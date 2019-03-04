By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The last time you read about Spencer Hales in the E-E, he had just bolted to a Top-10 finish in last fall’s Class 6A cross country meet.

Four-and-a-half-months later, Hales not only picked up where he had left off— he’s even faster.

During last Friday’s season-opening track meet, he blazed to first place in the boys 3200m (two-mile) run, with a time of 10:09.39.

That torrid time — more so, considering Friday’s frigid temperature — gave him a two-second margin of victory at the star-studded Owasso competition.

And, he didn’t stop there with his golden stride.

Hales also ran on Bartlesville’s championship boys’ 4x800 relay. The foursome included Tyler Linthacum, James Boudreaux, Hales and Caleb Eiden.

The foursome blitzed to the finish line in 8:27.57, nearly three seconds ahead of the second-place relay.

Hales barely missed out on a third championship when an Edmond Memorial runner edged him out at the line in the 1600m (mile) battle. Hales finished at 4:41.09, just .37-100ths of a second behind.

Those two runs provided the major highlights in the debut of David Ayres as the Bartlesville head track coach.

“I’m proud of everybody coming together and working hard,” said Ayres.

He paid special compliments to the work of his assistants, which include Rick Martinez (strength and conditioning), Brett Turowski (distance runners), Lori Vest (hurdlers and jumpers) and Amanda Hancock (throwers).

Ayres said that while he oversees the team, he’s allowing his assistants to do the bulk of individual coaching.

While Hales and his fellow distance warriors provided the biggest moments, Ayres applauded the efforts of several other Bruins and Lady Bruins.

In the girls’ 4x100 relay, Bartlesville’s all-freshman team came in sixth place.

“I’m really proud of how they performed,” he said. “They’re really young and they’ll only get better.”

Strong-lunged Lady Bruin senior Liza Williams rocketed to third place in the girls’ 3200m run, coming in more than five seconds ahead of the next finisher.

He also singled out the fourth-place finish in the girls’ 100m hurdles by freshman Ragen Hodge as noteworthy.

Logan Cates launched the shot put 32-feet-3-inches to finish third in the girls’ competition.

In the boys’ 800m dash, Boudreaux bolted to fifth place to earn team points.

Cody Keesling, a veteran Bruin thrower, was unable to compete in this meet, Ayres said.

He’s also looking forward to bringing back jumper Trinity Parker, who just finished up with the basketball team.

As a team, the Bartlesville finished fifth in the boys’ standings and seventh for the girls.

Following are some additional selected results for team members, in order of events.

Cody Tate came in seventh in the boys’ 110m hurdles, missing out by just 3-100th’s of a second of sixth-place.

Paxton Bradford motored to 14th place in the boys’ 100m dash.

Elena Fries romped to a Top 10 finish — eighth place, to be exact — in the girls’ 3200m run. She also nailed down 10th place in the girls’ 1600m run.

Max Williams powered to sixth place in the boys’ 3200m run. Displaying his versatility, he also competed in a sprint event, coming in 12th in the boys’ 200m dash.

Jillian Skalicky barely missed a Top 10 showing in the girls’ 800m run, coming in 11th.

Eiden hustled to eighth place in the boys’ 800m run.

Hodge lodged in 10th place in the girls’ 300m hurdles.