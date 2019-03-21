By Erik Horne

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — Paul George stepped to the free throw line to shoot a technical foul shot after the Raptors committed a defensive three seconds violation. He nodded back to the Thunder bench. Trailing by double digits, the Thunder needed every point in the early stages of the fourth quarter.

George missed, the Thunder’s 12th missed free throw of the night. It was a microcosm of the Thunder’s fractured play which has pained it on both ends in its worst stretch of the season.

The Thunder’s 123-114 loss to the Raptors was more than just missed free throws.

“We’ve got to shoot better than 57 percent from the free-throw line,” Donovan said. “I think we’re getting answers to things that we’re going to have to do at a high level.”

The problem is the Thunder doesn’t do those things at a high level. It’s 15-of-29 free throw shooting on Thursday dropped it to 28th in the NBA.

Yes, the Thunder forced overtime with a furious 32-18 fourth quarter in which its defense buckled down to force the Raptors into 7-of-22 shooting. But by halftime, the Raptors had blistered the Thunder’s defense, which offered little resistance, particularly from the 3-point line.

Donovan yelled “match up” as the Raptors stormed down on the fast break. If “match up” means Steven Adams scrambling to defend three different players as the ball pings from Raptor-to-Raptor without any resistance, then the Thunder was listening.

The rest of the Thunder players aimlessly watched the fast-moving ball, no Toronto player keeping it for more than two seconds. Eventually Pascal Siakam hit the Raptors’ eighth 3-pointer in 13 tries.

Yes, Russell Westbrook has his moments of brilliance in a 42-point effort, including a surging layup with 1.1 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. But when the Thunder made it to overtime, having to rally from as much as 19 points down, it was there in spite of eight Westbrook turnovers and there without George.

George fouled out with 19.9 seconds left, scoring 19 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Without him, the Thunder was outscored 13-4 in overtime.

It wasn’t just George’s scoring which was missing, but simple execution. The Thunder had a shot to cut the game to one possession when Jerami Grant bobbled a pass out of bounds. The Thunder could ill afford to gift the Raptors with extra possessions, particularly with George sidelined.

But the Thunder was exposed before that, fortunate to be trailing only 63-55 at halftime considering it missed 10 free throws and allowed the Raptors to explode for 8-of-15 from 3-point range before the break

That single digit gap didn’t last long.

In the span of 1:22 of game time, the Raptors pushed an eight-point lead to 16.

“We were playing from behind too much,” Donovan said. “I mentioned about the adversity and the challenges. This is a really really good team, and you just can’t really have lapses for a quarter or coming out of the locker room because you end up having to play from behind.”

Aside from lapses, though, the Thunder’s offense doesn’t look like it has a plan. It’s not a one-game problem — it’s existed for much of the season, but was an open sore exposed to the nation in the Thunder’s Saturday blowout loss to Golden State.

Too many Thunder stretches have gone like its start the third quarter Wednesday. Grant leaned into an off-balance fadeaway jumper. George tried to force his way through Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. Adams bobbled a George pass for a turnover. Those no-pass possessions or errant jump shots led to easy opportunities for the Raptors.

The run left Westbrook fuming, slapping a sideline chair meant for Donovan as the coach called a timeout with 10:38 left in the third quarter.

“The start of the third we did not do a good enough job defensively,” Donovan said. “We had turnovers, possessions that were not great offensively.

“We made enough plays to get ourselves back in the game. I give our guys a lot of credit. We were out of the game with two minutes to go.”

The Thunder rarely if ever quits. But the problems which precede the final push are too much to overcome against the best, or even the not so good, in the NBA nightly. The Thunder is currently mired in a state in which one leaking hole is plugged and another springs almost immediately.

And when OKC wakes up on Thursday morning, its faltering play from all areas will have it in eighth in the Western Conference standings with 10 games to go.

The Thunder will make the playoffs, but playing like this, how long will it be there when it arrives?

—-

Mavs fall to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (TNS) — Fresh off a historic night in which Dirk Nowitzki became the No. 6 scorer in NBA history, the Dallas Mavericks arrived in Portland having officially been eliminated from playoff contention.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said the focus points of the season’s final 12 games would be to continue to try to be a better rebounding team and to get improvement from individual players and build for next season.

Wednesday night’s 126-118 loss to Portland wasn’t much of a step in the rebounding department. The Mavericks were outrebounded 48-35 en route to their ninth loss in the last 10 games and their 14th defeat in the last 16 games.

The Mavericks led midway through the second quarter, but Portland’s Damian Lillard got going offensively, on his way to a game-high 33 points.

The bright spots for Dallas were a late charge by bench players, led by Justin Jackson (21 points) and Trey Burke (15 points) — and the first NBA minutes and point-scored by Kostas Antetokounmpo.

“It’s a great feeling, man,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a dream come true and I was excited I was able to score a point.”

With 33 seconds left, he made one of two free-throws.

“That’s crazy because that’s how my brother (Giannis) got his first point, too,” he said. “He missed the first one and made the second one.”

———

Bulls drop Wizards

CHICAGO — With Otto Porter Jr. sidelined by a right shoulder injury and Zach LaVine a late scratch with a right thigh bruise, the Bulls started their 21st lineup Wednesday against the Wizards.

The new-look lineup, which featured Antonio Blakeney’s first career start, changed Kris Dunn’s role again as it eliminated two primary scorers.

Then again, Dunn sounded intent on getting back to a more aggressive approach anyway.

“I took a sacrifice for this team because we have so many great scorers. And I understand that. But at the same time, I feel like I have to get back to what I do,” Dunn said. “Be more aggressive. That’s the approach I’m taking.”

Dunn had a monster game with a season-high 26 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals, and he assisted on Lauri Markkanen’s dagger 3-pointer with 32.3 seconds left in overtime for a 126-120 victory. Markkanen had 32 points and 13 rebounds for his first 20-point game since March 1.

When Dunn is at his best, he talks about playing with swagger. But when coach Jim Boylen moved to a multi-ballhandler system several weeks ago, Dunn admitted to playing more stationary. He talked about playing off the ball and in the corner, saying it “kind of deterred” his strengths.

“It’s still a learning process,” Dunn said. “Growing up, I always had that ball in my hands. I never had to play off guard. So I’m trying to figure it out and stay positive.”

In this regard, Dunn has been exemplary, according to Boylen.

“He cares about the team,” Boylen said. “It’s not about him. He’ll do whatever we ask him to do to try to win. He will make the adjustment. He guarded a shooting guard the other night. So now he’s in chase mode instead of (defending) dribble-drive mode. Those are different positions to guard. He just locked in and did what he was asked to do.

“I talk about options and obligations. He feels very obligated to play well for the team. And when he doesn’t, it bothers him.”

Dunn no longer is mentioned when management talks about the core or foundational pieces, and management is focused on upgrading the position via either the draft or free agency. That doesn’t mean there’s not a place on next season’s roster for Dunn, who remains on his team-friendly, rookie-scale contract.

It just means Dunn may be done as a starter.

Then again, maybe not. Dunn always seems to play best when backed into a corner. And after returning from a left MCL sprain that cost him 24 games, the third-year guard focused on getting primary scorers LaVine and Markkanen in their element. The February acquisition of Porter added a scorer to Dunn’s to-do list.

It’s clear when there are fewer scorers that Dunn looks for his shot more. He almost posted a double-double by halftime against the Wizards.

Dunn also has tried to make adjustments at the defensive end. After ranking among the league leaders with two steals per game last season, Dunn is down to 1.5 this season.

“Just trying to not gamble too much,” he said. “It’s all about the team. You have to be fundamentally sound for the team. If I get out of position, it breaks down the defense. I still have that tendency because I love to ballhawk. I think I improved a little bit on that — not too much.

“But I’ve tried to stay out of foul trouble. Because I play so aggressive and so hard, the refs are going to blow that whistle. I feel if I keep doing it, it will help my career.”

Boylen admitted he rode Dunn hard on the recent three-game trip, taking out some frustrations on how the Bulls were operating as a unit on his point guard.

“And he took it and tried to get us going in the right direction,” Boylen said. “We need leadership. We need guys who take control of the team. A couple times I got on him about that, and he responded, which I like. He’s a tough kid.”

Jabari Parker, whom the Bulls traded in the Porter deal, led the Wizards with 28 points, and Bradley Beal had 27. Shaq Harrison, solid for the Bulls with 18 points and four steals, inexplicably fouled Beal on a 3-pointer with 44.6 seconds left in overtime.

In regulation, Ryan Arcidiacono split two free throws with 14.2 seconds left, and Beal’s baseline jumper with 2.4 seconds left tied it. After a timeout, Robin Lopez couldn’t complete a handoff to Markkanen and drove to dunk after the buzzer.

A huge play occurred with 50.5 seconds left in regulation when officials upgraded Bobby Portis’ foul on Markkanen to a flagrant-one. Markkanen sank both free throws for a three-point lead.

———

Jazz overwhelm Knicks

NEW YORK — David Fizdale ticked off the names one after another, listing the players who were out of action Wednesday night for the Knicks. There was Dennis Smith Jr., still sidelined with no return in sight from a back injury. Frank Ntilikina was still at least a few more days away from playing for the first time in nearly two months. Allonzo Trier came up lame with a calf strain and even Kadeem Allen was sick and sent home.

That left 10 active players, which as you might expect were not enough to keep up with the Jazz and might not have been enough talent even if you let all 10 play at once. The Knicks trailed by as many as 37 points — which on the plus side was less of a deficit than they faced in the last game — as they fell to Utah, 137-116, at Madison Square Garden.

More than just missing the full complement of players to try to squeeze a win out of a season already gone south, it was another night wasted for what Fizdale and the Knicks really want right now — to see some growth from the young players who will be back on the roster. The common denominator among the four guards out of action is that they all could be back next season — something you can’t say for most of the roster.

When the Knicks made the trade that brought Smith to New York, Fizdale talked about seeing him play together with Ntilikina, who was taken one spot ahead of him in the lottery two years ago. While Donovan Mitchell, who had 30 points in three quarters, being on hand served as a reminder of the player that was passed on while both Smith and Ntilikina were selected, the focus for the Knicks was getting something out of the players they have.

“I think we’ve got a good body of work in already,” Fizdale said before the game. “I just feel bad for the guys because it knocks them out of rhythm. I know they wanted to finish, to power through the end of the season. Little nagging injuries often grab you, especially at this time of the year.

“But I think we know a lot about our guys right now. My biggest thing is I was hoping that in these next 11 we could get another look and maybe they could take another little jump in some part of their game. Hopefully we can get Dennis back soon enough to see that.”

The player who might have more to prove than any is Ntilikina, who has been limited to 41 games this season, sidelined with a variety of injuries — the latest a strained groin that has kept him sidelined since Jan. 27. He practiced with Westchester Tuesday and will work with them again Thursday before possibly playing for the Knicks Friday.

It has been a lost season and since he went down the Knicks traded for Smith, who immediately grabbed the starting point guard job. But Ntilikina insisted he has nothing to prove.

“It might be important for you, but for me, just, I want to play basketball,” Ntilikina said. “I want to grow with this team, my guys. All that showing and stuff is for you guys and for the fans. Me, I hate being on the side, not playing basketball and I just want to be out there progressing and helping my teammates. So yeah, for me, it’s important to play even if it’s this late in the year.”

There are just 10 games remaining in the season and even if Ntilikina returns Friday there is no return in sight for Smith. Ntilikina said that the five-on-five scrimmaging he did with Westchester, his first since before the injury, he did feel that his conditioning and rhythm were not quite there.

“Just get back in the gym,” Fizdale said. “It’s a marathon. You just can’t look at it as, ‘Oh, I’m behind now.’ You’ve got to get right back to it, get back to working on your game and competing at a high level when the opportunity presents itself. You only can control what you can. Unfortunately for him, this thing has really been nagging and getting in the way of what he’s really wanted to do — compete.”

———

Philly nips Celtics

PHILADELPHIA — Let this sentence sink in for a moment: On Wednesday, the 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics, 118-115, at Wells Fargo Center in what was just the fourth victory in the last 25 series meetings.

What do you make of this?

Since the trade deadline, the Sixers (47-25) have been regarded as an Eastern Conference title contender. And they played that way for the most part in their eight games with Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, JJ Redick, and Ben Simmons all in the starting lineup.

They had gone 6-1 in the first seven games. Their lone loss came to Boston (44-28) in a 112-109 setback here on Feb. 12. At the time, the thought was that despite the talented additions, the Sixers were just inferior to their Atlantic Division rival.

Well, that’s no longer the case.

Embiid had a game-high 37 points to do with a career-high 22 rebounds to help lead the Sixers to victory. The two-time All-Star center also made a career-high 20 foul shots in 21 attempts.

Meanwhile, Butler scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter. Harris added 21 points. Redick had 17 points, while Simmons finished with 13 points, 8 rebounds and seven assists.

The starters dominant play enabled the Sixers to overcome their bench scoring just eight points.

Kyrie Irving paced the Celtics with 36 points.

The win extended the Eastern Conference’s third-place Sixers winning streak to six games enabled to them to not be swept in the four-game series season against the fifth-place Celtics.

From the start, one had a different vibe. This game was a confidence boost for a squad looking to reach the NBA Finals. From a psychological standpoint, the Sixers needed to learn how to beat Boston.

“To overdramatize it doesn’t interest me, but I think there’s a little bit of it,” Brown before the game.

Emotions were on overload, as the Sixers treated this contest like it was postseason tilt.

There was a pregame video showing favorable Philly highlights from previous series games against the Celtics. The video concluded with a clip of Embiid dunking on Celtics center Aron Baynes.

Former Sixers Eric Snow and Larry Hughes were in attendance and introduced to the sellout crowd.

But the Sixers were more fired up than their fans.

Coach Brett Brown received a technical foul for protesting a foul on Embiid with 4 minutes, 33 seconds left in second quarter.

Then things got heated 54 seconds into the second half.

Marcus Smart took exception to Embiid’s hard pick that knocked him to court. The Celtics got up and shoved the center in the back, knocking him to the floor. Embiid got up and had to be separated from Smart. After reviewing the play, the referees gave Smart a flagrant type 2 foul, which comes with an automatic ejection. Embiid received a technical foul.

That seemed to motivate Embiid. The went on to score 15 of his points in the third quarter. After one play, he bent down and talked trash to North Philly native Marcus Morris as he was flat on his back on the court.

Thanks to Embiid’s effort, the Sixers were able to battle back from their double-double deficit. Mike Scott’s foul shot with 3:48 in the third quarter gave them their first lead (83-82) of the game.

The lead seesawed before the Celtics went on build a 9-point lead (99-90) with 8:58 remaining in the game. But Butler made back-to-back 3-pointers to knot the score at 105 with 5:05 left. Then after a couple of lead changes, Ben Simmons’s three-point play gave Philly a 116-113 lead with 40.8 seconds left.

The Celtics were without Gordon Hayward, who is in the NBA concussion protocol. Meanwhile, Baynes suffered a game-ending left-ankle sprain with 5:07 in the second quarter.

———

Cavs surprise Bucks

CLEVELAND — On Saturday, the Cavaliers made the Dallas Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki wait one more game to pass Wilt Chamberlain and move into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

On Wednesday, the Cavs had a chance to delay another moment of glory. The Milwaukee Bucks entered Quicken Loans Arena seeking to clinch their first Central Division title since 2001.

The Bucks boasted the league’s best record of 53-19. But they had seven players out due to injury, including MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed his second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle, and Nikola Mirotic, who suffered a sprained and fractured right thumb in Tuesday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs, on the other hand, were nearly at full strength. Center Tristan Thompson returned after missing 26 consecutive games with a sore left foot and forward Larry Nance Jr. was back after sitting out five with a bruised rib. Kevin Love returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s victory with a sore lower back. Guard Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) was the only player sidelined for the Cavs.

With rookie Collin Sexton showing the same grit and fearless shot-making down the stretch, the Cavs delayed the Bucks’ celebration, pulling out a 107-102 victory. The Cavs earned their fourth consecutive home victory; they are 6-2 at the Q since the All-Star break.

It was the Cavs’ third victory over an Eastern Conference playoff team since March 11, with the Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons also falling victim in Cleveland.

Sexton made a corner 3-pointer with 1:42 to go for a five-point lead and after two Eric Bledsoe free throws, scored on a driving layup with 42.5 seconds remaining. The Bucks had possession with 11.5 seconds left, but Ersan Ilyasova turned the ball over on the inbounds pass. Jordan Clarkson made two free throws with 8.3 seconds remaining for a five-point cushion.

Finishing with 25 points, two rebounds and three assists, Sexton became the first rookie in franchise history to score at least 23 points in seven consecutive games, passing Austin Carr. The feat hasn’t been accomplished in the league since Tim Duncan scored 23-plus in the final seven regular-season games in 1988.

Sexton made 10-of-18 from the field, 4-of-7 from long range.

Clarkson added 23 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Cavs, and Brandon Knight scored 13 points, going over 6,000 for his career. Knight scored in double figures for the sixth time in the past seven games. Nance contributed seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 26 points and 12 rebounds, Bledsoe added 24 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Brook Lopez had 19 points.

Despite their 19-53 record, the Cavs have enjoyed playing the spoiler as the regular season winds down.

“Coming into the year I said it, in the year I said it, we’ve just been unfortunately plagued by injuries. But if we can get our whole ballclub together, we are not what our record shows,” Nance said at shootaround. “I think teams are starting to see that. Anybody that comes in and kind of takes us for what we were is going to be sorely mistaken.”

Thompson entered with 4:23 remaining in the first quarter, getting his first game action since Jan. 16. He pitched in seven points and six rebounds in 12 first-half minutes and did not play in the final two quarters.

Love banged heads with Bledsoe with 38.3 seconds left in the second quarter, which left Love laying on the floor briefly. Love finished out the half, and returned for the third quarter, but headed back to the locker room at the 9:10 mark. The Cavs announced at the end of the third quarter that he was undergoing a medical evaluation; he did not return.

Love scored six points with 10 rebounds in 19 minutes, but made just 1-of-9 from the field, all from long range. He also took a hard fall Saturday at Dallas, bruising his back.

The Bucks jumped out to an 11-4 lead as Middleton canned three consecutive 3-pointers, forcing a Cavs timeout at the 9:03 mark. But the Cavs used five points from Cedi Osman and a Sexton layup to tie the score. Sexton’s basket came on an off-ball cut and a nice pass from Knight.

The Cavs opened a 55-39 lead on Sexton’s pull-up 3 with 4:13 left in the second quarter and were ahead 58-47 at the half. But the Bucks awakened in the third quarter, taking a 67-66 lead on a corner 3 by Lopez at the 5:53 mark.

———

Magic cruise

ORLANDO, Fla. — Magic center Nikola Vucevic had a double-double by halftime for the second straight game, D.J Augustin came out fired up with seven of Orlando’s first 12 points and Evan Fournier was right on target all night.

Add Terrence Ross off the bench and a huge third quarter from Aaron Gordon and the result was a blowout of the visiting New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night at Amway Center.

The Magic took advantage of the Pelicans missing All-Star big man Anthony Davis and cruised to a crucial third consecutive victory by a score of 119-96.

Fournier led the way with 22 points, Gordon added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Vucevic finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Augustin scored 13 points.

Couple the offensive outbursts with the Magic’s defensive prowess and it was difficult for New Orleans to muster anything all night, with Orlando building up a 35-point lead in the third quarter.

The Magic had 10 blocked shots and seven steals in a game that had to make coach Steve Clifford happy.

Davis, one of the top players in the league, left the Pelicans on Wednesday to return home and be with his daughter, who is ill. The timeline for his return to the team is unknown.

The Magic were also facing a red-hot former teammate in Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton, who was coming off five straight games with triple-doubles. Not Wednesday. Orlando held him to seven points, two assists and three rebounds.

The victory helped the Magic keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race, in which they trailed the Miami Heat by 1.5 games for the eighth and final postseason position going into Wednesday’s games. The Heat played late at San Antonio.