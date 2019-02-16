NOWATA — Fairland’s girls won their first basketball district title in recent memory with a 41-34 win over Ketchum here Saturday, Feb. 16 in the Class 2A Area II District 4 tournament.

Ketchum had advanced with a 46-24 romp over Ketchum on Friday, Feb. 15.

Fairland’s boys were eliminated with a 60-37 loss to Ketchum on Friday

The Lady Owls (15-9) used a three-point advantage in the first quarter and a five-point edge in the third to outdistance Ketchum.

Fairland led 15-12 after one, then carried a 22-19 lead into the half. It outscored the Lady Warriors 10-5 in the third.

Kyndall Davis had 13 points and Morgan Chaney contributed 12 in a winning cause.

Also scoring for the Lady Owls were Alexis McGranahan, six; Grace Goins and Makynzi Jones, four each, and Scout Mayfield and Savannah Hutchison, one each.

Mattie Flanagan scored 12 points for Ketchum (7-17).

The Lady Owls face the winner of District 1 at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Nowata.

Play in District 1 — which has Oklahoma Union meeting Colcord in the title game — was delayed until Saturday because of the weather.

Colcord topped Afton 56-31 Saturday night in the first round.

Boys: Ketchum 60, Fairland 37

Ketchum was up 18-10 after the first period and carried a 27-23 lead into the break of their elimination game.

The Warriors outscored FHS 14-6 and 19-8 in the second half.

Cole Cawlfield headed up the scoring for Fairland with 13 points.

The Owls also picked up nine from Trey Martin, seven from Thatcher Smalley and four each from Cayden Elliott and Brion Padberg.

Miles Monical scored 15 and Hunter Chandler 14 for Ketchum.

The Owls finish 10-14.