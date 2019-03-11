By Mike Tupa

The NAIA-II men’s basketball Final Four is set — and none of the top four teams in the final regular season rankings can be found on the list.

No. 1 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan, No. 3 West Virginia Tech and No. 4 Morningside (Iowa) have all been knocked out of the single-elimination tourney, which began last Wednesday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Tonight’s semifinals pit No. 5 College of Idaho against No. 8 Oregon Tech, and No. 7 Spring Arbor (Mich.) against No. 11 Marian University (Ind.).

The national championship game is set for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.

Of the top four teams in the poll, OKWU left first, suffering a first round loss to the University of St. Francis (Ill.).

In the Sweet 16, WVU exited with a set back to Briar Cliff (Iowa).

Both Indiana Wesleyan and Morningside fell by the wayside in the Elite Eight — Indiana Wesleyan losing to Oregon Tech, 107-93, and Morningside bounced by College of Idaho, 61.

Marian University advanced by blasting Briar Cliff, 105-66, and Spring Arbor moved forward by trimming Indiana University East, 89-77.

The championship game is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be shown on ESPN3.

OKWU wrapped up the season with a 30-4 record, the third time the team has captured 30-or-more wins during coach Donnie Bostwick’s six-year tenure.

The Eagles also have qualified for each of those six years for the NAIA-II nationals — and only one other time in the team’s history.

OKWU was one of three Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference powerhouses in the 32-team nationals.

OKWU and Friends (Kan.) University both suffered ouster in the first round, while Southwestern (Kan.) lost in the Sweet 16.

OKWU is scheduled to return next season one starter (Lance Tipton) and two to three other players in the main 10-man rotation.

Haddock averaged 16.7 minutes, 11.1 points and nearly 2.5 three-pointers per game. He came off the bench in all 34 contests.

Tipton dialed in 10.9 ppg and pulled down 5.7 rpg while averaging 22.1 minutes. He started all 34 games.

Feickert came off the bench 33 times, averaged 18.9 mpg, pumped in 9.2 ppg and pulled down 3.3 rpg.

As a duo, Haddock and Feickert hit a combined 136-of-326 three-pointers (.417).

As a trio, Tipton, Haddock and Feickert combined to shoot 212-of-502 treys (.422).

OKWU’s two other most experienced non-senior players were Janson Lietkze (34 games, no starts, 12.1 mpg, 2.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg) and Brandon Bird (30 games, no starts, 5.7 mpg, 2.0 ppg, 1.1 rpg).

No other potential returnees appeared in more than 18 games.

As a group, the departing seniors helped accumulate a 56-13 record the past two seasons and helped OKWU hold the No. 1 ranking in the nation for several weeks.