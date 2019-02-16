CLEVELAND — Fifteenth-ranked Davenport ended the season for the Welch girls here Friday, Feb. 15, by coasting to 54-44 victory in their Class A regional.

The Lady Wildcats beat Oilton 37-33 on Thursday, Feb. 14 to remain alive.

Davenport jumped out to a 19-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Lady Bulldogs (22-2) coasted into the half with a 35-15 advantage then outscored Welch 8-7 in the third.

The Lady Wildcats (12-13) held a 22-21 edge over the final eight minutes.

Reagan Etzel had a game-high 16 for Welch, getting 10 of that in the fourth quarter.

Hailey Haskell joined her in double figures with 12.

The Lady Cats also got seven from Chloe Hitz, five from Halle Rupert, three from Maddie Schaper and two from Brennae Perkins.

Davenport had three players in double figures: Maddie Harelson, 14; Kaelie Wonderlich, 12, and Hanna Schofield, 11.

Welch 37, Oilton 33

A 15-10 edge in the fourth quarter boosted the Lady Wildcats.

They were up 8-7 after the opening quarter only to have Oilton grab a 15-13 advantage at halftime.

Welch held a 9-8 margin in the third, and then outscored the Lady Panthers 15-10 in the final frame.

Schaper scored 18 and Haskell 10 for WHS.

Perkins and Rupert added eight and one, respectively.

Oilton (3-21) picked up 10 points from Tristen Greene and eight from Cailin Casey.