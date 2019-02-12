CLAREMORE — A late comeback fell short for the Miami boys as they dropped a 41-40 decision to Claremore Sequoyah here Monday, Feb. 11.

The Wardogs had trailed by as many as 16 points (33-17), but used a 15-1 late in the third and early in the fourth period to get back into the game.

They finally took their first lead of the game since the opening minutes on an and-one play by Grant Nolte with 40 seconds left.

“Nolte hit a floater in the lane that they tried to take a charge on, but it was a blocking foul,” Miami coach Rusty Mercer said. Nolte missed the free throw, but the Dogs maintained a one-point lead.

Sequoyah got what turned out to be the winning bucket with about 25 seconds left.

MHS (5-16) turned the ball over on its last possession with about six seconds remaining then was forced to foul.

“We actually got the ball back off the inbounds deep in their end with about four seconds left, but a pass ahead to our end was picked off and time ran out,” Mercer said.

He was glad to see the stretch run, “but up until that point, we just didn’t have much of a sense of urgency.”

Terrance Krush and Conner Womack were the Wardogs’ leading scorers with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Nolte finished with six.

Damion Burris tallied three and Matthew Allen finished with two.

Jacob Eaton scored 16 to lead the Eagles (8-14), who had topped Miami 41-35 in the season opener at the MAC.

The Wardogs travel to Grove for district play on Friday.