FRONTIER — Frontier, the second-ranked team in Class A, lived up its billing during an 80-29 romp over Welch in the final of their Area II District 5 tournament here Saturday, Feb. 9.

The Lady Wildcats (11-12) move on to play an elimination game Thursday, Feb. 14 at Cleveland.

Welch had advanced with a 49-44 win against Wesleyan Christian in the first round Friday.

Frontier (23-1) exploded to a 26-6 lead in the first quarter Saturday night.

The Lady Mustangs held a 25-6 edge in the second quarter.

They pushed the lead to 41 points in the third then outscored Welch 18-8 over the final eight minutes.

The leading scorer for Welch was Reagan Etzel with nine points. Hailey Haskell added eight and Brennae Perkins tallied six.

Halle Rupert, Maddie Schaper and Sayler Hayward each had two points.

Shelby Black and Marilyn Goodman scored 17 points each and Dana Lane chipped in with 11.

Welch 49, Wesleyan 44

A 16-8 margin in the second quarter made the difference for the Lady Wildcats.

They were up only 10-9 after one.

Welch held a 17-16 advantage in the third quarter then held on as the Lady Mustangs created the final score with an 11-6 run in the fourth.

The Lady Wildcats received 15 points from Schaper and 14 from Etzel.

Welch also picked up seven from Haskell, five from Perkins and four each from Chloe Hitz and Rupert.