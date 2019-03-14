By Greg Logan

Newsday

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — On Monday, the Nets had all the answers in a blowout of the rival Eastern Conference-contending Pistons, and for a while it seemed they might continue their hot streak as they built a 17-point second-quarter lead against the Thunder on Wednesday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

But the Nets had no answer for Russell Westbrook, who led an 18-3 fourth-quarter run that broke open a one-point game and gave the Thunder a 108-96 victory that snapped a four-game Nets winning streak. Westbrook had seven points and three assists in the decisive run, and he finished with one of his customary triple-doubles, totaling 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

After trailing by seven in the third quarter, the Nets came back to stick a nose in front when Spencer Dinwiddie drilled a 3 for an 83-82 lead at the 10:17 mark. But it was short-lived as the Thunder scored on their next possession and then threw a 12-0 run at the Nets that included two lobs by Westbrook to Steven Adams followed by consecutive 3s by Jerami Grant and Westbrook as they built an insurmountable 102-87 lead.

Dinwiddie led the Nets (36-34) with 25 points, D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists and Joe Harris had 13 points. But with DeMarre Carroll (left knee strain) and Shabazz Napier (right hamstring tightness) sidelined by injuries, the Nets lacked their usual scoring punch. Paul George exploded for 25 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder (42-26), including 13 in the third quarter, and Grant added 15 points.

The Nets arrived on a four-game winning streak that pushed them back to sixth in the Eastern Conference, but they knew better than to be too confident against Westbrook, George and the Thunder, who wiped out a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat them at Barclays Center in December. That was the last of eight straight losses and was the catalyst for the Nets’ turnaround.

The Nets went 28-15 since then going into the rematch, and they recorded a remarkable 24-1 record in games since then where they held at least a 10-point lead, and they were coming off a remarkable 28-point blowout of the Pistons that underlined how improved they are on defense recently.

“We need to repeat what we did against Detroit, really bring the juice,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “It should be an exciting game, a national TV game. What more do you want?”

Indeed, the Nets came out of the box on fire, scoring the first nine points to keep the Thunder crowd standing until they got a point at the foul line. By the end of the first quarter, the Nets already had led by as much as 11 while holding the Thunder to 7-for-24 shooting (29.2 percent).

Early in the second period, the Nets put together a 15-3 run that included six straight points from backup center Ed Davis on handoffs under the basket to help build a 42-25 lead. But two quick Westbrook baskets in the final 10 seconds to cut the Nets’ halftime lead to 52-42 served as a reminder of just how quickly the Thunder could strike.

When the Thunder opened the third quarter with an 9-1 surge to cut their deficit to 53-51, it was a brand-new game. Moments later, the Thunder hit three unanswered 3s, the first by Westbrook and then two by George to assume a 62-58 lead.

———

Warriors repel Rockets

HOUSTON — The Warriors have missed their most talented and efficient one-on-one scorer in Kevin Durant. No matter.

The Warriors still finished with a 106-104 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday because of their four other All-Star as well as a dependable supporting cast.

Klay Thompson (30 points on 12-of-23 shooting) and Stephen Curry (24 points on 8-of-20 shooting) handled things seamlessly in the backcourt with a combined 8-of-19 mark from 3-point range. DeMarcus Cousins added a season-high 27 points on 11-of-16 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes. Though the Rockets leaned well on James Harden (29 points) and Chris Paul (24), the Warriors held the Rockets to a combined 11-of-41 clip from deep.

The Warriors cut the Rockets’ regular-season lead to 3-1 and avoided a regular-season sweep for the first time since losing four games to the San Antonio Spurs in 2013-14. The Warriors (46-21) also have a 1{ game over the Denver Nuggets (44-22) for the Western Conference’s best record after rectifying Sunday’s loss to Phoenix.

The Warriors did all of this without Durant, who remained sidelined with a right ankle contusion. The Warriors have listed Durant as day-to-day, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism he will return at some point during the team’s four-game trip.

The Warriors play in Oklahoma City on Saturday followed by a back-to-back in San Antonio (March 18) and Minnesota (March 19).

———

Heat scorch Pistons

MIAMI — This was the moment that showed the possibilities of starless but relentless.

Against an opponent with nearly as much at stake in the playoff race, the Miami Heat opened the second half of Wednesday night’s 108-74 victory over the Detroit Pistons with a 21-0 run.

The offense was fluid, the defense suffocating.

The hope tangible … on a night the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets were kind enough to join the Pistons in the loss column.

With the victory, the Heat moved two games ahead of the Magic in the race for the eighth and final playoff seed in the Eastern Conference and within two games of the Pistons for No. 7.

Even in splitting the season series 2-2, the Heat likely will lose a potential tiebreaker to Detroit because of conference record.

But what this effort — which included a 33-8 third-quarter whitewashing — showed was what Erik Spoelstra’s team could be at its best.

Now the question becomes whether it will translate into the step up in pedigree the Heat will face in their remaining 15 games, a brutal closing run that includes two games apiece against the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, as well as road games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and Raptors.

For one night, though, excellence-through-ensemble carried the day.

———

Wizards stop Magic

WASHINGTON — D.J. Augustine and Evan Fournier hit a pair of 3-pointers late Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards and it looked like the Orlando Magic had something rolling, down by four points with just under three minutes remaining at Capital One Arena.

So much for that. Jabari Parker and Thomas Bryant answered with six straight points and Bryant’s driving dunk in the lane sealed the victory with 52 seconds left. The Wizards handed the Magic their fourth loss in the past five games, dropping Orlando to 31-38 this season with a 100-90 loss.

The Magic saw the Wizards bench players score 58 points, led by Bryant’s 21 and Parker’s 19. Bradley Beal had a game-high 23 points.

Orlando was led by Nikola Vucevic’s 20 points and 14 rebounds, and the team’s bench managed just 20 points.

The Magic took their first lead of the second half when Jonathan Isaac hit a pair of 3-pointers, sandwiching a Jerian Grant field goal late in the third quarter, and Orlando was up 74-71. Isaac also took a charge by Washington’s Bobby Portis to help the Magic build momentum, but it was short-lived as Chasson Randle hit a 3 and Beal also scored to give Washington a 76-74 lead heading to the final quarter.

Orlando flip-flopped leads 10 times with the Wizards in the first quarter, but Washington rattled off nine straight points after a Khem Birch free throw to start the second quarter and built a 12-point lead.

The Magic fought back to get within 76-74 at the break, but they ultimately couldn’t grab command in the fourth quarter.

Orlando will have little time to recover, returning home to host Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday.