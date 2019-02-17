Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Riviera was a shoebox Saturday, tilted and tapped on one side.

Everywhere that Tiger Woods went, a U.S. Open-sized gallery followed. Even in Los Angeles, a city too cool to be star struck, he got the Mick Jagger treatment. Fans shouted his name — some watching from the patios of the mansions overlooking the course — and greeted him on every hole with a sea of raised cellphone cameras.

And Woods, who just made the Genesis Open cut, put on a show reminiscent of his heyday.

Under cloudless skies for a change, and with daylight beginning to fade, Woods went from an afterthought tied for 52nd at one under to a leaderboard riser tied for 14th at minus-6. He started his third round on No. 10 and was five under after his first four holes, before narrowly missing a birdie putt.

“I got off to a nice little roll,” Woods said. “Conditions were a little bit tough in the beginning, which is good for me because the guys weren’t really doing much around the golf course, so that was a positive.”

This is the 13th time Woods is playing in this tournament, and 11th as a pro, but he has yet to win it. He now hosts the event, which benefits his TGR Foundation. He made his tour debut here, in the 1992 L.A. Open, as a 16-year-old amateur.

Modest crowds were scattered around the rest of the course, mostly watching leaders Justin Thomas (-13), Adam Scott (-12), Patrick Rodgers (-11), and J.B. Holmes (-11).

In the morning, after finishing his second round of the rain-delayed tournament, Woods complained he was struggling reading the greens, as evidenced by his four three-putts in Friday’s round.

“I’m not feeling comfortable because I’m not seeing the line,” he said. “Consequently, I’m having a hard time starting my ball on line because I have a hard time seeing it. Hopefully I can find it here in the last couple rounds. Can’t get any worse than it was the first day; four three-putts is as bad as a human being can putt.”

By the afternoon, those lines came into sharp relief. He drained a five-foot putt for birdie on No. 10 after a beautiful chip out of the left rough. On the 570-yard 11th, he followed a blue-line straight drive of 321 yards with a 253-yard fairway wood that put him 10 feet from the hole. He made that for eagle, and the excitement grew.

Woods had a 190-yard approach to 21 feet on No. 12, the toughest hole on the course, and made that for birdie. And on 13, he made a 14-foot birdie putt, allowing himself a smile to the erupting crowd.

This is the second time since 2003 he has opened a round in five-under through four holes (second round of the 2009 Buick Open)

He cooled a bit on his final three holes before play was suspended for darkness, with three consecutive pars. The golfers will resume their third round at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, followed after a short break, then the same groups in the same order for the final round.

Woods, playing with Peter Malnati and Cody Gribble, will pick up his round on the par-5 17th, where play was called with his third shot just off the front of the green, 33 feet from the pin.

“It’s not going to be light yet, I don’t think,” Woods said Saturday evening in a CBS interview. “We were on the range this morning warming up and we could barely see. We’ve got to get in basically two solid rounds tomorrow, so they’re going to be pushing us to get through it. Give us a bag lunch, and off we go again in the afternoon.”

Woods said he likely would rise around 2 or 3 in the morning to begin his preparations for the final day, weather permitting. The forecast calls for cloudy skies and possible midday showers.

“This has been a long week and we’re almost done,” he said.

A long Sunday awaits. But if Woods can maintain his momentum, it could be a satisfying one.

———

(c)2019 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—————

PHOTOS (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):