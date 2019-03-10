SHAWNEE — Rudi Williams has been playing basketball since he was four years old.

But he never had anything happen like it did Saturday, March 9.

The Hamilton, Ontario, freshman nailed the winning shot with 1.6 seconds remaining, giving Northeastern Oklahoma A&M a 67-65 win over Connors State College in the championship game of the Region 2 tournament.

“I was talking about that Wednesday before we got here,” Williams said. “That was in my mind. I told coach when he called time out (with 8.8 seconds left) could we put it in my hands then just trust me.

“My mid-range jump shot is one the strong suits of my game, so I just reverted to that and made the shot.”

Connors had tied the game at 65 with 9.6 seconds left on a layup by Burke Putnam.

Coach Jeremy Jackson was able to get the time out called a second later, then set up what turned out to be the game-winning play.

“We just put it in Rudi’s hands; we trust him,” said Ravel Moody, named the tournament’s most valuable player. “We banked on him to make the right play. It happened to be the mid-range pull-up in his favor.”

The Golden Norsemen (27-6), who lost to Connors in the finals by 10 last season, learned who the first-round opponent would be in the NJCAA national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, Monday, March 11.

The tournament runs March 18-23.

NEO led 38-29 at the break and was up by 10 on several occasions only to have the Cowboys come roaring back and take a 57-54 lead with 5:10 remaining.

They were up 60-59, but a trey by Samkelo Cole started a crazy run in the final 66 seconds where the score was tied twice.

“We were starting to see the ball fall for them and not us and got a little discouraged,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “They called a time out (with 1:58 to play) and that was what got us rolling. That went to our favor. We had guys make huge plays for us; a freshman gets the game winner for us.

Williams had only six points in the game, but half of those couldn’t have come at a better time.

“He (Williams) is a special player. He will be one of the highest recruited players next year.”

As has been the MO throughout the season, the Norse had four players reach double figures, topped by Kyle Lukasiewicz with 16.

Cole scored 16, Moody 12 and Dylan Van Eyck contributed 11.

Valentin Van Putten scored four and Ramelo Williams added two.

It’s been quite a first season for Jackson: earning Region 2 coach of the year honors, setting an NEO school record for most wins by first-year coach and now earning a trip to the national tournament.

“I am eternally grateful to NEO for this opportunity,” Jackson said. “I have dreamed of this and its coming true. These guys make me look like I know what I am doing. It hasn’t sunk in yet. I am at a loss for words right now, but in a great way.”

Putnam had a game-high 23 points for Connors, which finishes its season at 00-0.

Callen Haydon added 17 and Isaiah Jones scored 14.

The win gave NEO a 2-1 edge in a season series that saw each win on their home court, the Norse 71-62 in Miami and CSC 85-78 in Warner.

“We knew it would be a dogfight,” Jackson said. “We came ready to strap it up and play.”