jared Harper was especially effective in the extra period. He scored the first four points on drives to open a lead and helped put the game on ice with free throws down the stretch. He scored 12 of his 26 points in overtime.

Bryce Brown added 24 points for the Tigers and was huge in helping get back into the game from an early double-digit deficit.

The game swung in the final minutes of regulation. The Tigers led 56-50 with seven minutes left, but Kentucky’s defense got tough and the Wildcats’ star rose to the occasion. PJ Washington, who had missed the first two rounds of the tournament with a foot injury, followed his miss near the basket with a stickback to give his team a 60-58 lead with a minute remaining in regulation.

Harper’s drive with 38 seconds to play tied the game, and when Kentucky came up empty on its possession, the Tigers had 13 seconds to end it before overtime.

The look Auburn got wasn’t a good one: forward Horace Spencer, who didn’t score in the game, fired a three-pointer from the left wing. The ball bounded away as the horn sounded with the game tied at 60.

Auburn trailed by as many as 11 in the first half. But the Tigers cut the margin to five before halftime. Jared Harper’s four-point play was a big moment late in the half.

The team that had scored in lightning-quick fashion in what became blowout victories over North Carolina in the regional semifinals and Kansas in the second round, was at it again. Auburn used a 10-0 run early in the second half to grab its first lead of the game.

Brown’s personal five-point possession fueled the run. He was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made the first two free throws before missing the third. Auburn hustled down the rebound and Brown swished a corner 3-pointer for a 40-37 lead.

Inspiration for Auburn arrived by wheelchair during a second half timeout. Chuma Okeke, who suffered a torn ACL late in the Tigers’ victory over North Carolina, was piloted to the Auburn bench, where he took a spot behind the team to chants of “Chu-ma! Chu-ma!”

Auburn became the second program to beat Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina in the same tournament, joining Arizona in 1997, but the first to do it in succession.