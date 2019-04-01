By Erik Horne

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — Dallas took the lead too easily. Out of a timeout, rookie guard Jalen Brunson went past Paul George, forcing Steven Adams to rotate. Mavericks forward Dwight Powell had an easy dunk. That wasn’t the main issue.

On the next possession, Russell Westbrook drove and passed to nowhere. He meant to dump off to Adams, but it was a failed play in a congested area. The Thunder still had two more chances to go ahead late, but Dennis Schroder missed two 3-point looks.

Even that wasn’t the issue.

In the Thunder’s 106-103 loss to the Mavericks on Sunday, OKC’s seventh in its last 10 games, the Thunder’s offense may have hit a new low for ineptitude. Why? Look no further than a 40-year-old future Hall of Famer.

Dirk Nowitzki’s seven points on 2-of-10 shooting weren’t the difference in the game. A poor finishing 1-of-8 start to the first quarter in which the Thunder trio of Westbrook, Paul George and Adams all missed layups can quickly explain OKC’s offensive slog.

The Thunder’s lack of being able to take advantage of Nowitzki’s presence on the floor, however — particularly in isolation — quickly became a microcosm of the game and its season.

“We’ve got to play for 48 minutes,” said Schroder, who shot 3-of-11, 1-of-6 from 3. “Everyone, including me, defensively and offensively. We’ve just got to do it together.”

The Thunder collectively shot just 38.8 percent from the field and 15-of-29 (51.7 percent) within five feet of the rim. The Thunder shoots 60.3 percent from five feet and in for the season. Sunday’s percentage would have been worst in the league by a mile.

Tied 75-75 in the third quarter, the Thunder worked to get great matchups and responded correctly, driving at the 7-footer. Schroder and George were each isolated against him and went to the rim.

Schroder allowed Nowitzki to block him from behind. George had Nowitzki backpedaling and missed a scoop shot. The Mavs scored the last five points of the quarter.

The Mavericks were 14 points better than the Thunder with Nowitzki in the game. He pulled down a season-high 13 rebounds when his previous high was seven, even snagging an offensive rebound over Markieff Morris to help the Mavericks win the rebound battle 52-49.

Urgency applies at the offensive end, as well.

“I don’t know,” Schroder said as to why the Thunder isn’t playing a full 48 minutes with the playoffs two weeks away. “We got out and didn’t execute, didn’t do it defensively in the first half. In the second half we came out and were doing good. We’ve just got to do it for 48.”

The Thunder can talk about having urgency all it wants. Its offense struggled with the task of breaking down a player who’s essentially immobile.

Thunder guard Raymond Felton said he couldn’t answer why OKC struggles to exploiting mismatches with regularity.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to make shots,” Felton said. “Simple as that.”

If the Thunder is on the same page about one thing, it’s the message coming out of the locker room.

“The ball sometimes doesn’t go in the basket,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “Even coming down the stretch, I thought our guys got some fairly decent looks to close the game out. I thought Russell found Jerami (Grant) on the underneath the baseline there and they did a good job of moving the ball to find some threes that just didn’t go down.

“What happens is this is why we’ve got to be a defensive team first.”

The Mavericks made 10 of its first 18 3-point attempts before the Thunder tightened up to keep them to 6-of-26 the rest of the way. But that wasn’t the issue, even if Donovan said the 3-point line hurt the Thunder the most.

“We’re playing hard; things are just not going our way right now,” Felton said. “Unfortunately, it’s toward the end of the season, but we’ve still got five games to clean it up before we get to the postseason.”

When the Thunder gets to the playoffs, there won’t be 40-year-olds standing in its way.

—

Clippers win

LOS ANGELES — JaMychal Green laid atop a foam roller on the carpet of the Los Angeles Clippers’ locker room Sunday night and tapped out a text message one hour before tipoff.

When he moved from the carpet to a chair in front of his locker, the phone stayed in his hand.

Before jogging down a Staples Center hallway to the arena’s weight room a few minutes later, he checked his messages again, just to be safe.

Sunday night’s matchup against Green’s former team, Memphis, was a reminder of all that has gone right for the 28-year-old forward since the Grizzlies traded him to the Clippers in February. The 6-foot-9 Green holds an important role off the bench for a playoff team with designs on keeping its surprising season rolling in the postseason.

Yet leaving behind a Grizzlies team with one of the NBA’s worst records also meant leaving in Memphis a girlfriend in her final trimester of pregnancy, who, along with their 5-year-old daughter, stayed in Tennessee.

The due date for their son was March 28 but it came and went without any news, and so Green kept his phone close and his ringer loud throughout the weekend as he awaited The Call.

“I’m checking it all the time,” Green said. “Anytime I’m around my phone, gotta make sure she’s all right.”

Green’s waiting game held more suspense than Sunday’s action against his former team. The Clippers barely labored during a 113-96 victory against a Grizzlies team missing seven players to injuries. After scoring the first basket, Memphis never led again. One Grizzlies player, guard Dusty Hannahs, was so anonymous to arena security staffers that some double-checked that the guard on a 10-day contract was in fact on the roster when he took the court for warmups.

Danilo Gallinari scored a game-high 27 points and Green added 15 points and five rebounds. With the Clippers’ 26-point lead down to 11 with 5:02 remaining, Green made a three-pointer in front of Memphis’ bench to provide breathing room.

Green played with much on his mind. In the last six weeks he has navigated a new locker room, playbook and city while calling his family in Memphis three times daily.

“It’s pretty tough but work comes first,” Green said. “I just focus on the game and after the game call my girl to see how she’s feeling. If she gives me a heads up, I’ll be out of here.”

Along the way he has compartmentalized family and basketball. He scored 18 points, his most since joining the Clippers (47-31), during Saturday’s victory against Cleveland and was again hailed by coach Doc Rivers as a player he can turn to with complete trust.

It goes both ways. Green knows that once he alerts Rivers that his newborn is on the way, he can be on the next plane to Tennessee. He plans to spend a day, perhaps two, before returning to the team as it makes its final push for playoff seeding with four games left.

“I just tell them, ‘Let me know,’ ” Rivers said. “I just want them to be with family. Go.”

Like the Clippers, who moved within percentage points of Utah for fifth in the West, the Grizzlies (31-46) were one of the NBA’s early surprises. They’ve become listless in recent months and the absence of solid veterans such as Green and Garrett Temple, who were traded for Clippers guard Avery Bradley on Feb. 7, hasn’t helped the slide.

“As hard as he plays, as hard as he works, you can’t help but respect him,” Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Green.

At halftime, with the Clippers leading by 15 and shooting 65 percent on attempts taken inside the three-point arc, Green checked his phone again, just in case labor had begun. It hadn’t, so he returned for the second half and scored 10 points.

After the final buzzer, he traded small-talk and smiles with former teammates who are on a four-game road trip. If everything goes as planned, Green will return to Memphis before the Grizzlies do, bound as quickly as possible to a hospital where family awaits.

“It’s nothing I can plan for so when it happens, it happens,” he said. “Just waiting on that day.”

———

Lakers display spirit

NEW ORLEANS — When LeBron James entered the arena to join his teammates on the bench, a crowd spotted with Los Angeles Lakers fans wearing his jersey cheered. They turned their cellphones toward him to preserve the memory of seeing him in person.

To see him play, they’ll have to wait.

The Lakers continued their hot streak Sunday with a 130-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, matching their largest margin of victory this season and their win total from last season. They led by as many as 30 in their first game since announcing James would not play again this season, and the Lakers also played without Kyle Kuzma, who has tendinitis in his left foot.

“We cut some dead weight before the game started tonight so we had better playmakers out there and the guys did a nice job of executing and really playing for each other,” coach Luke Walton quipped without cracking a smile. “Which was nice. Because this time of the season, a lot of guys are trying to get stats. But if someone was open, we were making the extra pass and guys were cheering for each other and having a good time.”

The Lakers point guards led the way with Rajon Rondo scoring 24 points and Alex Caruso netting a career-high 23. Center JaVale McGee contributed 23 points and 16 rebounds as the Lakers won for the fourth time in five games.

The Pelicans, who sat Anthony Davis, were led by former Laker Julius Randle, who scored 17 points and had five rebounds.

The Lakers (35-42) already had ended the season for Lonzo Ball (left ankle sprain), Brandon Ingram (blood clot) and Josh Hart (right knee tendinitis).

For James, the decision came Saturday afternoon as the Lakers were preparing for their trip to New Orleans.

“He wants to play,” Walton said before the game. “My understanding from the medical staff, they finally said, ‘Look, it’s just not worth it anymore. Let’s make sure you have a healthy summer.’ “

James will be with the team for the last road game of the season Tuesday in Oklahoma City. The Lakers then will play their final four games at Staples Center, one of them a Los Angeles Clippers home game.

“It’s good for the guys,” Walton said of James being with the team. “You know part of going into this season was, ‘Look, we’re putting you with a lot of young players. There’s a lot of new guys, as far as the free agents coming in and whatnot.’ So the more time that, ideally, they’d spend together on the floor would be beneficial, but anytime they can get together off the floor, I think, helps for down the road as well.”

The Lakers started Lance Stephenson and Moe Wagner at forward, McGee at center, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rondo in the backcourt. Caruso played 29 minutes, Johnathan Williams played 15 minutes and rookie second-round pick Isaac Bonga played 23 minutes and 29 seconds.

Even rookie forward Jemerrio Jones, the team’s newest addition, got five minutes of playing time and scored his first NBA bucket.

“If I get (a chance) now I’m going to do what I do best,” said Jones, an undrafted free agent from New Mexico State who was called up from the South Bay Lakers. “Play hard, you never know who’s watching. Just do you.”

The game remained close in the first half, with the score tied after one quarter and the Pelicans leading by one after two. But the Lakers outscored the Pelicans 44-22 in the third quarter, with Caruso contributing 12.

“Luke’s been preaching that, talking about being professionals and showing up every day and doing our job and part of that’s playing hard and playing to win regardless of what our situation is with the season,” Caruso said. “I think we just have a good group of character within this group of guys. It showed tonight.”

———

Wizards topple Nuggets

DENVER - As the Washington Wizards’ season winds down, Troy Brown has been busy editing his career highlights. Jabari Parker is giving the team many reasons - 20 million of them, he hopes - to re-sign him, and Thomas Bryant is still trolling with the best of them.

The curtain soon will fall on the 2018-19 Wizards, but there are players who still need games such as Sunday’s for their development and hopes in free agency. During the Wizards’ 95-90 win at the Denver Nuggets, several were able to give their personal aspirations a boost.

Washington improved to 32-46 by knocking off one of the best teams in the Western Conference and closed its last extended road trip of the season 2-2.

For the second straight game in his rookie season, Brown notched a career high; this time he had 24 points, a game high. Brown looks to close the season as the starting small forward, and against Denver (51-25) he logged another career best with 42 minutes while bringing the ball up and looking for his shot as Washington closed out the Nuggets.

With 6:08 remaining, Brown confidently elevated for his fifth 3-point attempt of the game. And just like the previous four, it was true. The shot gave Washington an 86-82 lead, an advantage it maintained until the end.

“I felt like it was kind of rolling out of last game,” said Brown, who scored a previous career-best 15 points Friday night at Utah. “So coming off of that, today I felt confident.”

Brown ultimately made 5 of 7 3-point tries while the rest of the Wizards went 1 for 17.

“I went through a little period of not hitting a lot of shots,” he said. “It was kind of tough for me, but I just kept the same routine. I just have to believe in my shot and play with confidence. Now I see what I’m capable of, so hopefully it will all roll over.”

The Wizards thrived with 58 points in the paint, dwarfing Denver’s output (46) as Parker led the interior attack. Parker, whose 6-foot-8, 245-pound frame belies his athleticism, stayed in the lane for dunks and cutting layups. Five of his eight field goals came within the restricted circle as he poured in 20 points.

“Offensively, he’s pretty dynamic,” coach Scott Brooks said before the game. “When he goes downhill, he’s explosive and he gets above the rim and isn’t really concerned (with) who’s in the front of him. He’s got the speed of a smaller guy up and down the court.”

This July, Parker’s contract has a $20 million team option. If the Wizards decline it, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Bryant, another potential free agent, led an effective bench that propelled the Wizards to a 30-point second quarter. Bryant also was on the floor in the final quarter, outlasting All-Star Nikola Jokic.

Bobby Portis had his moments against Jokic - giving the center a bloody nose after slapping his face on a play at the rim and later leaping on him for a piggyback ride while drawing a foul.

“Man, I just held on to him. I didn’t want to fall,” Portis said, explaining the play. “If I fell, he was going to fall with me. I just held on to him, just trying to bring some physicality to the game.”

Bryant was the catalyst for Jokic’s early departure.

While being defended by Bryant with 3:47 remaining, Jokic cut the Wizards’ lead to two. After his layup, Jokic got in the face of official James Capers and complained about contact from Bryant. Jokic’s outcry drew his second technical foul - and an automatic ejection. Bryant applauded and gestured toward the locker room, telling everyone at Pepsi Center where Jokic was heading.

“Obviously, I think our physicality - (it didn’t) bother him, but it kind of got under his skin a little bit,” Portis said. “I think the refs did a great job of letting us go out there and be physical with each other and just letting us go out there and bang.”

Jokic finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds, but Bryant matched his rebounding total as he got 20 points - and the last laugh.

—

Warriors blow away Hornets

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Warriors have two guards that can make almost any shot from any distance. So good luck trying to stop Stephen Curry. That might come at the expense of leaving Klay Thompson open.

The Warriors also have two forwards that can playmake for others. So good luck trying to limit Draymond Green’s passing. That might just make it easier for Kevin Durant to make a play.

The Warriors finished with a 137-90 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at Oracle Arena for all the familiar reasons. They have plenty of talent.

But the Warriors (52-24) cemented a Pacific Division I title for the fifth consecutive season and their most lopsided win of the season because of how well they used those star players.

Curry (25 points) and Thompson (24) took care of the scoring. Thompson went 9-of-16 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3. Curry shot 8-of-14 overall and 5-of-8 from deep. Curry broke his own NBA record by making at least five 3’s in eight consecutive games. Thompson surpassed Rashard Lewis for 16th place on the NBA’s all-time career 3’s list.

Durant and Green took care of the playmaking. While Durant added 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting, he also recorded nine assists. While Green added 10 points on a 4-of-6 clip and 2-of-4 mark from 3, he also had nine assists.

As a result, the Warriors cruised against the Hornets (35-41) well before the game was over and cemented a one-game cushion over the Denver Nuggets (52-25) for first place in the Western Conference with six regular-season contests left. The Warriors entered the fourth quarter with a 105-72. In related news, Warriors coach Steve Kerr rested all four of those players for the entire fourth.