GROVE — Converting on nine of 14 free throw chances in the fourth quarter, Miami’s boys held off Grove for a 51-40 win in their Class 4A Area IV District 7 basketball tournament here Friday, Feb. 15.

It was the first district title for the Wardogs (6-16) since the 2015-16 season, when they topped Inola, 71-55.

“We were locked in on both ends,” Miami coach Rusty Mercer said.

The Wardogs had one of their best nights of the season from the field, shooting 60.7 percent — 11 of 19 from the field and six of nine on 3-point attempts.

They also were 11 of 18 (61 percent) on free throws.

Miami will play either Tulsa Holland Hall or Catoosa at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21.

There were three lead changes and two ties during a first half that saw the Wardogs hold a 21-20 advantage.

Grove (8-13) took the lead for the last time on a trey by Wrangler Beal.

A run of nine straight points gave MHS the lead for good, 30-23.

The Dogs led by 10 heading into the fourth quarter when Miami held a 15-14 edge.

A 3-point goal by Chat Hayes pulled Grove to within five, 45-40, with 1:38.

However, Terrance Krush converted on all four free throw chances, and then Drew Williams added two more to seal the win.

Miami got points from five players, four who reached double figures.

Grant Nolte led the way with 15 points, followed by Conner Womack and Williams with 12 each and Krush added 11.

Matthew Allen had a free throw for the Dogs.

Beal was Grove’s leading scorer with 13.

He was followed by Hayes, eight; Aaron Cross, five; Braden Pittman, four; Colin Rowton and Hank Hacker, three each, and Zane Knox and Colin Craig, two each.