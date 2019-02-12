CLAREMORE — The Miami girls are picking up some momentum at just the right time.

The Lady Wardogs topped Claremore Sequoyah 40-33 here Monday, Feb. 11 for their second win in the last three outings.

Miami heads into the post-season with a 6-16 record.

That’s the most wins for the Lady Wardogs since 2013-14 (6-10) and eclipses their win total over the previous four seasons combined (five).

They begin the playoffs Friday, Feb. 15, traveling to Grove for the 4A Area IV District 4 tournament.

The Lady Ridgerunners, ranked 12th in 4A, are 17-3 with games against 5A No. 3 Pryor and Skiatook remaining.

This was MHS’ second close win over Sequoyah. It took the season opener 39-35.

Miami jumped out to an 11-6 lead against Sequoyah and never looked back.

The Lady Wardogs were up 11-6 after one, 20-11 at the break and 31-16 heading into the final stanza.

Shelbie Hubbard scored 11 points and Mary Gilbert added 10 for Miami.

Beca Hopping added eight, followed by Bayleigh Beckwith at six and Abby Ishmael with five.

Sidney Roland scored 10 for Sequoyah.