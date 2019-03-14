By Drew Davison

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — TCU played like a team worthy of an NCAA Tournament bid for most of Wednesday night.

The Frogs came out red-hot offensively with their best first half in a couple months, and had a 21-point lead early in the second half. But Oklahoma State had a late charge and took the lead with 26.1 seconds left.

TCU, though, answered thanks to junior guard Desmond Bane.

Bane saved the day — and season — by knocking down a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left and the Frogs escaped with a 73-70 victory in the Big 12 tournament opener at the Sprint Center.

“On my last play, I got downhill and I kicked it down to (Alex Robinson) and he kicked it back to me,” Bane said, “And I was open and just shot it.”

It might’ve shot TCU into the Big Dance.

TCU (20-12) finds itself on the “bubble” for a second straight NCAA bid, but has made a case this past week. TCU had a 69-56 victory over Texas in Austin on Saturday, and now have this too-close-for-comfort win over Oklahoma State (12-20) in the Big 12 tournament.

TCU is at the 20-win mark and most felt winning Wednesday would secure a berth. TCU coach Jamie Dixon believes it’s a “safe bet” that the Frogs are dancing again.

“Twenty wins in the Big 12, toughest conference in the country and we played a tough non-conference, so I would think so,” Dixon said. “But you never know what plays out in the other things … but we’ve put ourselves in a good spot.”

It’s not a guarantee and TCU will look to add a more impressive win to its resume when it faces top-seeded Kansas State at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

For now, TCU is just happy to be still be alive.

TCU had a 65-52 lead with 8:06 left, but Oklahoma State went on a 16-3 run, tying the game on a layup Yor Anei with 53 seconds left.

That run extended to 18-3 when Lindy Waters made a couple of free throws for a 70-68 lead with 26.1 seconds.

But Bane delivered when it mattered most, nailing a 3-pointer from the corner with 16 seconds left. That ended what had become a 6 minute, 47 second scoring drought for TCU in which it went 0 for 5.

“We have big trust in Desmond,” freshman center Kevin Samuel said. “He’s a great shooter, but when we got the ball, I knew it was going in. It was said and, so he did it.”

Bane is used to heroics in the Big 12 tournament. He made three free throws with two seconds left in TCU’s 85-82 upset win over top-seeded Kansas in the 2017 tournament, and banked in a 3-pointer against K-State last season to send it to overtime.

Dixon said he likes Bane or Kouat Noi taking the shots in critical situations for TCU.

But Oklahoma State had a chance to win it with the final possession. Waters missed a jumper with five seconds left, and TCU’s Alex Robinson sealed the game by getting the rebound and making a pair of free throws.

Noi finished with a game-high 20 points. It’s the fifth time this season Noi has reached the 20-point mark, and the Frogs are 4-1 in those games.

Noi entered having scored just four points combined in the previous two games against K-State and Texas.

“I give credit to my teammates for helping me when I was open,” Noi said. “That’s how it happened.”

Oklahoma State won the previous meeting against TCU, 68-61, in Stillwater, but Noi didn’t play in that game after rolling his ankle in practice.

He proved to be a difference maker as TCU got off to its best start in two months.

Noi knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to start the game and, before you knew it, TCU had taken a 27-11 lead less than eight minutes into the game.

TCU still had a 16-point lead, 45-29, by half. It was the most first-half points the Frogs scored since dropping 48 against West Virginia on Jan. 15 in Fort Worth.

Noi paced the way with 14 points, going 5 for 7 from the field in the first half. Samuel continued his strong play down low with 12 points and five rebounds.

As a team, TCU won the rebounding 22-10 in the first half, shot 58 percent from the field (18 for 31) and 50 percent from 3-point range (6 for 12).

The second half was a different story, of course. But TCU survived and advanced, which is all that matters this time of year.

“I was not at all surprised. I figured there was no way we could sustain what we were doing in the first half,” Dixon said. “Nobody can. You get a 20-point lead and they’re going to make a run. … We’re not perfect.”

—

WVU squeezes past Sooners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An inch, if that, will keep Oklahoma waiting in limbo until Sunday.

Christian James caught Jamal Bieniemy’s pass with four seconds left, dribbled to his right, again between his legs, but then he was stuck. The Sooner senior guard pump faked, trying to get West Virginia’s Lamont West in the air, and James was forced to fire a game-tying 3-pointer off the double clutch.

The chaos-filled sequence ended with a swish as the buzzer sounded. The Sooners appeared to be headed to overtime with the Mountaineers on Wednesday in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

But the madness this month brings had already begun.

A review concluded that James’ right foot, perhaps just the toe of his sneaker, had crept over the arc. Celebration turned to despair for the Sooners as the Sprint Center scoreboard read West Virginia 72, Oklahoma 71 with no time remaining.

“I picked up my dribble,” James said. “I didn’t know where I was. I just tried to get (West) up in the air so I could get a clean look. I knew it was in as soon as it left my hands, but unfortunately my foot was on the line.”

It was the pump fake that had inched him forward, a move that distinguished a potential win from a sure loss — a move the Sooners dearly hope won’t keep them out of the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

“It’s gonna be a stressful couple of days,” James said. “This team has worked so hard to get to the point where we are now, and it’s not in our hands. That game, we could’ve sealed the deal. It’s all in God’s hands now, and we just have to wait until Sunday.”

Oklahoma tried for the tie 12 seconds before James’ attempt when Jamal Bieniemy rushed an off-dribble 3-pointer that barely grazed the net.

“It was just a bad shot by me,” the freshman point guard said. “We could have got something a lot better. I put that on myself that last 12 seconds.”

The Sooner coaching staff yelled for its side to foul Jermaine Haley, who had collected the rebound for West Virginia.

Haley missed the ensuing free throw, leading to James’ fateful shot.

“I’m going to be honest,” Haley said. “I thought we were only up two points. I don’t know if you guys seen me in the end. I was on the ground thinking that we lost. Luck was on our side.”

Oklahoma lacked a level of urgency that March basketball requires. The Sooners were outrebounded 46-36 and outscored 17-7 in second-chance points.

OU shot 45 percent from the field compared to West Virginia’s 38 percent, but the Mountaineers more than doubled the Sooners from the 3-point line. Before Wednesday, OU was 19-0 when shooting a better percentage than its opponent.

“We didn’t bring the emotion that we needed for this game,” junior forward Kristian Doolittle said. “We just kind of expected to win this game going in, expecting West Virginia not to put up as much of a fight as they did. Credit them. They played hard the entire game, and we were trying to match them.”

But OU fell a point short, and the point of a toe too long.