COVINGTON-DOUGLAS — Bluejacket’s girls won their third straight district title here Saturday, Feb. 9, with a 50-43 win over Covington-Douglas.

The Class B District 4 tournament final was tied at 33 heading into the fourth quarter, when the Lady Chieftains (16-8) held a 17-10 advantage.

Bluejacket, which beat Coyle 54-21 in the first round Friday, Feb. 8, moves on to the regional round, which begins Thursday, Feb. 14 at Coyle.

The Lady Chieftains had to make up a 14-12 deficit in the opening frame.

They pulled to within a point in the second quarter and tied the score at 33 heading into the final stanza.

Lydia Pipins nailed seven 3-point goals on her way to a 23-point night.

Shelbie Baker and DeeDee Satterwhite scored nine points each, followed by Laura Collins with six and Taci Mitchell, three.

Bre Rhoades tallied 12 points for Covington-Douglas.

Bluejacket 54, Coyle 21

Three players scored in double figures for Bluejacket, which led 8-7 after one quarter.

The Lady Chieftains took charge in the second with a 13-2 run, then outscored Coyle 13-6 and 20-4 during the second half.

Baker finished with 14 points while Pipins and Collins added 12 and 11, respectively.

Abby Brewster scored eight points, followed by Satterwhite with seven and Tiffany Ayres with two.

The Bluejackets’ leading scorer was Cheleece Caine with 11.

In the first round of the boys’ side of the tournament, the Bluejacket boys (11-10) were eliminated with a 68-52 loss to Coyle.

No details were available.