By Matt Murschel

Orlando Sentinel

(TNS) — While the calendar may say spring is still a few weeks away, college football programs across the country have already moved on from winter workouts and are getting ready to hit the gridiron.

With that in mind, here are 10 programs that we’re eager to see this spring:

Florida State

The Buzz: Florida State enters spring facing a mountain of scrutiny following a disappointing 2018 campaign; one in which the Seminoles missed a bowl game for the first time in 36 years. The offseason wasn’t much better after quarterback Deondre Francois was dismissed from the program following an allegation of a domestic dispute while Willie Taggart’s decision to bring in Kendall Briles as the program’s new offensive coordinator was met with mixed results for his controversial past at Baylor. On the field, James Blackman returns to the starting quarterback job but depth at the position has to be a concern as does the atrocious play of the offensive line, which allowed 36 sacks in 2018.

Spring practice begins: March 4

Spring game: April 6

Georgia Tech

The Buzz: Paul Johnson’s retirement means Georgia Tech will open spring with a new coach for the first time in more than a decade as Geoff Collins takes over the program. Collins’ arrival ushers in a philosophical change as the Yellow Jackets will ditch Johnson’s triple-option offense for the popular run-pass option and zone read offense. It’s a move that won’t just happen overnight and will take some work especially on the recruiting trails but for now, you can expect the offense to be a work in progress.

Spring practice begins: March 26

Spring game: April 26

Houston

The Buzz: Dana Holgorsen made one of the more surprising moves in the offseason when he left West Virginia to take the head coaching job at Houston. Holgorsen spent two seasons invigorating the Cougars offense in 2008-09 as the program’s offensive coordinator and now he’ll try and do the same nearly a decade later. But the real challenge could come on the defensive side of the football where Houston allowed nearly 500 yards per game last season.

Spring practice begins: March 19

Spring game: April 12

Kansas

The Buzz: After a three-year absence, Les Miles returns to the coaching ranks after taking the job at Kansas. Miles inherits a program that has had four different coaches and won just 19 percent of its games over the past decade (23 wins). Miles is saddled with a program that is well below its scholarship limits and has been forced to rely on transfers and junior college additions in the past. Nobody is expecting immediate results but a recharged Miles could be a fun addition to the Big 12.

Spring practice begins: TBD

Spring game: April 13

Kansas State

The Buzz: Kansas isn’t the only school in the Sunflower State to feature a new coach this spring. Longtime Kansas State coach Bill Snyder retired in the offseason and the school brought in Chris Kleiman as his replacement. Kleiman may not be a household name in Kansas but he brings an impressive pedigree that includes four national championships at the Football Championship Subdivision level. The Wildcats are just seven years removed from being the toast of the Big 12 but have slid backward ever since including coming their worst season since 2008.

Spring practice begins: March 6

Spring game: April 13

Miami

The Buzz: It’s been a roller coaster ride of emotions for Miami fans over the past 18 months. After securing the program’s first appearance in the ACC Championship in 2017, the Hurricanes followed things up with a disappointing 7-6 campaign. A sudden coaching change sapped any momentum on the recruiting trail before Manny Diaz returned to take over the program after a short fling at Temple. Diaz’s enthusiasm has translated well with players, fans and alumni and the addition of Tate Martell, a transfer from Ohio State, could be just what this program needs this spring.

Spring practice begins: March 19

Spring game: TBD

Nebraska

The Buzz: Nebraska suffered through all sorts of growing pains during its first season under coach Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers opened the season by losing six straight games before bouncing back to win four out of their final six. Yet despite the poor start, expectations for a bounce-back season are high. Quarterback Adrian Martinez showed flashes of what’s to come and couple with a top 20 recruiting class for 2019, there is a lot of optimism for Frost and the program heading into spring.

Spring practice begins: March 4

Spring game: April 13

Ohio State

The Buzz: Ohio State opens spring practice with a new but familiar face in charge of the program as Ryan Day takes over for the retiring Urban Meyer. Day led the Buckeyes to a 3-0 start last season on an interim basis but now the job is fully his to enjoy. There was plenty of change elsewhere including at the quarterback position where Dwayne Haskins left early for the NFL. His replacement is Justin Fields, the No. 2-rated player in the 2018 recruiting class, who received a special waiver from the NCAA after transferring from Georgia.

Spring practice begins: TBD

Spring game: April 13

Oklahoma

The Buzz: It’s easy to see why former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts chose to continue his playing career at Oklahoma. The Sooners and coach Lincoln Riley have produced the last two Heisman Trophy winners in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Can it be three in a row with Hurts? Hurts isn’t the only big-name addition to the team as Alex Grinch was brought in to turn around a maligned defense that ranked No. 114 in the nation in total defense last season. Any improvements on the defensive front could send OU back to the College Football Playoff.

Spring practice begins: March 7 (tentative date)

Spring game: April 13

USC

The Buzz: Clay Helton led USC to back-to-back double-digit win seasons in 2016 and 2017 but a disappointing 5-7 record in 2018 has put the Trojans coach squarely on the hot seat entering spring. To make matters worse, the lack of faith in Helton is starting to show on the recruiting trails as USC finished outside of the top 10 nationally for the first time since 2013. While Graham Harrell may not have been the first former Texas Tech coach to take the offensive coordinator job with the Trojans this offseason (see Kliff Kingsbury), his wide-open offensive approach could be just what quarterback J.T. Daniels needs to rebound from a disappointing freshman campaign.

Spring practice begins: March 5

Spring game: April 6