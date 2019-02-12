TISHOMINGO – The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M women are sailing in uncharted waters.

They dropped to 8-3 in Region 2 play Monday, Feb. 11 when they suffered a 67-56 loss to Murray State College.

“We just never got into a rhythm,” Lady Norse coach Jim Rowland said. “Right now, we are not playing well offensively, and if we don’t get some consistency, we will be on the outside looking in.”

Things don’t get any easier for NEO (16-7).

It played at Connors State (6-6) Thursday and still have games at Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa, at home with Seminole then at Region 2 leader NOC-Enid.

Enid is 12-0, Seminole 7-4 and Connors 6-6, but it was the Cowgirls who ended a 51-game home court win streak by Northeastern A&M on Jan. 14.

The Lady Norse fell behind 27-17 in the first half. They only managed eight points in the first quarter and a season-low 17 in the opening two quarters.

They had only 20 against Barton (Kansas) Community College early in the season.

NEO had rolled to a 68-55 win against the Lady Aggies in Miami on Jan. 9.

Murray held a 22-15 edge in the third while NEO had a 23-18 edge over the final 10 minutes.

Bethy Mununga had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Norse.

Jo’Nah Johnson joined her in double figures with 15.

Ivanna Arango and Megan Jackson scored eight apiece and Kiarra Brooks added six.

The only points off the bench for NEO — which shot only 32.7 percent from the field — came from Raven Blackbear, who scored two.

Maddie Jessepe and Aailyah Endsley had 20 points each while Hannah Wade scored 14 for Murray.