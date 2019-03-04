By Maddie Lee

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — Russell Westbrook pump-faked and eyed the basket from the left wing.

“No!” a fan yelled.

The same fan had dissuaded him from shooting his last 3-point shot, which he missed with two minutes on the clock. Yet again, Westbrook ignored his advice.

This time, Westbrook drained the 3-pointer to tie the game.

The Thunder went on to snap its four-game losing streak with a 99-95 win over the Grizzlies at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday. After struggling with his shot all game and heaving up three misses from three-point range in the fourth quarter alone, Westbrook snapped into closer mode in the last minute of the game.

The Thunder (39-24) was missing Paul George for the third-straight game due to right shoulder soreness. But the Grizzlies were shorthanded, too. Memphis’ injury list included Mike Conley (general soreness), Kyle Anderson (right shoulder soreness), Dillon Brooks (right toe injury), and Jaren Jackson Jr. (right deep thigh bruise).

Still, the Thunder needed a timely 3-pointer from Westbrook to tie the Grizzlies (25-39) with just over a minute left in the game.

“That’s what makes him the players he is,” OKC coach Billy Donovan said of Westbrook having the confidence to take that shot. “… The guys that have high-level talent, what separates them to me is how they handle adversity, both personally and collectively as a team.”

On the Thunder’s next possession, Jerami Grant grabbed a defensive rebound and threw it out to Westbrook. Westbrook pulled up for a midrange jump shot, which gave the Thunder a 95-93 lead with 32.9 seconds on the clock.

The Thunder never trailed again, with Terrance Ferguson first draining two free throws and then Dennis Schroder grabbing a rebound off Avery Bradley’s miss to seal the game.

The first three quarters went much like the Thunder’s previous four losses had. The Thunder trailed for much of it, by as many as 13. OKC claimed a brief lead in the second quarter after the second unit showed improvement. But then it was gone again.

Before the game, Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said not having to face George is “different because now … it’s going to be a ton of Russell and the pressures he can put on you — the pace that he can play at, him being able to get into the paint, the fouls that he’s able to draw, the shots that he’s able to create for other people.

“So you can try to focus your defense there and try to keep him in front of you, but you still have to respect the other guys that are around him.”

Westbrook’s night started off with a technical foul about two minutes into the game, although he tried to argue that he was just talking to himself, not official James Capers.

The Grizzlies then succeeded in keeping Westbrook in front of them, while the Thunder as a whole shot just 35 percent from the field. Westbrook took 13 of his 20 shots from 3-point range and made just four from beyond the arc.

The last of those four was perfectly timed.

—

Three-ball falls in Clippers win

LOS ANGELES — Landry Shamet has an easy way to remind people how to pronounce his name. It’s simple.

“Shamet” rhymes with a curse word, one New York Knicks’ coach David Fizdale probably was muttering over and over Sunday afternoon as the Los Angeles Clippers’ rookie guard hit jumper after jumper.

Maybe he didn’t mutter it the first time. And maybe he didn’t mutter it the second. But by the third, the fourth, the fifth, sixth and seventh times? You know something sounding like his last name was coming from the Knicks’ bench.

Shamet set a franchise record for most made three-point shots by a rookie, hitting seven in the first half of the Clippers’ lopsided 128-107 win Sunday. It’s also the most made three-pointers in a half by any NBA rookie dating to the 2002-03 season.

“Guys put me in good situations. They tell me constantly to keep shooting the ball and that’s what I did,” Shamet said. “When you have nights like that, you don’t really think. It just kind of happens. It was just free flowing and the ball was going in.”

Shamet, whom the team acquired in the deal that sent Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers, made six of those threes in the first quarter, tying a team record. Earlier this season while in Philadelphia, Shamet made eight three-pointers in a game.

“He was fantastic,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “When he gets it going, what I like about our team is they see it and they try and give him the ball. I thought that was really neat.”

Shamet’s 18 points in the first quarter were only two fewer than the Knicks scored, setting the stage for a blowout win on the first day of a back-to-back set that concludes Monday at Staples Center with a game against the host Lakers.

Following the guard’s lead, the Clippers scored 82 points in the first half against the Knicks, a team they’ll be competing with for top free agents this summer, leading by as many as 38 points.

Shamet missed both of his shot attempts in the second half, when the Clippers cooled off significantly. But no matter how sloppy things got, the Knicks were never close to making an actual comeback.

Six players scored at least 15 points for the Clippers, led by Shamet’s 21 and Danilo Gallinari’s 20. Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and JaMychal Green combined to score 52 points off the bench.

Noah Vonleh and Damyean Dotson had 17 points each to lead New York, which lost its 50th game of the season.

Before the game Sunday, Rivers spoke about one of the Clippers’ biggest strengths — a knowledge of their own weaknesses. Rivers said the Clippers have had success against teams such as the Knicks all season because they know they can’t afford to take any team lightly.

“We believe that every team can beat us,” Rivers said. “That’s the way we focus.”

Against the hapless Knicks, the Clippers played with plenty of urgency and energy.

“These are the games you need to win,” Gallinari said. “When you look at the schedule, especially playing at home, we want to show our fans what we can do every time and we want to show our fans that we can win every game. It doesn’t matter who we play.”

———

Etc.

Knicks center DeAndre Jordan, the Clippers’ all-time leader in games, rebounds and blocked shots, missed his fourth consecutive game because of an ankle injury. … Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute, who was upgraded to questionable before the game, remained sidelined with a sore left knee, though he said his return was very close. … Clippers center Ivica Zubac said it’ll be strange to play against the Lakers, who sent him across the hall at the trade deadline for Mike Muscala. “I feel like if I was still there, I would help them,” Zubac said. “I would definitely make a difference on the floor. … They’re not my team anymore.”

———

Pistons move to 6th seed

DETROIT — No one would mind more of this.

The Detroit Pistons were able to overcome a five-point deficit in the final 2:22 of overtime to pull out a tough 112-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena in what could have been a possible preview of a first-round playoff series.

Raptors star Kahwi Leonard, who was rested, would be available for any such matchup, but the Pistons (31-31) would have confidence after clinching the season series with two victories against the Eastern Conference’s second-best team.

The Pistons move to .500 for the first time since Dec. 26 and are now sixth in the Eastern Conference playoff chase, 2 { games in front of the eighth-place Orlando Magic, who lost at Cleveland.

Things looked bleak when Kyle Lowry’s 3-pointer gave the Raptors a 107-102 lead.

But Blake Griffin free throws, a Reggie Jackson 3-pointer and two free throws from Andre Drummond gave the Pistons a 109-107 lead with 46.1 seconds remaining.

The Pistons delivered two more stops and have now won 10 of 13.

Andre Drummond, who battled foul trouble the entire game, scored 15 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, had two steals and a blocked shot in 28 minutes.

He still finished a staggering plus-27 in plus-minus.

Blake Griffin scored 27 points and added seven rebounds, but he did have five turnovers.

Jackson scored 19 points and added four assists.

Luke Kennard scored 19 points and was 5-for-9 from 3-point range, one day after scoring 26 points on 6-for-7 shooting in a blowout victory at Cleveland.

Lowry led the Raptors with 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Pascal Siakam added 21 points.

The Raptors forced overtime when O.G. Anunoby tapped in a missed shot, tying the game at 100 with 25.6 seconds left.

The Pistons were forced into a shot-clock violation and Gasol missed an open corner 3-pointer as regulation expired.

Things grew testy in the third quarter.

Lowry and Danny Green received technical fouls on the same possession after arguing calls, but Jackson and Wayne Ellington missed free throws.

Zaza Pachulia was ejected at the 2:27 mark of the third quarter after he received two technical fouls (one for bumping an official).

His anger was understandable since he was clobbered going up for a shot and there wasn’t a call.

The teams will meet again in two weeks at Little Caesars Arena for the rubber match of the season series.

The LCA crowd was lively for a change and the Pistons played with energy at the start.

The Pistons jumped to a 10-2 lead after early 3-pointers from Griffin and Wayne Ellington.

A Griffin driving layup pushed the lead to 19-7 at the 4:21 mark of the first quarter.

The Pistons largest lead of the half was 13 before they settled for a 48-45 lead at halftime.

The Pistons were 8-for-21 from 3-point range in the first half.

The Pistons’ last-second 106-104 victory at Toronto on Nov. 14 ranks at one of the top moments of the season.

Former Pistons player Reggie Bullock’s layup as time expired set off a joyous celebration as the team took a little revenge for Casey, who was fired after coaching the Raptors for seven seasons.

Casey admitted at the time it was an emotional evening in returning to Scotiabank Arena, but the time for looking back has passed.

“All the nostalgia, all the other stuff (is gone),” Casey said before the game. “You think about that when you see your former players out there, but once the ball goes up, we’re fighting for something and they are, too.”

———

Cavs make Magic disappear

CLEVELAND — A scoring surge to begin the fourth quarter and a barrage of 3-pointers in the final minutes were enough for the Cavaliers to take down the Orlando Magic 107-93 Sunday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavs entered the fourth quarter trailing the Magic 72-67. The fourth quarter, though, squarely belonged to the Cavs, who have struggled all season at the defensive end, often unable to stifle offensive runs by their opponents. For one quarter, at least, they flipped the script.

The Cavs (16-48) opened the fourth quarter on a 13-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer from Jordan Clarkson. The Magic (30-35) went on to battle back, closing their deficit to 85-84 with 6:13 remaining.

What followed was a 3-point barrage from the Cavs to put the game away and bring the faithful at Quicken Loans Arena to their feet. Kevin Love buried a trey to make it 88-84 and was followed by Larry Nance Jr. who drilled a 3-pointer and then a hook shot. After an Aaron Gordon basket made it 96-88, Clarkson hit a 3-pointer and Cedi Osman nailed one as well, opening up a 102-88 advantage.

Clarkson finished with a team-high 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Collin Sexton contributed 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Love added a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Osman added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists. Nance ended the night with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

———

Wizards whomp Wolves

WASHINGTON — Every time a glimmer of optimism emerges in the Timberwolves season, a road trip comes along sap their souls.

On Sunday, the Wolves concluded a three-game trip with a 135-121 loss to the Wizards, a team who is without one of its best player in John Wall and has fading hopes of making the playoffs. Like their other games on this three-game trip, it was a game the Wolves could have won, but their defense failed them when it mattered most.

Karl-Anthony Towns was brilliant again for the Wolves, scoring 28 and grabbing 10 rebounds, but the Wizards had three players who finished with more than 20 points — Bobby Portis (26), Bradley Beal (22) and Jabari Parker (22).

The Wolves entered this week with renewed playoff hopes after winning four of five games. But when they boarded the team plane following a win Monday against Sacramento, those hopes stayed behind to freeze in the Minnesota winter.

You can file this 0-3 trip, which featured losses at Atlanta and Indiana, in the trash alongside a few other trips the Wolves have taken. There was an 0-3 trip in early February that allowed others in the Western Conference to gain ground on the Wolves in the Western Conference playoff race. The Wolves entered a four-game trip in early December 9-3 since the Jimmy Butler trade, only to have Robert Covington miss the first game of that West Coast swing. It was the start of Covington’s knee issues this season and an 0-4 trip for the Wolves that preceded Tom Thibodeau’s ouster.

Then there was a winless five-game trip at the beginning of the season, the one that put the Wolves in a 4-9 hole and caused them to deal Butler.

The road has been bumpy for the Wolves, to say the least.

The Wolves made a concerted effort to get the ball to Dario Saric in the opening minutes, as Saric scored the first seven points for the Wolves after not scoring more than seven points in his previous four games. It was after that when Towns got involved in the game and began to put on an offensive clinic. The Wizards tried to double Towns on every touch, but Towns was able to pass out of it effectively for four assists in the first half. Plus, he was still able to get his scoring wise, going 8 of 11 for 17 points in the opening half.

But the Wolves didn’t do much to prevent Washington from scoring along with them. The Wizards had 15 second-chance points in this first quarter as Beal went for 12 and Washington led 40-36. In the second quarter, the Wolves were able to grab a small lead thanks to Towns and strong bench play from rookie Keita Bates-Diop, the second round pick out of Ohio State, who was 3-for-3 for six points. The Wolves led 64-62 at halftime despite shooting only 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

The Wolves found themselves in a bit of a hole after the third quarter, when a pair of ex-Bulls did some damage against another team full of ex-Bulls. Jabari Parker had 10 points in the third quarter while Bobby Portis added eight and the Wizards extended their lead to 11 and led 97-87 headed into the fourth. It didn’t help that the Wolves were just 2 of 17 from 3-point range through three quarters and one of their best defenders, Josh Okogie, spent most of the quarter on the bench in foul trouble.

But the Wolves lacked the defensive presence to make a comeback in the fourth as Washington kept scoring at will, a familiar theme for the Wolves this season.

———

Young ejected, Hawks still win

CHICAGO — Otto Porter Jr. makes $26 million. He should ask for a raise.

Friday’s epic quadruple-overtime victory against the Hawks offered the perfect excuse for the Bulls to do what they said they wouldn’t and rest the veteran for “load management.” The Bulls are 6-2 in games Porter has played since his acquisition.

Following Sunday afternoon’s 123-118 loss to the Hawks, they’re 0-2 in games Porter has missed.

The Hawks overcame Trae Young’s controversial ejection and the absence of John Collins, Omari Spellman and Taurean Prince to shoot 21-for-42 from 3-point range and place seven players in double figures, topped by Alex Len’s 28 points.

Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen weren’t at their best after logging more than 53 minutes on Friday, and the Bulls returned to four games clear of the Hawks for the league’s fourth-worst record.

For those draft positioning enthusiasts out there, Porter helped the Bulls yet again.

The Bulls still had their chances.

Kris Dunn, who has made multiple 3-pointers in consecutive games for the first time in his three-year career, missed a wide-open 3 from the wing with 21.2 seconds left. After Kevin Huerter missed both free throws with 15 seconds left, Markkanen also missed a decent look to tie from the top of the key with 11.4 seconds left.

“I could’ve shot-faked,” Markkanen said. “I was talking to (the defender) and he said he definitely would’ve gone for it. So that’s kind of annoying.”

So was a Bulls miscommunication after Kent Bazemore split two free throws with 7.7 seconds left for a four-point lead. The Hawks fouled LaVine, who sank the first free throw and intentionally missed the second in the hopes of the Bulls getting an offensive rebound and a 3-pointer to tie.

Boylen had subbed Shaquille Harrison for Robin Lopez, hoping for a different outcome.

“We’re down four. Make two,” he said. “Maybe we steal the ball. They don’t have a timeout. So I subbed small to try to match up, get a deflection, steal the ball and maybe tie the game. There was a misunderstanding there. And it’s a learning moment.”

The Hawks led 78-62 when officials ejected Young for his second technical foul with 9 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third quarter. Young and Dunn drew double technical fouls in the first for a minor altercation as the teams walked off the court during a timeout.

“Each player made physical contact with each other,” crew chief Mark Ayotte told a pool reporter.

Young speculated Dunn might’ve still been angry about Friday’s game, in which Young torched Dunn in the fourth quarter and fouled him out in the first overtime.

“I just came off a migraine so I’ve got to figure that out,” Dunn cracked. “I ain’t even worried about (Friday).”

Young then stared down Dunn after sinking a deep 3-pointer for his second technical.

“In my opinion, I don’t think he should’ve gotten ejected,” Dunn said.

Young agreed.

“You try to play with energy, passion and emotion,” he said. “I was just having fun. That wasn’t the first time I looked at someone after I hit a shot. But he made the call.”

Ayotte explained the judgment call.

“He stared down his opponent and was issued a taunting technical foul,” the official said. “Taunting is directed at an opponent specifically. Celebration is not directed at an opponent.”

With Young’s 18 points, five assists and floor moxie gone, the Bulls rallied behind unlikely sources. Cristiano Felicio scored in double figures for the first time since last season’s finale. And Antonio Blakeney scored 13 of his 17 in the fourth.

But Markkanen’s 6-for-21 night, LaVine’s quiet, nine-shot effort and Porter’s rest proved too much to overcome.

“I should’ve been more aggressive,” LaVine said.

———

Knicks fall

LOS ANGELES — Suppose you are Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard and you are considering your options this summer as free agents. You are weighing the options of a pair of teams in the biggest markets, the Knicks and Clippers. And suppose they turned on the television to check the meeting between the two Sunday afternoon.

While both teams have traded away star players and cleared the camp space for two max contracts this summer, there is a far different mood in place between the two teams. It isn’t just that one city was covered with snow Sunday while the other endured a slightly overcast sky. And it isn’t even the effervescent owner, Steve Ballmer, cheering from the front row.

While both teams may have an eye on next season, only one threw in the towel on this season and definitely this game. The Knicks, as they lost their 50th of the season, marking the fifth straight season with that dubious honor, were humiliated as the Clippers led by as many as 38 points in a 128-107 win at Staples Center.

While the Clippers dealt away Tobias Harris at the deadline last month they have not given in. Starting a pair of rookies they have still managed to win seven of their last 11 games, moving into seventh place in the Western Conference playoff race.

Landry Shamat, one of those rookies, led the Clippers with 21 points and Danilo Gallinari had 20.

“Overall, it’s been very few games that I’ve been mad at their effort,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “They play hard. They play together. They know that’s the only way we can play. I think that’s the key to this team. They kind of bought into that before the year started. They understand that, that’s part of who we have to be to win. We don’t have the luxury to not play that way and win. We’re just not that good. but we are good when we play that way.”

The Knicks are hopeful that they can sell free agents on a team with a young core and the addition of a top pick in the upcoming draft. But in games like this one it’s hard to sell a future based on youth. Last summer’s lottery pick, Kevin Knox, was just 1-for-6 shooting — making him a combined 7-for-34 over the last three games. Noah Vonleh led the Knicks with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Damyean Dotson also had 17 points. Three other Knicks had 16 points, including Mitchell Robinson who added 13 rebounds.

Rivers was asked if he was surprised the Knicks traded away their own All-Star, Kristaps Porzingis.

“Listen, I don’t know,” he said. “I think they know what they’re doing. Who knows why? But I got a feeling they do know what they’re doing. Porzingis said he didn’t want to be there. I get that. Like if you want to be with your team, if you don’t, listen, I thought Steve (Mills) and the group, Scott (Perry), they handled it very well.”

The future may prove him right on that count. But it was hard to tell on this afternoon.

It began with Gallinari scoring nine quick points and then Shamet took over, draining 6 of 7 3-point field goals in the first quarter. And as the names changed the result was a constant barrage with the Clippers taking an 82-46 halftime lead — just two points short of the most the Knicks have ever surrendered in a first half.

The Knicks had hoped to get DeAndre Jordan back for this game after he practiced Saturday. But the longtime Clippers star sat out his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle. His only action came when famed L.A. fan Clipper Darrell shouted across the court to Jordan, who was in a suit on the bench, “You’ll always be a Clipper,” and he patted his heart in response.

He might have preferred that on this day.

“For us, we believe every team can beat us,” Rivers said. “That’s the way we focus. We don’t look at it the other way. We tell them every night, every team can beat you. We’re not good enough to beat any team and we’re good enough to beat every team. We say that every day. We haven’t fallen into that trap for the most part because I think we understand that if we don’t play the way we have to play we’re not winning. Doesn’t matter who we play. And if we play the right way we have a chance to beat anyone.”

———

Blazers humble Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A week full of home games didn’t start the way the Charlotte Hornets needed it to Sunday.

Portland Trail Blazers reserve Rodney Hood went off for 21 fourth-quarter points to beat the Hornets, 118-108. All-Star Kemba Walker had an uncharacteristically bad shooting day, finishing 5-of-21 from the field for 18 points. He did have a season-high 12 assists.

The Hornets fell to 29-34 and out of the top eight in the Eastern Conference, which are the playoff teams at the end of the season. The Blazers improved to 39-24.

Portland center Jusuf Nurkic finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Point guard Damian Lillard added 23 points.

Hornets sub Jeremy Lamb tallied 23 points, 20 of those in the first half. This was the first of three consecutive home games for the Hornets.